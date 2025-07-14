In this edition:

Catch Up on Edge of Eternities Previews

0035_MTGEOE_Main: The Seriema 0226_MTGEOE_Main: Sami, Wildcat Captain

With the imminent launch of Edge of Eternities on the horizon, previews have been taking flight. Visit the card image gallery for a sneak peek of the intergalactic adventure that awaits you in the Sothera system!

Standard and Alchemy are Rotating—Broadcasting Renewal Signal

With the release of Edge of Eternities, MTG Arena's Standard and Alchemy formats will rotate. For more detailed information, including specific sets, extended legality, and the Renewal Egg, please visit our recently published article.

Brace for the Return of Chromatic Cube

The Chromatic Cube makes a triumphant return! Join game designer and special guest writer and designer Chris Kvartek for a deep dive into the complex yet beguiling format that has captured so many Magic players.

Edge of Eternities Preorders Are Live!

A variety of Edge of Eternities products are available to preorder now! Don't wait until it launches on August 1 to secure your passport to the epic outer space saga!

Pack Bundle

$49.99 USD

Preorder the Pack Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Alpharael, Stonechosen sleeve
Available at release (July 29):
  • 50 Edge of Eternities packs
  • 5 Golden Packs
  • Alpharael, Stonechosen card
  • Alpharael, Stonechosen depth art card style

Play Bundle

$24.99 USD

Preorder the Play Bundle

Azure Emissary companion
Available at purchase:
  • Haliya sleeve
  • Azure Emissary companion
Available at release (July 29):
  • 2 Player Draft tokens
  • 1 Sealed token
  • 5 Play-In Points
  • Haliya, Guided by Light card
  • Haliya, Guided by Light depth art card style

Pass Bundle

$14.99 USD

Preorder the Pass Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Tezzeret sleeve
Available at release (July 29):
  • Edge of Eternities Set Mastery Pass
  • Tezzeret, Cruel Captain card
  • Tezzeret, Cruel Captain depth art card style