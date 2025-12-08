MTG Arena Announcements – December 8, 2025
In this edition:
- Competitive Play News
- Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Sealed
- Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY Cosmetics and Brawl Decks
- Event Schedule
Competitive Magic and MTG Arena News
Magic World Championship 31
Last weekend, over 100 players faced off in Standard Constructed and Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Draft at the World Championship. Congratulations to Seth Manfield for his victory at Magic World Championship 31! To commemorate his victory, Magic's latest World Champion will have their likeness emblazoned on a future Magic card.
Check out Magic.gg for more coverage from the event!
Arena Championship 10
Arena Championship 10 is being held later this month! From December 20–21, some of MTG Arena's fiercest competitors will play for the chance to win a qualifying spot on the Magic Pro Tour, invitations to play in the next Magic World Championship, and $250,000 in prizes. You can catch all the action by following along on twitch.tv/magic!
Upcoming Qualifier Events
Arena Championship competitors qualify through MTG Arena's qualifier events. If you have your sights set on joining the fray at the height of competitive MTG Arena this year, December's qualifier events are wrapping up soon. Only the Best-of-Three Play-In on December 12 and the Qualifier Weekend on December 13–14 remain!
Complete details on Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekends can be found here.
Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Sealed
(December 12–14)
The next Arena Direct featuring Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender is happening this weekend! Players will compete in Sealed Best-of-One matches using Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs. Winners will be able to earn in-game prizes like gems and MTG Arena packs, and players who garner six to seven wins will earn physical Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Booster boxes!
Please see the Arena Direct Page for more details and head here for complete terms and conditions.
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Cosmetics and Brawl Decks
Starting tomorrow, the MTG Arena Store will be stocked full of new and returning Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY offerings. You'll be able to nab new preconstructed Brawl decks and bundles that include card styles, avatars, companions, and more! Keep reading for details.
Foundation Deck: Brawl Aerith, Last Ancient
7,630 Gems
-
▲ Click to Reveal Decklist
-
1 Aerith, Last Ancient 1 Adelbert Steiner 1 Adventurer's Inn 1 Aerith Gainsborough 1 Aettir and Priwen 1 Airship Crash 1 Ambrosia Whiteheart 1 Arcane Signet 1 Ashe, Princess of Dalmasca 1 Balamb T-Rexaur 1 Bard's Bow 1 Battle Menu 1 Blitzball 1 Chocobo Kick 1 Chocobo Racetrack 1 Clash of the Eikons 1 Cloud, Midgar Mercenary 1 Coliseum Behemoth 1 Command Tower 1 Commune with Beavers 1 Crossroads Village 1 Crystal Fragments 1 Delivery Moogle 1 Diamond Weapon 1 Dion, Bahamut's Dominant 1 Dragoon's Lance 1 Esper Origins 1 Excalibur II 1 G'raha Tia 1 Garnet, Princess of Alexandria 1 Gran Pulse Ochu 1 Gysahl Greens 1 Hushwood Verge 1 Instant Ramen 1 Lush Portico 1 Magitek Armor 1 Minwu, White Mage 1 Moogles' Valor 1 Paladin's Arms 1 Quina, Qu Gourmet 1 Restoration Magic 1 Rinoa Heartilly 1 Rosa, Resolute White Mage 1 Sazh Katzroy 1 Sazh's Chocobo 1 Serah Farron 1 Sidequest: Catch a Fish 1 Sidequest: Raise a Chocobo 1 Snow Villiers 1 Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant 1 Summon: Choco/Mog 1 Summon: Fat Chocobo 1 Summon: Fenrir 1 Summon: Primal Garuda 1 Summon: Titan 1 Temple Garden 1 The Wind Crystal 1 Torgal, A Fine Hound 1 Town Greeter 1 Traveling Chocobo 1 White Auracite 1 White Mage's Staff 1 Windswept Heath 1 Windurst, Federation Center 1 Yuna, Hope of Spira 1 Zack Fair 1 Tataru Taru 1 Wakka, Devoted Guardian 16 Forest 16 Plains
Foundation Deck: Brawl Emet-Selch of the Third Seat
6,020 Gems
Emet-Selch of the Third Seat Gogo, Master of Mimicry Lulu, Stern Guardian Rikku, Resourceful Guardian Sephiroth, Planet's Heir
-
▲ Click to Reveal Decklist
-
1 Emet-Selch of the Third Seat 1 Al Bhed Salvagers 1 Arcane Signet 1 Astrologian's Planisphere 1 Black Mage's Rod 1 Blitzball 1 Circle of Power 1 Combat Tutorial 1 Command Tower 1 Cornered by Black Mages 1 Crossroads Village 1 Deadly Embrace 1 Demon Wall 1 Dragoon's Wyvern 1 Dreams of Laguna 1 Eject 1 Emet-Selch, Unsundered 1 Ether 1 Evil Reawakened 1 Fight On! 1 Gloomlake Verge 1 Gogo, Master of Mimicry 1 Hecteyes 1 Ice Flan 1 Ice Magic 1 Il Mheg Pixie 1 Jecht, Reluctant Guardian 1 Jidoor, Aristocratic Capital 1 Jill, Shiva's Dominant 1 Locke Cole 1 Louisoix's Sacrifice 1 Magic Damper 1 Malboro 1 Memories Returning 1 Overkill 1 Poison the Waters 1 Polluted Delta 1 Quistis Trepe 1 Relm's Sketching 1 Resentful Revelation 1 Retrieve the Esper 1 Sage's Nouliths 1 Sahagin 1 Scorpion Sentinel 1 Sephiroth's Intervention 1 Sephiroth, Planet's Heir 1 Shinra Reinforcements 1 Sidequest: Card Collection 1 Sidequest: Hunt the Mark 1 Sleep Magic 1 Summon: Leviathan 1 Summon: Shiva 1 Swallowed by Leviathan 1 Syncopate 1 The Final Days 1 The Lunar Whale 1 The Prima Vista 1 Treno, Dark City 1 Ultimecia, Time Sorceress 1 Ultros, Obnoxious Octopus 1 Undercity Sewers 1 Vayne's Treachery 1 Vincent Valentine 1 Watery Grave 1 Y'shtola Rhul 1 Zenos yae Galvus 1 Lulu, Stern Guardian 1 Rikku, Resourceful Guardian 16 Island 16 Swamp
Foundation Deck: Brawl Locke, Treasure Hunter
6,270 Gems
Locke, Treasure Hunter Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER // Sephiroth, One-Winged Angel Summon: Primal Odin Summon: Brynhildr Yuffie, Materia Hunter
-
▲ Click to Reveal Decklist
-
1 Locke, Treasure Hunter 1 Ahriman 1 Al Bhed Salvagers 1 Arcane Signet 1 Barret Wallace 1 Black Mage's Rod 1 Black Waltz No. 3 1 Blazemire Verge 1 Blazing Bomb 1 Blitzball 1 Blood Crypt 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Buster Sword 1 Call the Mountain Chocobo 1 Choco-Comet 1 Circle of Power 1 Command Tower 1 Cornered by Black Mages 1 Crossroads Village 1 Dark Confidant 1 Dark Knight's Greatsword 1 Demon Wall 1 Firion, Wild Rose Warrior 1 Gaius van Baelsar 1 Garland, Knight of Cornelia 1 Genji Glove 1 Hecteyes 1 Instant Ramen 1 Item Shopkeep 1 Kain, Traitorous Dragoon 1 Kuja, Genome Sorcerer 1 Laughing Mad 1 Lion Heart 1 Monk's Fist 1 Mysidian Elder 1 Namazu Trader 1 Nibelheim Aflame 1 Ninja's Blades 1 Opera Love Song 1 Overkill 1 Phantom Train 1 Poison the Waters 1 Prompto Argentum 1 Queen Brahne 1 Raucous Theater 1 Red Mage's Rapier 1 Reno and Rude 1 Resentful Revelation 1 Samurai's Katana 1 Seifer Almasy 1 Sephiroth's Intervention 1 Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER 1 Sidequest: Hunt the Mark 1 Sidequest: Play Blitzball 1 Sorceress's Schemes 1 Summon: Anima 1 Summon: Brynhildr 1 Summon: Primal Odin 1 Suplex 1 The Gold Saucer 1 The Masamune 1 The Regalia 1 Thunder Magic 1 Undercity Dire Rat 1 Vaan, Street Thief 1 Vector, Imperial Capital 1 World Map 1 Yuffie, Materia Hunter 16 Mountain 16 Swamp
Full-Art Chocobo Basic Lands Bundle
2,500 Gems / 12,500 Gold
Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest
*Digital renders. Not actual cards.
Trick out your deck with special chocobo-themed full-art basic lands!
Borderless Chocobo Bundle Styles
3,700 Gems / 18,500 Gold
Lulu, Stern Guardian Mog, Moogle Warrior Tataru Taru
*Digital renders. Not actual cards.
This bundle includes new card styles for:
Snapcaster Mage Mog, Moogle Warrior Locke, Treasure Hunter Tataru Taru Rikku, Resourceful Guardian Lulu, Stern Guardian Wakka, Devoted Guardian Barret, Avalanche Leader Aerith, Last Ancient Yuffie, Materia Hunter Emet-Selch of the Third Seat Estinien Varlineau
Chocobo Companions Bundle
1,500 Gems / 7,500 Gold
- Chocobo
- Chocobo, the Mind Sculptor
- Chocobo, Awakened Inferno
Avatar Collection Bundles
- Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Avatar Collection I
- 500 Gems / 2,500 Gold
- Rydia
- Gilgamesh
- Kefka
- Terra
- Onion Knight
- 500 Gems / 2,500 Gold
- Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Avatar Collection II
- 500 Gems / 2,500 Gold
- Cloud
- Sephiroth
- Squall
- Yuna
- Tidus
- 500 Gems / 2,500 Gold
- Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Avatar Collection III
- 500 Gems / 2,500 Gold
- Balthier & Fran
- Lightning
- Y'shtola
- Noctis
- Clive
- 500 Gems / 2,500 Gold
- Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Avatar Collection IV
- 500 Gems / 2,500 Gold
- Shanotto
- Cactuar
- Castle Dwarf
- Tonberry
- Stilzkin
- 500 Gems / 2,500 Gold
Visit the MTG Arena Store tomorrow to check out all of the above as well as collections of sticker and phrase emotes!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
- December 9–11: Foundations + Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
- December 16–18: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder Challenge
- December 23–25: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Omniscience Draft
- December 30–January 1: Slow Start Standard
Quick Draft
- November 27–December 9: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender
- December 9–15: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- December 16–30: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
- December 26–30: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Omniscience Quick Draft
- December 30–January 16: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Other Events
- November 18–January 20: Jump Into Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender
- December 9–30: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft
- December 12–15: Mixed-Up Premiere Draft
- December 16–January 6: All-Access Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
December Qualifier Format: Sealed
- December 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- December 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- December 12–13: Qualifier Weekend
January Qualifier Format: Pioneer
- January 3: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- January 9: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- January 10–11: Qualifier Weekend
Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the December 2025 season at the start of the January 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on December 31).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act and Secret Tunnel card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act and Secret Tunnel card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act and Secret Tunnel card styles
Heartless Act (Depth Art) Secret Tunnel (Depth Art)
