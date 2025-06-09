Celebrate Pride at your local game store, MagicCon, and beyond. In the same way that we gather to form communities over Magic, Pride is a symbol of solidarity and unity, both in June and year-round. As part of our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion, we want to highlight some of the events we have planned to celebrate Pride.

Table of Contents:

Magic Presents: Pride at Your Local Game Store

(June 27–29)

Looking to celebrate your favorite Magic pairings, canonical or otherwise? Magic Presents: Pride is your chance to bring those ships to life. You'll be playing some classic Commander, but with a twist: every commander has partner!

Ral, Monsoon Mage and Tomik, Wielder of Law ? You can build that. Errant, Street Artist and Parnesse, the Subtle Brush ? Get ready to copy those spells! There are endless combinations, and we look forward to seeing what you build.

0001_MTGPRM_Pride: Chromatic Lantern

As part of this event, participants will receive a traditional foil Chromatic Lantern promo card. These promo cards are available while supplies last, so contact your local game store for details!

For more information on this event, check out this article.

"Making a Promo" with The Magic Story Podcast

The Chromatic Lantern promo card we're releasing with Magic Presents: Pride was a Studio X-wide effort, with members of Worldbuilding, WPN, Marketing, and Design working to create a card worthy of being our first WPN Pride promo.

To celebrate this and put a spotlight on the folks behind it, The Magic Story Podcast will be releasing a behind-the-scenes video with Senior Worldbuilding Game Designer Neale LaPlante Johnson and Wizards Pride ERG President Meredith Pendragon. Stay tuned!

MTG Pro Shop Charity Products

Chromatic Lantern T-Shirt Dungeons & Dragons T-Shirt

Chromatic Lantern Playmat Dungeons & Dragons Playmat

We were so happy with how this art turned out that we knew it couldn't just live on a card. So, we're bringing this artwork and more to the MTG Pro Shop as part of our 2025 Pride merchandise! We'll be donating a portion of the product price from our merch sales to a local, Seattle-based LGBTQ organization. Our charity partner will be announced alongside the start of the sale, so stay tuned.

These merch sales run from June 16–July 31. Check out all the products over on MTGProShop.com and get ready to show your pride!

Brand-New Magic Story Audiobooks

Ever since 2023, The Magic Story Podcast has been delivering audiobooks that help make the stories of Magic more accessible. As part of our celebration of Pride, we're looking back at some of our favorite Magic stories that focus on the Magic Multiverse's LGBTQ characters.

Hosts Natalie Kreider and Harless Snyder will narrate four brand-new audiobooks for The Magic Story Podcast. Additionally, we'll republish these stories on DailyMTG for your reading and listening pleasure. Check back on these dates to listen to some stellar stories:

June 10 : "Note for a Stranger" by Alison Lührs

: "Note for a Stranger" by Alison Lührs June 12 : "Know Which Way the Wind Is Blowing" by Setsu Uzumé

: "Know Which Way the Wind Is Blowing" by Setsu Uzumé June 16 : "His Eyes, All of Them" by Margaret Killjoy

: "His Eyes, All of Them" by Margaret Killjoy June 17: "Aim Through the Target" by Setsu Uzumé

The Gathering Grounds at MagicCon