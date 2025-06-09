Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Events on MTG Arena

There are plenty of ways to play Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY digitally. While you may have gotten a taste of the set at Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Prerelease events, you can fully immerse yourself in the worlds of FINAL FANTASY on MTG Arena in countless ways, including the following events:

June 10–July 3: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Best-of-One Sealed

—FINAL FANTASY Best-of-One Sealed June 10–June 22: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Best-of-Three Sealed

—FINAL FANTASY Best-of-Three Sealed June 10–July 14: Jump Into: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY June 10–July 29: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft

—FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft June 17–June 18: Midweek Magic : Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Constructed

: —FINAL FANTASY Constructed June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Quick Draft

—FINAL FANTASY Quick Draft June 20–June 22: Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Cosmetics

Here are some more ways to celebrate Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY: plenty of sweet new cosmetics coming to MTG Arena! Player avatars, companions, emotes, and more will be available on MTG Arena following the set's release.

Additionally, you'll get to see the brand-new Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY-themed battlefield. Get ready to venture out into this grandiose set!

Celebrate Pride with Magic: The Gathering

0001_MTGPRM_Pride: Chromatic Lantern

We're bringing Pride celebrations to your local game store, MagicCon: Las Vegas, and more! Join us as we raise money for charity, look back at some of our favorite Magic stories, and (of course) play some games of Magic. Throughout June and beyond, we'll be celebrating Pride with all sorts of Magic events and releases. Whether you prefer listening to a podcast or playing Commander with friends, there's a way for you to celebrate Pride.

Check out this article for all the details. Happy Pride!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

June 10–11: MTG Arena Pauper

Pauper June 17–18: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Constructed

—FINAL FANTASY Constructed June 25–26: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder

—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder July 1–2: Cascade Brawl

Quick Draft

June 3–June 18: Aetherdrift

June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY June 29–July 7: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

July 8–July 21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Other Events

May 27–June 9: Mixed-Up Draft

June 6–June 8: Historic Metagame Challenge

June 10–July 14: Jump Into: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY June 20–June 22: Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector Booster Box

June Qualifier Events

June 21: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-One)

June 27: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)

June 28–June 29: Qualifier Weekend Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Editor's Note: Previous MTG Arena Announcements stated that June's events would qualify players for Arena Championship 9. This has been corrected; these events qualify players for Arena Championship 10.

June (Qualifies for Arena Championship 10)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 21, 6 a.m.–June 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 21, 6 a.m.–June 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 28, 6 a.m.–June 29, 4 p.m. PT

June 28, 6 a.m.–June 29, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 2025 Ranked Season Players will receive their rewards for the June 2025 season at the start of the July 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 1). You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards. Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack

—FINAL FANTASY pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold

—FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style