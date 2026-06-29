In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Achievements

0829_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Black Panther, Claws of Bast 0830_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Iron Man, Modern Marvel 0831_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Black Widow, Daring Operative 0832_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Spider-Man, Web-Spinner 0833_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Hulk, Brutal Brawler

A set of new limited-time Avengers Assemble! achievements are now available with the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes! Until July 21, 2026, you can earn four copies of select cards from the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Decks and Beginner Box by playing games, casting spells, and completing other feats. Complete enough achievements, and you can even earn 1,000 bonus XP and the "Young Avenger" and "Avenger" titles!

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed

(June 30–July 5)

The first Arena Direct event featuring Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes begins tomorrow! From June 30–July 5, players will compete in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed. Players can earn gems and MTG Arena packs for emerging victorious three to six times and, while supplies last, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster boxes for seven wins or more!

In case you missed the initial announcement, this Arena Direct event will be the first to feature some important changes. To reduce the need for replacement event rewards, Arena Direct events will now have a limited number of total possible entries. Once that limit is reached, new entries will not be available and the event will be "sold out." To make prize fulfillment smoother, single players may not enter Arena Direct events using multiple Wizards accounts. Additionally, the duration of Arena Direct events will be extended to allow more participation for players with different schedules.

We hope these changes will make Arena Direct events and their rewards more accessible for a wider group of players while maintaining the fun, exciting challenge of competitive Magic.

Please see the event page and the official terms and conditions for more details regarding this event as well as the changes described above.

Arena Championship Qualifier Events

(July 4, 10–12)

July's Arena Championship Qualifier events begin this weekend! The Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In will be held this Saturday, July 4, followed by the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In on July 10 and culminating in the Qualifier Weekend on July 11–12. The format for July's events is Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed.

Qualifier Play-Ins allow players to compete for invites to Qualifier Weekends, which can earn players invitations to compete in an upcoming Arena Championship.

Please visit this page for more information.

Banned and Restricted Announcement

0019_MTGSOS_MysArch: Force of Will 0045_MTGMH3_SPGElem_MH3SpecialGuest: Subtlety

A new banned and restricted list update was published this morning. Effective today, the following cards are banned in Brawl:

Force of Will

Subtlety

Temporal Manipulation

Time Warp

Wash Away

Ugin's Labyrinth

Please note that these bans do not apply to Competitive Brawl and players will receive up to one (1) wildcard for each banned card in their collection. As always, we recommend reading the article as it contains a great deal more information on the changes being made, including insights and commentary on many MTG Arena and tabletop formats.

Event Schedule

The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through seasonal rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July Qualifier Format – Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed

July 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

August Qualifier Format – Timeless

August 22: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 28: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 29–30: Qualifier Weekend

June Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the June 2026 season at the start of the July 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on June 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

Dark Deed (Depth Art) Castle Doom (Depth Art)

July Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2026 season at the start of the August 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles