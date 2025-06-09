Preorder Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ on MTG Arena
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY arrives on MTG Arena tomorrow! Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. Countless elements from the games are here for you to weave together your own story. You can prepare for this epic release with the set's preorder bundles.
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Set Mastery Pass
Noctis, Prince of Lucis card
Noctis, Prince of Lucis depth art card style
Clive, Ifrit's Dominant card
Clive, Ifrit's Dominant depth art card style
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Events on MTG Arena
There are plenty of ways to play Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY digitally. While you may have gotten a taste of the set at Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Prerelease events, you can fully immerse yourself in the worlds of FINAL FANTASY on MTG Arena in countless ways, including the following events:
June 10–July 3: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Best-of-One Sealed
June 10–June 22: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Best-of-Three Sealed
June 10–July 14: Jump Into: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
June 10–July 29: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft
June 17–June 18: Midweek Magic: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Constructed
June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Quick Draft
June 20–June 22: Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Cosmetics
Here are some more ways to celebrate Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY: plenty of sweet new cosmetics coming to MTG Arena! Player avatars, companions, emotes, and more will be available on MTG Arena following the set's release.
Additionally, you'll get to see the brand-new Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY-themed battlefield. Get ready to venture out into this grandiose set!
Celebrate Pride with Magic: The Gathering
We're bringing Pride celebrations to your local game store, MagicCon: Las Vegas, and more! Join us as we raise money for charity, look back at some of our favorite Magic stories, and (of course) play some games of Magic. Throughout June and beyond, we'll be celebrating Pride with all sorts of Magic events and releases. Whether you prefer listening to a podcast or playing Commander with friends, there's a way for you to celebrate Pride.
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT
(UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
June 10–11: MTG Arena Pauper
June 17–18: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Constructed
June 25–26: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder
July 1–2: Cascade Brawl
Quick Draft
June 3–June 18: Aetherdrift
June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
June 29–July 7: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
July 8–July 21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
Other Events
May 27–June 9: Mixed-Up Draft
June 6–June 8: Historic Metagame Challenge
June 10–July 14: Jump Into: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
June 20–June 22: Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector Booster Box
June Qualifier Events
June 21: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-One)
June 27: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)
June 28–June 29: Qualifier Weekend Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day
tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events
in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your
MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
Editor's Note: Previous MTG Arena Announcements stated that June's events would qualify players for Arena Championship 9. This has been corrected; these events qualify players for Arena Championship 10.