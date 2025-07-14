MTG Arena Announcements – July 14, 2025
In this edition:
- Edge of Eternities Previews Continue
- Renewal Comes to MTG Arena
- Chromatic Cube Returns
- Edge of Eternities Preorders
- Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Event Schedule
- Event Schedule
Catch Up on Edge of Eternities Previews
With the imminent launch of Edge of Eternities on the horizon, previews have been taking flight. Visit the card image gallery for a sneak peek of the intergalactic adventure that awaits you in the Sothera system!
Standard and Alchemy are Rotating—Broadcasting Renewal Signal
With the release of Edge of Eternities, MTG Arena's Standard and Alchemy formats will rotate. For more detailed information, including specific sets, extended legality, and the Renewal Egg, please visit our recently published article.
Brace for the Return of Chromatic Cube
The Chromatic Cube makes a triumphant return! Join game designer and special guest writer and designer Chris Kvartek for a deep dive into the complex yet beguiling format that has captured so many Magic players.
Edge of Eternities Preorders Are Live!
A variety of Edge of Eternities products are available to preorder now! Don't wait until it launches on August 1 to secure your passport to the epic outer space saga!
Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Alpharael, Stonechosen sleeve
- 50 Edge of Eternities packs
- 5 Golden Packs
- Alpharael, Stonechosen card
- Alpharael, Stonechosen depth art card style
Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- Haliya sleeve
- Azure Emissary companion
- 2 Player Draft tokens
- 1 Sealed token
- 5 Play-In Points
- Haliya, Guided by Light card
- Haliya, Guided by Light depth art card style
Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
- Tezzeret sleeve
- Edge of Eternities Set Mastery Pass
- Tezzeret, Cruel Captain card
- Tezzeret, Cruel Captain depth art card style
Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Event Schedule
Play events continue for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY:
- June 10–July 29: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft
- June 17–June 18: MWM: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Constructed
- July 8–July 21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Quick Draft
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Omniscience Draft
Draft three packs of Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY against bots and keep the cards you draft, but with some twists: You don't have to pay the mana costs for spells you cast! You'll also get one mana of each color each turn to use for abilities, and every player starts with three cards in their hand instead of seven.
Select one card at a time from rotating draft packs. The cards will be added to your collection, and you'll use them plus basic lands to build a 40-card deck. Play games and receive prizes based on how many games you win!
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Omniscience Draft runs from July 18–22. Act fast, embrace chaos, prepare for glory.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
- July 15–16: Phantom Golden Sealed
- July 22–23: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Phantom Quick Draft
- July 29–28: Jump Into Edge of Eternities
- August 5–6: On the Edge with Magic: The Gathering Foundations
Quick Draft
- July 8–21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
- July 22–August 7: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
- August 8–18: Edge of Eternities
- August 19–September 9: Aetherdrift
Flashback Draft
- July 8–14: Ravnica Allegiance
- July 15–21: Core Set 2019
- July 22–28: Thrones of Eldraine
Other
- July 15–28: Chromatic Cube
- July 18–21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Omniscience Draft
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
- July Qualifier Weekend: July 19–20
- July 18: Best-of-Three Play-In
- July 19–20: Qualifier Weekend
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on:
© SQUARE ENIX