Watch the Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Streamer Event

(June 4)

See cards from Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY in action during the set's Streamer Event! Your favorite content creators and streamers will be playing MTG Arena, showcasing new Standard decks, Limited gameplay, and more! Get ready for the big day by checking out the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Card Image Gallery, where you can see all the cards and treatments from the set.

Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Prepatch and Release

0109_MTGFIN_Main: Overkill 0191_MTGFIN_Main: Jumbo Cactuar

Major set releases on MTG Arena come in two parts, with a prepatch releasing a week before the full set release. What does this mean? You'll be able to view and interact with all the upcoming Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY cards in the MTG Arena client, including creating or importing decks with these soon-to-be-available cards … you just can't play with them, at least until the actual set release date on MTG Arena (June 10).

Get Ready for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

0002_MTGFIN_Face: Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER 0006_MTGFIN_Face: Tifa, Martial Artist

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY releases on June 10, 2025, on MTG Arena, with the set's tabletop release coming June 13. But the fun really kicks off this weekend with the set's Prerelease events at your local game store. For all the info on those events, check out the set's Prerelease Guide and Where to Play articles. There's plenty of ways to enjoy this set, with events in the US, Japan, and beyond. It's a release you won't want to miss, so check out all the cards and get ready to level up your Magic collection.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

June 3–4: Tarkir: Dragonstorm Quick Draft

Quick Draft June 10–11: MTG Arena Pauper

Pauper June 17–18: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Constructed

—FINAL FANTASY Constructed June 25–26: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder

Quick Draft

June 3–June 18: Aetherdrift

June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY June 29–July 7: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

July 8–July 21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Other Events

May 27–June 9: Mixed-Up Draft

June 6–June 8: Historic Metagame Challenge

June 10–July 14: Jump Into: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY June 20–June 22: Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector Booster Box

June Qualifier Events

June 21: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-One)

June 27: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)

June 28–June 29: Qualifier Weekend Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 21, 6 a.m.–June 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 21, 6 a.m.–June 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 28, 6 a.m.–June 29, 4 p.m. PT

June 28, 6 a.m.–June 29, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 2025 Ranked Season Players will receive their rewards for the June 2025 season at the start of the July 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 1). You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards. Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack

—FINAL FANTASY pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold

—FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style