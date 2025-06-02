Typal Through the Years, Part 1
One of the most popular Magic themes is what R&D calls "typal." A typal effect is something that mechanically cares about creature types. Today, and for the next two weeks, I thought it would be fun to go through Magic year by year and talk about my picks for the most influential typal designs. I have three rules for this: One, the card must have a typal theme. Two, the card must have been printed for the first time that year. Three, it must have appeared in a randomized booster product. Finally, I should stress that this is all my opinion. I'm happy to hear from people who feel I should have picked a different card. Without further ado, let's begin.
1993
Sets: Limited Edition (Alpha), Limited Edition (Beta), and Arabian Nights
My Pick: Lord of Atlantis (Alpha)
Alpha, Magic's first release in August of 1993, introduced the concept of typal mechanics on six cards falling in two categories of card designs. The first category was what I will call "lords." These are creatures that enhance a specific creature type. Alpha's lords include
Interestingly, Alpha lacked relevant creature types. At the time of its printing, the set had one Merfolk, one Zombie, and two Goblins. Goblin King and Lord of Atlantis had creature types that matched their names, but Zombie Master was simply a Lord. All of these creatures would eventually receive Oracle updates that gave them the creature type Lord. They'd then get their own creature types and new rules text that made them not affect themselves. Alpha didn't have a lot of these creatures because deck building at the time was quite different than it is today. The playset rule didn't exist yet, so decks could have more than four copies of any given card. If you wanted to play a Merfolk typal deck, you could run as many copies of
Alpha also had typal cards that affect Walls. Alpha had ten Wall creatures that can't attack and have high toughnesses but low (often 0) powers. Instead of this being the defender ability, it was part of the rules for the Wall creature type. The two Wall typal cards were
Arabian Nights had three typal cards that did various things. One destroys Djinns and Efreets, one regenerates Elephants and Mammoths, and one taps Walls.
I chose Lord of Atlantis for 1993 because it's seen the most play out of Alpha's three typal cards, with most Merfolk decks still running it today. Also, it proved that typal themes are fun and something players want.
1994
Sets: Antiquities, Legends, The Dark, and Fallen Empires
My Pick: Fungal Bloom (Fallen Empires)
The year 1994 gave us new Goblins, Merfolk, and Zombies for Alpha's lords. For new typal sets, Antiquities had
Legends had a small Kobold typal theme, including the first lord to grant +2/+2,
The Dark had a Goblin typal theme with five cards that enhance Goblins (one of which also cares about Orcs), including some noncreature cards. It also had an anti-Goblin typal card.
Fallen Empires made the biggest impact to typal mechanics as it was built around creature type factions. Not all of them had typal mechanics, but it gave the factions a shared structure.
My pick for the typal card of 1994 is
1995
Sets: Ice Age and Homelands
My Pick: Pestilence Rats (Ice Age)
There were only two new sets in 1995, and one of them, didn't contain many typal effects. Ice Age had a few cards that care about Aurochs, Caribou, Rats, and Walls. Homelands was the saving grace of the year for typal. It introduced typal themes for Birds (Falcons at the time), Dwarves, Faeries, Minotaurs, and Vampires. It also had the first artifact with a typal mechanic. At this point in time, typal themes were considered a casual thing that players could do for fun.
My pick for 1995 is from Ice Age.
1996
Sets: Alliances and Mirage
My Pick: Zirilan of the Claw (Mirage)
The year 1996 had two sets with new cards. Alliances had one typal card that allowed you to prevent damage to Clerics and Wizards. Mirage introduced typal effects for Dragons, Griffins, and Pegasus. I chose
In this case, you find a Dragon, put it into play, then exile it at the end of the turn. Most of the creatures we'd made typal cards for were creatures with a low mana value to help you fill the battlefield. Dragons presented a new challenge, as they tend to be bigger and more expensive. Zirilan of the Claw shows how Magic designers were trying to expand on what creature types we could care about.
1997
Sets: Visions, Weatherlight, Portal, and Tempest
My Pick: Muscle Sliver (Tempest)
Visions had typal cards that care about Djinns, Efreets, Knights, Goblins, Griffins, and Prisms, and an interesting Chimera cycle of artifact creatures that can be sacrificed to buff each other.
But Tempest had the biggest typal innovation of 1997 in my opinion. I'm, of course, talking about Slivers. Mike Elliott, one of Tempest's designers, recognized the popularity of Plague Rats and designed a new creature type that grants its abilities to all other creatures of its type. Because it grants abilities and not raw stats, we could design a wide array of creatures.
Slivers were a very important step for typal design because it was the first typal theme to make the jump from casual play to competitive play. It demonstrated to R&D that typal themes were wildly popular with players. This helped a few years later when I pitched typal as a block theme.
1998
Sets: Stronghold, Exodus, Portal Second Age, Unglued, and Urza's Saga
My Pick: Priest of Titania (Urza's Saga)
Stronghold had more Slivers and an enchantment that lets Walls attack. Exodus had a card I'll talk about in a second. Portal Second Age cards care about Goblins, Nighstalkers, and Rats. Unglued had a Chicken lord,
Priest of Titania is a great example of a strong scaling effect. Sometimes typal cards aren't about enhancing your creatures but how many you have. The more Elves you control, the more mana the Priest makes. Priest of Titania gave Elf decks a chance to shine. It became one of the early cards that allowed competitive players to see the value to typal themes.
There are two other cards I'd like to talk about. First is
I also want to talk about
1999
Sets: Urza's Legacy, Urza's Destiny, Portal Three Kingdoms, and Mercadian Masques
My Pick: Deranged Hermit (Urza's Legacy)
My Negative Pick: Engineered Plague (also Urza's Legacy)
Urza's Legacy had two cards I'll talk about in a second. Urza's Destiny had a card that cares about Walls and another that cares about a creature type of your choice, which I'll discuss shortly. Mercadian Masques had a mechanical theme built around two creatures types, Rebels and Mercenaries. Rebels would tutor for Rebels that cost one mana more than the card that tutored for them, while Mercenaries would tutor for Mercenaries that cost one mana less. Rebels would go on to be a dominant deck, while Mercenaries saw little play.
I almost picked the entire Rebel theme for 1999's top typal design because it continues the trend of building mechanical themes that are typal, but I went with something a little closer to my heart. Hey, it's my column. For 1999, I chose
I don't normally make a negative pick, but I couldn't let
I have two other callouts.
2000
Sets: Nemesis, Prophecy, and Invasion
My Pick: Elvish Champion (Invasion)
Nemesis had more Rebels and Mercenaries. It also had a blue, red, and green card that similarly tutors a creature of a specific type from your deck onto the battlefield. The set also had
My pick for 2000 is
2001
Sets: Planeshift, Apocalypse, and Odyssey
My Pick: Unnatural Selection (Apocalypse)
Planeshift had Goblin, Kavu, Saproling, and Zombie typal cards. Cards like Lord of the Undead show us improving on past typal lords. Apocalypse had a subtheme revolving around the Flagbearer creature type and another suite of typal effects for Elves, Goblins, Kavu, Merfolk, and Zombies.
The big change I wanted to focus on this year was the shift in how we supported typal decks.
There's one other thing I want to point out. For reasons I won't get into here, I was the creative lead for Odyssey. That allowed me to experiment with what creature types we included in the set. Rather than spotlight the classics, I tried to give lesser-known creature types more attention. This was me acknowledging that supporting typal themes means printing enough of a given type that players can run a deck of them. This allowed me to make some typal cards for creature types that didn't have as much support, namely Atogs, Cephalids, Clerics, Druids, Dwarves, Squirrels, and Wizards.
2002
Sets: Torment, Judgment, and Onslaught
My Pick: Skirk Prospector (Onslaught)
The year 2002 is where the typal dam broke wide open. The main reason is Onslaught, though Torment and Judgment had a smattering of typal cards for Barbarians, Birds, Dwarves, Gorgons, Minions, Nightmares, and Zombies. Bill Rose took over as the head designer for Invasion and had us build blocks around themes. The Invasion block was about multicolor cards, and the Odyssey block was about the graveyard. The Onslaught block's theme would be a game changer.
Bill wasn't happy with the design handoff for Onslaught, so he asked me to review it and give him my opinion on what we should do with it. One of my favorite things in the set was a series of blue creatures, called Mistform creatures. These change their own creature type. But the set had very few ways to make that ability matter. My pitch to Bill was to make Onslaught a block about typal effects. Bill was originally skeptical, but I made the following pitch (updated to current vocabulary):
"Look Bill," I said, "we know from the data that typal cards are popular. Most of them suck. We haven't made a lot of good ones. Yet people still play them. A lot. Now imagine if we took that theme and made good cards with them? Imagine there were actual tournament-caliber decks with typal themes. What if competitive players and casual players played with them? Imagine the potential."
Bill was sold, and he told me to incorporate the typal theme into the set, and it was wildly successful. Onslaught is the set that finally put typal on the map and made R&D start to understand its full potential.
I chose
The Strong Silent Typal
That's all the time I have for today. I hope you enjoyed the beginning of my look back through typal history. As always, I'm eager for any feedback on today's article or any thoughts on typal cards and themes. You can email me or contact me through social media accounts (X, Tumblr, Instagram, Bluesky, and TikTok).
Join me next week for part two.
Until then, may you find the creature type that speaks to you.