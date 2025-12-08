In this edition:

Competitive Magic and MTG Arena News

Magic World Championship 31

Last weekend, over 100 players faced off in Standard Constructed and Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Draft at the World Championship. Congratulations to Seth Manfield for his victory at Magic World Championship 31! To commemorate his victory, Magic's latest World Champion will have their likeness emblazoned on a future Magic card.

Check out Magic.gg for more coverage from the event!

Arena Championship 10

Arena Championship 10 is being held later this month! From December 20–21, some of MTG Arena's fiercest competitors will play for the chance to win a qualifying spot on the Magic Pro Tour, invitations to play in the next Magic World Championship, and $250,000 in prizes. You can catch all the action by following along on twitch.tv/magic!

Upcoming Qualifier Events

Arena Championship competitors qualify through MTG Arena's qualifier events. If you have your sights set on joining the fray at the height of competitive MTG Arena this year, December's qualifier events are wrapping up soon. Only the Best-of-Three Play-In on December 12 and the Qualifier Weekend on December 13–14 remain!

Complete details on Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekends can be found here.

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Sealed

(December 12–14)

The next Arena Direct featuring Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender is happening this weekend! Players will compete in Sealed Best-of-One matches using Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs. Winners will be able to earn in-game prizes like gems and MTG Arena packs, and players who garner six to seven wins will earn physical Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Booster boxes!



Please see the Arena Direct Page for more details and head here for complete terms and conditions.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Cosmetics and Brawl Decks

Starting tomorrow, the MTG Arena Store will be stocked full of new and returning Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY offerings. You'll be able to nab new preconstructed Brawl decks and bundles that include card styles, avatars, companions, and more! Keep reading for details.

Foundation Deck: Brawl Aerith, Last Ancient

7,630 Gems

Aerith, Last Ancient Tataru Taru Summon: Titan Wakka, Devoted Guardian Excalibur II