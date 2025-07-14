MTG Arena Announcements – July 14, 2025 MTG Arena Jul 14, 2025 John Schork

Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Event Schedule

Play events continue for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY:

June 10–July 29: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft

June 17–June 18: MWM: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Constructed

FINAL FANTASY Constructed July 8–July 21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Quick Draft

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Omniscience Draft

Draft three packs of Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY against bots and keep the cards you draft, but with some twists: You don't have to pay the mana costs for spells you cast! You'll also get one mana of each color each turn to use for abilities, and every player starts with three cards in their hand instead of seven.

Select one card at a time from rotating draft packs. The cards will be added to your collection, and you'll use them plus basic lands to build a 40-card deck. Play games and receive prizes based on how many games you win!



Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Omniscience Draft runs from July 18–22. Act fast, embrace chaos, prepare for glory.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

July 15–16: Phantom Golden Sealed

July 22–23: Magic: The Gathering— FINAL FANTASY Phantom Quick Draft

FINAL FANTASY Phantom Quick Draft July 29–28: Jump Into Edge of Eternities

August 5–6: On the Edge with Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Quick Draft

July 8–21: Magic: The Gathering— FINAL FANTASY

FINAL FANTASY July 22–August 7: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

August 8–18: Edge of Eternities

August 19–September 9: Aetherdrift

Flashback Draft

July 8–14: Ravnica Allegiance

July 15–21: Core Set 2019

July 22–28: Thrones of Eldraine

Other

July 15–28: Chromatic Cube

July 18–21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Omniscience Draft

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July Qualifier Weekend: July 19–20

July 18: Best-of-Three Play-In



July 19–20: Qualifier Weekend