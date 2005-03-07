Two weeks ago I announced that I was going to let all of you choose my topic for today. Then to shake things up I announced that I was going to let you pick not one, but two topics (one Magic design related and the other not) that I would then entwine into an offbeat but entertaining column. So, here's what you all picked:

Top 10 Worst Designed Cards and Girls. Hmm. This should prove to be interesting.

And for those that have noticed that I gave this little experiment its own name and then numbered it number one might tip my hat that I just might do this again in the future. (I've been told my A list was, well, A-List.) By the way, I'm curious to hear what all of you thought about this experiment, so please drop me a line once you're done.

But let's get back to the column at hand. Bad Designs, women. Where do those two topics merge? Click below to find out.

CLICK HERE IF YOU'RE A FAN OF BAD DESIGNS OR FEMALES (CLEARLY AN EXAMPLE OF GOOD DESIGN)