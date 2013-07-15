W elcome back to You Make the Card 4, the process in which you, the readers of this website, create a Magic card together, to appear in a future set! We've completed the design work for the card and are now working on its creative aspects. Here's what our card looks like so far:

Last time, you voted on the art description for the card. Here was the winning description:

Waste Not Color: Black Spell Location: A nasty trash heap outside a small settlement

Action: We see a RAG MAN, a hunched and withered humanoid figure who appears to be held together by frayed ropes and worn leather straps. The being is standing triumphantly atop a heap of bones, broken armor and weapons, and other less identifiable trash. It is holding up a skull in one hand; the other hand clutches a filthy sack that is bulging with "treasures." A glow of purplish power surrounds the Rag Man and the skull.

Focus: The glowing figure.

Mood: Creepy yet eco-friendly.

Jeremy Jarvis, Magic's art director, chose the artist he thought would be best able to execute on the art description you all chose. That artist was Matt Stewart, who has worked with us for several years now. Matt works in traditional media, as opposed to digital painting. I've had the pleasure of seeing several of his recent pieces in person and really enjoyed them. You can see the Magic cards he's illustrated at Gatherer .

Jeremy sent the art description to Matt, who drew three sketches. These are rough versions of the final illustration that show the general placement of the visual elements of the final piece. As soon as you finish reading this paragraph, you can vote on which version you like the best. Then, Matt will create a detailed painting based on the sketch you all have selected.

Sketch A

Sketch B

Sketch C

Vote!