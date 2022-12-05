Alchemy: The Brothers' War stomps into MTG Arena on December 13, bringing 30 cards that build on the recent release of The Brothers' War!

Look for the remaining card images from Alchemy: The Brothers' War to be added this week after they are previewed.

Alchemy: The Brothers' War Card Image Gallery

White

By Elspeth's Command

Norn's Disassembly

Tawnos Endures

Blue

Piece It Together

Warzone Duplicator

Black

Forgefire Automaton

Gixian Recycler

Lonely End

Penregon Besieged

Red

Fallaji Antiquarian

Kayla's Kindling

Tomakul Phoenix

Green

Argothian Uprooting

Foundry Groundbreaker

Sylvan Smite

Multicolor

Argivian Welcome

Crucias, Titan of the Waves

Great Desert Hellion

Jarsyl, Dark Age Scion

Raddic, Tal Zealot

Richlau, Headmaster

Rusko, Clockmaker

Yotian Courier

Spellbooks

Kayla's Kindling Spellbook

Kayla's Kindling
  • Abrade
  • Banefire
  • Cleansing Wildfire
  • Crackle with Power
  • Dualcaster Mage
  • Electrodominance
  • Explosive Singularity
  • Guttersnipe
  • Lightning Bolt
  • Seasoned Pyromancer
  • Siege-Gang Commander
  • Terror of the Peaks
  • Unexpected Windfall
  • Volcanic Fallout
  • Young Pyromancer

Raddic, Tal Zealot Spellbook

Raddic, Tal Zealot
  • Acclaimed Contender
  • Benalish Marshal
  • The Circle of Loyalty
  • Cavalier of Dawn
  • Dauntless Bodyguard
  • Guardian of Faith
  • History of Benalia
  • Valiant Knight
  • Blacklance Paragon
  • Cavalier of Night
  • Knight of the Ebon Legion
  • Midnight Reaper
  • Murderous Rider
  • Order of Midnight
  • Smitten Swordmaster