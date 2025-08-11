In this edition:

Arena Championship 9 Winner

Congratulations to Arena Championship 9's winner, Raffaele Mazza! Last weekend saw Arena Championship 9 play out live on Twitch and YouTube, with Standard's best and brightest giving it their all. It was a fantastic weekend of thrilling competition, and now Mazza has earned an invitation to play in Magic World Championship 31! Congratulations, and we'll see you in December at the World Championship!

Alchemy: Edge of Eternities Previews

98811_Y25-EOE: Thendar, the Overminer 98820_Y25-EOE: Val, Marooned Surveyor

A cosmic confluence of cards is coming to MTG Arena! Alchemy: Edge of Eternities combines brand-new designs with the look and feel of the Edge. Previews kick off this week, and we've got two cards right here. Meet Thendar, the Overminer and Val, Marooned Surveyor .

Alchemy: Edge of Eternities brings a new selection of legendary creatures. But what makes these creatures so legendary? You can learn more about the stories of Thendar, Val, and all the other icons of the Edge in "The Legends of Edge of Eternities."

Upcoming Qualifier Weekend

The next Arena Championship Qualifier Weekend is coming up later this month, which can only mean that the Play-In dates are beginning soon! The first Play-In is set for August 16, with the second following on August 22. These lead up to the Qualifier Weekend on August 23–24. For complete details including timing, format, entry requirements, and much more, please check out the Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekend Information page.

Edge of Eternities Brawl Decks

A solar flare delayed their transmission, but Edge of Eternities's Brawl decks will be going live with MTG Arena's planned update tomorrow! Here are both decks, in all their heavenly resplendence:

Foundation Deck: Brawl Hearthhull, the Worldseed

11,400 Gems

1 Hearthhull, the Worldseed 1 Szarel, Genesis Shepherd 1 Omnath, Locus of Rage 1 Soul of Windgrace 1 The Gitrog Monster 1 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King 1 Cinder Glade 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Karplusan Forest 1 Canyon Slough 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Fabled Passage 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Deathcap Glade 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Restless Cottage 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Ziatora's Proving Ground 1 Splendid Reclamation 1 Braids, Arisen Nightmare 1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Escape to the Wilds 1 Augur of Autumn 1 Worldsoul's Rage 1 Pest Infestation 1 Deadly Cover-Up 1 Culling Ritual 1 Maelstrom Pulse 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Dalkovan Outrider 1 Pitiless Carnage 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Aftermath Analyst 1 Uurg, Spawn of Turg 1 Juri, Master of the Revue 1 Sprouting Goblin 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Binding the Old Gods 1 Assemble the Team 1 Deathsprout 1 Tear Asunder 1 Go for the Throat 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Heaped Harvest 1 Roiling Regrowth 1 Demolition Field 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Twisted Landscape 1 Maestros Theater 1 Terramorphic Expanse 8 Forest 3 Mountain 5 Swamp 1 Wastes 1 Cabaretti Courtyard 1 Escape Tunnel 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Larval Scoutlander 1 Arcane Signet 1 Satyr Wayfinder 1 Night's Whisper 1 Fatal Push 1 Cindercone Smite 1 Fountainport Charmer 1 Perilous Iteration 1 Settle the Wilds 1 Song of Seasons 1 Vinesoul Spider 1 Tasteful Offering 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Sami's Curiosity 1 Tannuk, Memorial Ensign 1 Annoyed Altisaur 1 Eusocial Engineering 1 Ore-Scale Guardian 1 Grisly Salvage 1 Groundskeeper 1 Pull Through the Weft 1 Quest for the Necropolis 1 Kav Landseeker 1 Malevolent Rumble 1 Grave Expectations 1 Riveteers Charm

Foundation Deck: Brawl Inspirit, Flagship Vessel

11,500 Gems

1 Inspirit, Flagship Vessel 1 Kilo, Apogee Mind 1 Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus 1 Lost Jitte 1 Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Shivan Reef 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Spire of Industry 1 The Mycosynth Gardens 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Elegant Parlor 1 Thundering Falls 1 Restless Anchorage 1 Raugrin Triome 1 Astral Cornucopia 1 Magistrate's Scepter 1 Ratchet Bomb 1 Transmogrifying Wand 1 The Eternity Elevator 1 Darksteel Reactor 1 Kappa Cannoneer 1 Surgical Metamorph 1 Emry, Lurker of the Loch 1 Marketback Walker 1 Hangarback Walker 1 Steel Overseer 1 Cloud Key 1 Fumigate 1 Threefold Thunderhulk 1 Thoughtcast 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Thrummingbird 1 Enthusiastic Mechanaut 1 Thirst for Knowledge 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Soul-Guide Lantern 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Dovin, Hand of Control 1 Serum Snare 1 Buried Ruin 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Experimental Augury 1 Arcane Signet 1 Silverbluff Bridge 1 Rustvale Bridge 1 Razortide Bridge 1 Arcbound Shikari 1 Monoskelion 1 Patchwork Automaton 1 Towashi Guide-Bot 1 Metallic Rebuke 1 Galvanic Blast 1 Abrade 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 4 Mountain 4 Island 4 Plains 1 Perilous Landscape 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Seat of the Synod 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Landlore Navigator 1 Trove Mage 1 Patchplate Resolute 1 Runecarved Obelisk 1 Reflection Net 1 Combat Thresher 1 Gold-Forged Thopteryx 1 Specimen Freighter 1 Rescue Skiff 1 Voyage Home 1 Mind Stone 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Lavaspur Boots 1 Mishra's Bauble 1 Gingerbrute 1 Dragonspark Reactor 1 Chief of the Foundry 1 Iron Apprentice 1 Tezzeret's Gambit 1 Requisition Raid 1 Motivated Muralist

Parental Consent for Child Accounts

Some changes are being rolled out to how parents and guardians give their children permission to create Wizards Accounts while adhering to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

As a result, all MTG Arena players will be required to enter their date of birth. Players under the age of 13 will be required to obtain parental consent to create a new account or to continue using a previously created Wizards Account.



For details and instructions, please visit this support article.

An Update on the Summer Sale

Unfortunately, some work we were planning for making these sales even better isn't quite ready, so we are canceling this year's summer sale. Don't worry, we'll keep everything we were planning for the sale "on ice" and will offer those items in the future as we keep working to make things better for those sales. Our sincere apologies to players who were excited for this one.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

August 12–13: Edge of Eternities Constructed

Constructed August 19–20: Alchemy Constructed

August 26–27: Pick-Two Draft Magic: The Gathering Foundations

September 2–3: Brawl Builder Challenge

Quick Draft

August 8–18: Edge of Eternities

August 19–September 1: Aetherdrift

September 2–11: Edge of Eternities

September 11–23: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Other

August 16–17: Arena Open

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August Qualifier Weekend Format: Limited

August 16: Best-of-One Play-In

August 22: Best-of-Three Play-In

August 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2025 season at the start of the August 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.