MTG Arena Announcements – August 11, 2025
In this edition:
- Arena Championship 9 Winner
- Alchemy: Edge of Eternities Previews
- Upcoming Qualifier Weekend
- Edge of Eternities Brawl Decks
- Event Schedule
Arena Championship 9 Winner
Congratulations to Arena Championship 9's winner, Raffaele Mazza! Last weekend saw Arena Championship 9 play out live on Twitch and YouTube, with Standard's best and brightest giving it their all. It was a fantastic weekend of thrilling competition, and now Mazza has earned an invitation to play in Magic World Championship 31! Congratulations, and we'll see you in December at the World Championship!
Alchemy: Edge of Eternities Previews
A cosmic confluence of cards is coming to MTG Arena! Alchemy: Edge of Eternities combines brand-new designs with the look and feel of the Edge. Previews kick off this week, and we've got two cards right here. Meet
Alchemy: Edge of Eternities brings a new selection of legendary creatures. But what makes these creatures so legendary? You can learn more about the stories of Thendar, Val, and all the other icons of the Edge in "The Legends of Edge of Eternities."
Upcoming Qualifier Weekend
The next Arena Championship Qualifier Weekend is coming up later this month, which can only mean that the Play-In dates are beginning soon! The first Play-In is set for August 16, with the second following on August 22. These lead up to the Qualifier Weekend on August 23–24. For complete details including timing, format, entry requirements, and much more, please check out the Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekend Information page.
Edge of Eternities Brawl Decks
A solar flare delayed their transmission, but Edge of Eternities's Brawl decks will be going live with MTG Arena's planned update tomorrow! Here are both decks, in all their heavenly resplendence:
Foundation Deck: Brawl Hearthhull, the Worldseed
11,400 Gems
Foundation Deck: Brawl Inspirit, Flagship Vessel
11,500 Gems
Parental Consent for Child Accounts
Some changes are being rolled out to how parents and guardians give their children permission to create Wizards Accounts while adhering to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).
As a result, all MTG Arena players will be required to enter their date of birth. Players under the age of 13 will be required to obtain parental consent to create a new account or to continue using a previously created Wizards Account.
For details and instructions, please visit this support article.
An Update on the Summer Sale
Unfortunately, some work we were planning for making these sales even better isn't quite ready, so we are canceling this year's summer sale. Don't worry, we'll keep everything we were planning for the sale "on ice" and will offer those items in the future as we keep working to make things better for those sales. Our sincere apologies to players who were excited for this one.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
- August 12–13: Edge of Eternities Constructed
- August 19–20: Alchemy Constructed
- August 26–27: Pick-Two Draft Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- September 2–3: Brawl Builder Challenge
Quick Draft
- August 8–18: Edge of Eternities
- August 19–September 1: Aetherdrift
- September 2–11: Edge of Eternities
- September 11–23: Magic: The Gathering Foundations
Other
- August 16–17: Arena Open
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
August Qualifier Weekend Format: Limited
- August 16: Best-of-One Play-In
- August 22: Best-of-Three Play-In
- August 23–24: Qualifier Weekend
Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the July 2025 season at the start of the August 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: