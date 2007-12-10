Welcome to Part II. If you're asking Part II of what, I'll have to refer you to my column of two weeks ago. (Obviously, What Do You Know, Part I.) Today I am going to finish up my trivia romp through the expansions. But before I do let me address a few issues from the first half.

First up:

Question #4 (Legends)

What ability appears for the first time in Magic in Legends on one creature, yet there are two other cards in the set that neutralize the ability?

While I didn't get the question wrong, many readers pointed out that I didn't list all the cards capable of getting or granting plainswalk. The two most referenced cards (though not the only ones):

I particularly feel bad about missing the Slug.

Question #17 (Portal Second Age)

What real-world item appears in numerous Portal Second Age illustrations but never in the art of another Magic expansion?

This is the classic mistake I tend to make in my trivia questions. I make the question absolute when I don't have to. The question should have been "What real-world item was a part of the Portal Second Age style guide and shows up on numerous illustrations in the set yet has never purposefully been used in the world development of any other Magic world (although a few individual artists might have snuck one in)?"

Yes, it turns out that a few guns have found there way into art even thought Wizards has made a conscious choice not to use guns in settings. The two that were brought up the most in threads and emails were these two:

Finally, a number of readers complained that the article was a little light on design info, you know, the theme of Making Magic. I've made an effort to fit in a few more design stories this week.

That being said, on with the trivia:

Question #28 (Apocalypse)

What cycle of creatures from Apocalypse were nicknamed the "Lego creatures" in design?

The 'Volvers (Degavolver, Cetavolver, Necravolver, Rakavolver and Anavolver).

The reason I called them the Lego creatures was that you could put them together in a number of ways (four to be exact—no kicker, just small kicker, just big kicker, both kickers). The 'Volvers were the result of an interesting problem I had to solve in design. I loved the idea of having creatures that you could kick to improve by kicking in two different directions. Here was my problem: once you put the creature into play, how would you know what kickers were used when they were played? I tried numerous things but none were very clean until I realized that I was putting a restriction on myself that I didn't need to. I was making both kickers equal. That is, I was allowing you to pay the same amount of mana on either side to get your bonus. By allowing the two sides to be unequal it allowed me to have one kicker put one +1/+1 counter on it while the other could put two. This way you could look at a creature and see whether it had zero, one, two or three +1/+1 counters on it. The number would tell you which kickers you did and didn't use. This cycle, by the way was originally made with ally kickers because I designed it during Planeshift design. Mike Elliott (the Planeshift design team was Mike, Henry Stern and myself) had designed the Battlemages.

Both designs were good but it became clear that they were too close to be in the same set. One cycle had to move to Apocalypse. We went round and round because each of us really liked our design but it the end it became to clear to me that the Battlemages made more sense in the set with "gating" (this is the nickname for the mechanic that forced you to bounce a card of the same type and color back to your hand—hey, didn't you read Part I?) so I finally conceded the issue.

Question #29 (Odyssey)

Two cards in Odyssey use art that is cropped from one larger picture. In fact, a small piece of the larger art can be seen in both pieces. What are the two cards?

Repentant Vampire and Gallantry Hmmm, a black Vampire that becomes good and then attacks dark creatures, and a butt-kicking blonde. What so ever could the two of these be doing in the same art? They do make a cute couple though. (Perhaps I should have also reprinted a certain flying firebreather from Tempest.)

Question #30 (Torment)

One legendary creature in Torment is of a creature type not found anywhere else in the Odyssey block. What creature is it?

Ambassador Laquatus One of the offbeat things I did in Odyssey block was to replace most of the staple races with lesser known ones. Instead of Elves I used Druids and Centaurs. Instead of Goblins I used Dwarves. And instead of Merfolk I used Cephalids. This would prove to be a bad idea as Onslaught would later become a tribal set all about the staple races (well, not Merfolk). The problem was that in the novel, the author had made one character a merfolk not realizing that we were specifically leaving them out of the block. A little rewrite later and Laquatus becomes an ambassador from a place that has merfolk. To match the novel, Laquatus was allowed to be Odyssey block's lone Merfolk.

Question #31 (Judgment)

To stress the green-white theme of Judgment, the design team decided to only put green/white gold cards in the set. One of these cards was a redesign based on an artifact from Alpha that I had fond memories of. What is the gold card from Judgment and what was its Alpha inspiration?

Mirari's Wake and Gauntlet of Might One of the great joys of being a designer is taking cards you loved from the past, tweaking them and putting them out for modern audiences to enjoy. Gauntlet of Might was one such card. Then during Judgment design it dawned on me that the granting all your creatures +1/+1 felt very white and that making all your lands tap for an extra mana felt very green. Put them together and we'd have an awesome green-white card. I believe history proves I was correct.

Question #32 (Onslaught)

The art for the Onslaught version of Shock shows the spell hitting a famous tournament-caliber Magic creature. What's the creature?

Psychatog At the time Psychatog was the dominant creature in tournament play and we thought it would be funny to show the Shock taking out a 1/2 Psychatog. Yeah, that trick didn't work quite so well in actual tournaments as the opponent would have to have no cards in hand and one or no cards in the graveyard.

Question #33 (Legions)

The small sets for many years leading up to Legions had 143 cards. Legions had 145. Why?

One of the long-standing rules for Magic expansions is that we make the same number of cards for each color. Yes, this is a rule we broke in Torment and Judgment and yes, there are few sets like The Dark that counted multicolored cards as half a card in each color making a different amount of monocolored cards. But all in all, it's one of the big rules we follows. Legions created a problem for us because at the time small sets had 55 commons, 44 uncommons, and 44 rares. Remember that monocolored cards have to come in increments of five because there are always an equal number and Magic has five colors. Because the set was an all-creature set, we didn't have the luxury of using artifacts and lands like we normally do to fill out a rarity. We did talk about using artifact creatures but with Mirrodin around the corner it didn't seem like the right time to have being adding random artifact creatures. We also talked about having the colors be uneven but the idea was disliked by most of R&D. This meant the only choice was to change each rarity to an increment of five. Rather than go down, we chose to go up. That's why Legions has 145 cards. Uncommon and rare went up from 44 to 45.

Question #34 (Scourge)

Scourge was the "dragon set." How many Dragons are in Scourge? (Note: I'm asking for how many creatures in the set have the word dragon on their card type line.)