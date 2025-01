In Chromatic Cube, be prepared to draft decks with more expensive spells, more colors, and more strategies in this big-mana environment!

Chromatic Cube Event Details

Chromatic Cube is a Phantom event. Cards you draft are not added to your collection.

Dates : May 28, 8 a.m.–June 10, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00)

: May 28, 8 a.m.–June 10, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Format : Phantom Draft Best-of-One and Phantom Draft Best-of-Three

: Phantom Draft Best-of-One and Phantom Draft Best-of-Three Entry : 4,000 gold or 600 gems

: 4,000 gold or 600 gems Match Record :

: Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)



Traditional Best-of-Three: 3 matches (regardless of win/loss record)

Rewards:

Historic individual card rewards (ICRs) grant cards from pack releases on MTG Arena. They do not include cards that were released outside of packs (e.g., cards from Historic Anthologies). Historic uncommon ICRs have a 5% upgrade rate to rare. Historic rare ICRs may upgrade to a mythic rare; each rare is twice as likely to be awarded as each mythic rare.

Chromatic Cube Phantom Player Draft

(Best-of-One)

Wins Gold Individual Card Rewards (ICRs) 7 6,000 2 Historic rare ICRs

1 Historic uncommon ICR 6 5,000 2 Historic rare ICRs

1 Historic uncommon ICR 5 4,000 2 Historic rare ICRs

1 Historic uncommon ICR 4 3,000 1 Historic rare ICR

2 Historic uncommon ICRs 3 2,000 1 Historic rare ICR

2 Historic uncommon ICRs 2 1,000 1 Historic rare ICR

2 Historic uncommon ICRs 1 500 1 Historic rare ICR

2 Historic uncommon ICRs 0 - 1 Historic rare ICR

2 Historic uncommon ICRs

Chromatic Cube Phantom Player Draft

(Best-of-Three)

Wins Gold Individual Card Rewards (ICRs) 3 6,000 2 Historic rare ICRs

1 Historic uncommon ICR 2 4,000 1 Historic rare ICR

2 Historic uncommon ICRs 1 - 1 Historic rare ICR

2 Historic uncommon ICRs 0 - 1 Historic rare ICR

2 Historic uncommon ICRs

Chromatic Cube Card Lists

White (Select for card list) Angel of Invention

Angel of Sanctions

Angelic Destiny

Archangel of Thune

Archangel of Wrath

Banishing Light

Beza, the Bounding Spring

Brimaz, King of Oreskos

Caretaker's Talent

Carrot Cake

Cathar Commando

Claim Jumper

Collector's Cage

Cottontail Caretaker

Day of Judgment

Dollmaker's Shop // Porcelain Gallery

Dust Animus

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elite Spellbinder

Elspeth Conquers Death

Elspeth, Sun's Champion

Emiel the Blessed

Enduring Innocence

Ephemerate

Exemplar of Light

Exorcise

Final Showdown

Get Lost

Herald of Eternal Dawn

Inspiring Overseer

Intrepid Adversary

Knight of the White Orchid

Loran of the Third Path

Make Your Move

March of Otherworldly Light

Mikaeus, the Lunarch

Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Overlord of the Mistmoors

Path to Exile

Planar Disruption

Prismatic Ending

Pull of the Mist Moon

Regal Bunnicorn

Restoration Angel

Saint Elenda

Sanctuary Warden

Season of the Burrow

Skyclave Apparition

Spirited Companion

Starnheim Unleashed

Static Net

Sun Titan

Sune's Intervention

The Eternal Wanderer

The Restoration of Eiganjo

The Wandering Emperor

The Wandering Rescuer

Thraben Inspector

Thurid, Mare of Destiny

Tocasia's Welcome

Touch the Spirit Realm

Trapped in the Screen

Valkyrie's Call

Virtue of Loyalty

Welcoming Vampire

White Sun's Twilight Blue (Select for card list) Abhorrent Oculus

Aether Channeler

Agent of Raffine

Arcanis the Omnipotent

Archmage of Runes

Barrin, Tolarian Archmage

Case of the Lost Witness

Champion of Wits

Chart a Course

Chrome Host Seedshark

Clever Impersonator

Clone Crafter

Commit /// Memory

Consider

Crush of Tentacles

Cyclonic Rift

Deduce

Drake Hatcher

Enduring Curiosity

Excogitator Sphinx

Extravagant Replication

Frost Titan

Futurist Spellthief

Gale's Redirection

Hard Evidence

Homunculus Horde

Horned Loch-Whale

Hullbreaker Horror

Into the Roil

Jacob Hauken, Inspector

Joint Exploration

Kindred Denial

Kiora, the Rising Tide

Midnight Clock

Mirror Room // Fractured Realm

Mockingbird

Mulldrifter

Multiple Choice

One with the Multiverse

Oracle of the Alpha

Overlord of the Floodpits

Part the Waterveil

Phyrexian Metamorph

Portent of Calamity

Quicken

Refute

Remand

Rewind

Rite of Replication

Rona, Herald of Invasion

Saiba Syphoner

Scholar of the Lost Trove

Search for Azcanta

See Double

Shark Typhoon

Snapcaster Mage

Snowborn Simulacra

Spell Swindle

Sublime Epiphany

Surgical Metamorph

Three Steps Ahead

Thundertrap Trainer

Unable to Scream

Warzone Duplicator

Black (Select for card list) A-Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion

Abyssal Harvester

Black Market Connections

Blasphemous Edict

Bloodchief's Thirst

Bloodletter of Aclazotz

Bloodthirsty Conqueror

Caustic Bronco

Collective Brutality

Come Back Wrong

Concealing Curtains

Crabomination

Cruelclaw's Heist

Davriel, Soul Broker

Drown in Ichor

Evolved Sleeper

Extinction Event

Fear of Ridicule

Feed the Swarm

Finale of Eternity

Forgefire Automaton

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Gonti, Lord of Luxury

Gorex, the Tombshell

Grave Titan

Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia

Junji, the Midnight Sky

Liliana of the Veil

Liliana, Death's Majesty

Liliana, Dreadhorde General

Lolth, Spider Queen

Massacre Wurm

Murderous Rider

Noxious Gearhulk

Nullpriest of Oblivion

Ob Nixilis Reignited

Outrageous Robbery

Overlord of the Balemurk

Painful Truths

Pearl Collector

Perforator Crocodile

Pile On

Price of Fame

Rankle, Master of Pranks

Ravenous Chupacabra

Rune-Scarred Demon

Ruthless Technomancer

Sanguine Soothsayer

Sedgemoor Witch

Sheoldred

Sheoldred's Edict

Sidisi, Undead Vizier

Sorin the Mirthless

Soul Servitude

Soul Transfer

Swarm Saboteur

The Cruelty of Gix

The Eldest Reborn

Unholy Annex // Ritual Chamber

Unstoppable Slasher

Valki, God of Lies

Victimize

Virtue of Persistence

Vraska, Betrayal's Sting

Zombify Red (Select for card list) Abrade

Anguished Recollection

Atsushi, the Blazing Sky

Big Score

Brazen Collector

Burn Down the House

Burst Lightning

Byway Barterer

Calamity, Galloping Inferno

Captain Lannery Storm

Chandra, Flameshaper

Chandra, Hope's Beacon

Collective Defiance

Combustible Gearhulk

Crackle with Power

Cursed Mirror

Cursed Recording

Decadent Dragon

Devil's Play

Double Vision

Draconic Debut

Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest

Dragonmaster Outcast

Enduring Courage

Etali, Primal Conqueror

Fight with Fire

Fires of Victory

Generous Plunderer

Hell to Pay

Ilharg, the Raze-Boar

Inferno Titan

Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin

Magmatic Channeler

Mishra's Command

Mizzium Mortars

Mizzix's Mastery

Nahiri's Warcrafting

Neheb, Dreadhorde Champion

Overlord of the Boilerbilges

Pia and Kiran Nalaar

Piggy Bank

Plargg, Dean of Chaos

Play with Fire

Professional Face-Breaker

Purphoros, God of the Forge

Purphoros's Intervention

Redcap Gutter-Dweller

Rionya, Fire Dancer

Rite of the Dragoncaller

Roil Eruption

Rotisserie Elemental

Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv

Season of the Bold

Shatterskull Smashing

Siege-Gang Commander

Star of Extinction

Terror of the Peaks

The Rollercrusher Ride

Tribal Flames

Twinflame Tyrant

Voldaren Thrillseeker

Wild Slash

Young Pyromancer

Zealous Conscripts

Green (Select for card list) A-Llanowar Loamspeaker

Augur of Autumn

Avacyn's Pilgrim

Birds of Paradise

Birthing Ritual

Bloom Tender

Bramble Familiar

Braulios of Pheres Band

Cavalier of Thorns

Craterhoof Behemoth

Cultivate

Doubling Season

Eladamri, Korvecdal

Elvish Mystic

Enduring Vitality

Explore

Fecund Greenshell

Finale of Devastation

Fountainport Charmer

Garruk Relentless

Genesis Wave

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Goldvein Hydra

Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea

Hauntwoods Shrieker

Heaped Harvest

Insidious Fungus

Kogla, the Titan Ape

Kona, Rescue Beastie

Llanowar Elves

Llanowar Visionary

Loot, Exuberant Explorer

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

Menagerie Curator

Monstrous Vortex

Mythweaver Poq

Nantuko Slicer

Nissa, Ascended Animist

Nissa, Vastwood Seer

Ojer Kaslem, Deepest Growth

Omenpath Journey

Oracle of Mul Daya

Overlord of the Hauntwoods

Primal Might

Primeval Herald

Quilled Greatwurm

Railway Brawler

Relics of the Rubblebelt

Scrapshooter

Scythecat Cub

Selvala, Heart of the Wilds

Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru

Sylvan Caryatid

Sylvan Primordial

Tear Asunder

Tender Wildguide

The Great Henge

Timeless Witness

Titan of Industry

Tooth and Nail

Twitching Doll

Vaultborn Tyrant

Vivien, Monsters' Advocate

Voracious Hydra

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider Multicolor (Select for card list) A-Winota, Joiner of Forces

Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate

Angrath, the Flame-Chained

Anguished Unmaking

Annie Joins Up

Ashiok, Nightmare Muse

Assimilation Aegis

Atraxa, Grand Unifier

Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths

Aurelia, the Warleader

Azorius Charm

Binding the Old Gods

Bituminous Blast

Bonny Pall, Clearcutter

Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer

Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher

Buried in the Garden

Casualties of War

Consuming Aberration

Doppelgang

Dragonlord Atarka

Dragonlord Dromoka

Dragonlord Ojutai

Duneblast

Electrolyze

Elenda, Saint of Dusk

Escape to the Wilds

Faeburrow Elder

Genesis Ultimatum

Glarb, Calamity's Augur

Growth Spiral

Hidetsugu and Kairi

Hostage Taker

Hugs, Grisly Guardian

Indris, the Hydrostatic Surge

Invasion of Tolvada

Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain

Kaya the Inexorable

Kaya, Intangible Slayer

Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner

Kogla and Yidaro

Koma, World-Eater

Kykar, Zephyr Awakener

Maelstrom Pulse

Magma Opus

Make Your Own Luck

Mirari's Wake

Nahiri, the Harbinger

Narset, Enlightened Exile

Nashi, Searcher in the Dark

Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh

Nicol Bolas, the Ravager

Niko, Light of Hope

Niv-Mizzet Reborn

Obscura Polymorphist

Obzedat, Ghost Council

Old Rutstein

Pillage the Bog

Planar Genesis

Polukranos, Unchained

Priest of Fell Rites

Prosper, Tome-Bound

Radha, Heart of Keld

Raffine, Scheming Seer

Rakdos Joins Up

Ral, Crackling Wit

Ral, Storm Conduit

Resourceful Collector

Rip Apart

Roxanne, Starfall Savant

Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance

Selvala, Eager Trailblazer

Seraphic Steed

Showdown of the Skalds

Silumgar's Command

Skull Prophet

Tajic, Legion's Valor

Tamiyo, Field Researcher

Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset

Territorial Kavu

The Goose Mother

The Infamous Cruelclaw

The Jolly Balloon Man

Thief of Sanity

Trostani Discordant

Unleash the Inferno

Urgent Necropsy

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Villainous Wealth

Vona de Iedo, the Antifex