Congratulations Ken Yukuhiro, the Winner of Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY!

Hundreds of Magic: The Gathering's best players flocked to sunny Las Vegas this past weekend for Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. With a prize pool of $500,00 and invitations to World Championship 31 on the line, it was a high-stakes, high-heat weekend. So, when the dust cleared, who stood victorious?

After two well-fought days of Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Draft and three days of Standard Constructed, Ken Yukuhiro took home a well-earned victory with Mono-Red Aggro. We'd like to offer our congratulations to Yukuhiro. We'll see you at Pro Tour Edge of Eternities and World Championship 31!

Take Flight with Spacecrafts (and Vehicles) in Brawl!

0035_MTGEOE_Main: The Seriema 0225_MTGLCI_Main: The Belligerent

At the MagicCon: Las Vegas Preview Panel, we announced a special change to the rules of Commander: legendary Vehicles and Spacecrafts with a printed power and toughness can be your commander! But Commander isn't the only format where these vessels can helm your deck. Legendary Vehicles and Spacecrafts will be able to be your commander in MTG Arena's Brawl format starting with Edge of Eternities!

But what are Spacecrafts? Learn more about these stellar ships (and everything else we revealed about Edge of Eternities) in this article.

Prepare for the Upcoming Qualifier Weekend

Even with nearly constant air conditioning and miles of arid desert surrounding it, Las Vegas was unable to contain all the Magic action, however. MTG Arena held a Best-of-One Play-In Qualifier featuring Historic Constructed on Saturday that will feed into the upcoming Qualifier Weekend on June 28–29, along with the Best-of-Three Play-In on June 27.

For detailed information on Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekends—a pathway for MTG Arena players to potentially make their way to the Pro Tour and Magic World Championship events—please visit this page.

Upcoming Banned and Restricted Announcement (June 30)

Next week, a banned and restricted announcement will be released on June 30. Consistent with previous articles, players can expect a detailed explanation of the designers' decision-making. We'll have more details to share on how this affects MTG Arena players following this announcement.

Upcoming Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Events on MTG Arena

0111_MTGFIN_Main: Poison the Waters 0144_MTGFIN_Main: Light of Judgment

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Magic's latest set from the comfort of your own home! MTG Arena is hosting a bevy of events across a variety of formats that put an emphasis on Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. After all, what better time than right after a new set's Pro Tour debut to leap into bold new strategies, imaginative synergies, and cunning gameplay? You're warmly invited to blow our minds with something awesome!

June 10–July 3: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Best-of-One Sealed

—FINAL FANTASY Best-of-One Sealed June 10–July 14: Jump Into: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY June 10–July 29: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft

—FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Quick Draft

—FINAL FANTASY Quick Draft June 25–June 26: Midweek Magic: Magic: The Gathering–FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

June 25–26: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder

—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder July 1–2: Cascade Brawl

July 7–8: Momir

Quick Draft

June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY June 29–July 7: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

July 8–July 21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Other Events

June 27–June 29: Standard Metagame Challenge

June Qualifier Events

June 27: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)

June 28–June 29: Qualifier Weekend Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Editor's Note: Previous MTG Arena Announcements stated that June's events would qualify players for Arena Championship 9. This has been corrected; these events qualify players for Arena Championship 10.

June (Qualifies for Arena Championship 10)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 28, 6 a.m.–June 29, 4 p.m. PT

June 28, 6 a.m.–June 29, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 2025 Ranked Season Players will receive their rewards for the June 2025 season at the start of the July 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 1). You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards. Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack

—FINAL FANTASY pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold

—FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style