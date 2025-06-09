In this edition:

Preorder Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ on MTG Arena

0009_MTGFIN_Main: Battle Menu 0150_MTGFIN_Main: Random Encounter

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY arrives on MTG Arena tomorrow! Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. Countless elements from the games are here for you to weave together your own story. You can prepare for this epic release with the set's preorder bundles.

Looking for your favorite cards from Magic's latest release? Check out the full set in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Card Image Gallery.

Pack Bundle

$49.99 USD

Preorder the Pack Bundle

Vivi preorder sleeve
Vivi Sleeve
Vivi Ornitier
Available at purchase:
  • Vivi Ornitier sleeve
Available at release (June 11):
  • 50 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY packs
  • 5 Golden Packs
  • Vivi Ornitier card
  • Vivi Ornitier depth art card style

Play Bundle

$24.99 USD

Preorder the Play Bundle

preorder sleeve
Terra Sleeve
Kefka Sleeve
Spikeshell Servo companion
Moogle Companion
Available at purchase:
  • Terra, Magical Adept sleeve
  • Kefka, Court Mage sleeve
  • Moogle companion
Available at release (June 11):
  • 2 Player Draft tokens
  • 1 Sealed token
  • 5 Play-In Points
  • Terra, Magical Adept card
  • Kefka, Court Mage card
  • Terra, Magical Adept depth art card style
  • Kefka, Court Mage depth art card style