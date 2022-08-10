On Thursday, August 11, the next game update brings several adjustments to cards in Alchemy and Historic, as well as changes to rebalance support for Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft.

Constructed Changes

Cabaretti Revels
Costs RRG (from 1RG)

Cabaretti Revels

Decks were too easily able to splash Cabaretti Revels, strengthening decks that were already powerful. We are adjusting the mana cost to increase the color requirements to cast Cabaretti Revels to make it more difficult to splash and increase its deck-building requirement.

Racketeer Boss
Cards now lose ability once cast

Racketeer Boss

Like the combo with Grinning Ignus, Racketeer Boss was still enabling combo decks using Acererak the Archlich and Ominous Traveler. We are removing the ability to repeatedly generate treasure to close out the combos while keeping its strength and functionality in fair decks.

Draft Changes

We are aiming to make underperforming strategies and archetypes stronger in Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft. Most of the changes aim to make blocking and other defensive strategies stronger. We are increasing the toughness of five blue creatures, allowing Young Red Dragon to block, and changing a few other cards like Manticore, Circle of the Land Druid and Eyes of the Beholder to make it easier to defend against aggressive decks. 

We are also reducing the efficiency of Steadfast Unicorn, Blessed Hippogriff, and Guildsworn Prowlers. These were some of the strongest commons in Draft that made blocking too difficult. It was too easy to use Steadfast Unicorn's ability and Blessed Hippogriff's adventure while casting other spells in the same turn. Reducing Guildsworn Prowler's power will shift it from a strong attacker to a defensive and synergistic card.

We're also making additional adjustments to ensure blue is a more viable draft color choice. Charmed Sleep was poorly positioned against this format's sacrifice and blink effects, so we redesigned You Come to a River to give the color a more consistent removal spell. This redesign and the defensive buffs to blue creatures should make the color stronger overall, with additional indirect help coming from buffs to Dragon deck archetypes.

Dragonborn Looter
Costs U (from 1U)

Dragonborn Looter

Pseudodragon Familiar
Now 2/2 (from 2/1)

Pseudodragon Familiar

Water Weird
Gains "1U: Water Weird gets +1/-1 until end of turn."

Water Weird

Young Blue Dragon
Now 3/4 (from 3/3)

Young Blue Dragon

You Come to a River
Redesigned:

You Come to a River
2U
Sorcery
Choose one —

  • Fight the CurrentThe owner of target nonland permanent puts it on the top or bottom of their library.
  • Find a Crossing — Target creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn and can't be blocked this turn.

You Come to a River

Kenku Artificer
Now 1/3 (from 1/1)

Kenku Artificer

Vhal, Eager Scholar (and each specialize face)
Now 2/2 (from 2/1); specialize faces now 4/4 (from 4/3)

Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Tactics
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Prophecy
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Mortality
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Elements
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Creation

Alora, Rogue Companion (and each specialize face)
Now 3/3 (from 3/2); specialize faces now 4/4 (from 4/3)

Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheerful Mastermind
Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheerful Thief
Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheerful Assassin
Alora, Rogue Companion
Cheerful Swashbuckler
Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheeful Scout

Goggles of Night
Now equip 1 (from equip 2)

Goggles of Night

Guildsworn Prowler
Now 1/1 (from 2/1)

Guildsworn Prowler

Manticore
Now 3/1 (from 2/1)

Manticore

Baleful Beholder
Now 7/5 (from 6/5)

Baleful Beholder

Eyes of the Beholder
Costs 3BB (from 4BB)

Eyes of the Beholder

Sigil of Mykrul
Costs 1B (from 2B)

Sigil of Myrkul

Young Red Dragon
Now 3/1 (from 3/2); loses "Young Red Dragon can't block."

Young Red Dragon

Dragonborn Immolator
Activated ability costs 2R (from 1R); ability grants +2/+0 (from +1/+0)

Dragonborn Immolator

Circle of the Land Druid
Now 2/1 (from 1/1)

Circle of the Land Druid

Druidic Ritual
Changed "return up to one creature card and up to one land card" to "return up to two creature cards and/or land cards"

Druidic Ritual

Emerald Dragon
Gains ward 2; loses trample

Emerald Dragon

Split the Spoils
Costs 1G (from 2G)

Split the Spoils

Steadfast Unicorn
Activated ability costs 4W (from 3W)

Steadfast Unicorn

Blessed Hippogriff
Adventure cost 1W (from W)

Blessed Hippogriff

Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind
Changed "Add R" to "Add one mana of any color."

Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind

Lapis Orb of Dragonkind
Changed "Add U" to "Add one mana of any color."

Lapis Orb of Dragonkind

Jade Orb of Dragonkind
Changed "Add G" to "Add one mana of any color."

Jade Orb of Dragonkind

Changes to Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind, Lapis Orb of Dragonkind, and Jade Orb of Dragonkind are to help the Dragon decks in Limited. Since the three Dragon archetypes are blue-red, blue-green, and red-green, it'll help the decks play all three colors more consistently.

Lantern of Revealing
Activated ability costs 3, T (from 4, T)

Lantern of Revealing

Navigation Orb
Activated ability costs 1, T, sacrifice (from 2, T, sacrifice)

Navigation Orb