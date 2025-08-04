In this edition:

Edge of Eternities Collector Booster Arena Direct

Your communications array isn't acting up; a new Arena Direct is on a collision course! Compete for your chance to win a variety of otherworldly treasures, including Edge of Eternities Collector Booster boxes, from August 8–10! For complete details, including the event's terms and conditions, please visit the Arena Direct page.

Arena Championship 9

The galaxy's most vaunted battle is going down this weekend! Tune in to twitch.tv/magic August 9–10 to watch some of MTG Arena's most cunning players compete for $250,000 in prizes and an invitation to play in Magic World Championship 31! For more details, including a viewer's guide, competitors, decks, formats, and much more, head over to the Arena Championship 9 page.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

August 5–6: On the Edge with Magic: The Gathering Foundations

August 12–13: Edge of Eternities Constructed

Constructed August 19–20: Alchemy Constructed Updated : Previously Into the Future



Quick Draft

July 22–August 7: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

August 8–18: Edge of Eternities

August 19–September 1: Aetherdrift

September 2–11: Edge of Eternities

Other

August 16–17: Arena Open

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August Qualifier Weekend Format: Limited

August 16: Best-of-One Play-In

August 22: Best-of-Three Play-In

August 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2025 season at the start of the August 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.