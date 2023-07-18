Alchemy Rebalancing for July 18, 2023
We have two Alchemy card rebalances to announce for the release on July 18, 2023.
Crucias, Titan of the Waves
- Now 3/1 (from 3/3)
Alchemy Card Rebalancing
Black-red midrange decks featuring Crucias, Titan of the Waves, Fable of the Mirror-Breaker, and
With Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty rotating out of Alchemy with the release of Wilds of Eldraine later this year, we are banning Fable of the Mirror-Breaker instead of rebalancing the enchantment. We want to avoid disrupting the Historic metagame with a rebalance that would only be in effect for a few months.
Crucias, Titan of the Waves is losing 2 toughness to be more vulnerable to removal and in combat. Players were often pressured to pass their turn and save expensive removal spells to prevent Crucias from triggering, and Crucias's stats were good enough to stave off attacks in the early game.
Now, Crucias will be exposed to cheap removal such as