Standard and Limited Play-Ins Are This Weekend (March 15 and 16)

Do you have what it takes to claim victory against MTG Arena's best? Then show your skills at this weekend's Qualifier Play-Ins! We're holding two of these events: Best-of-One Standard Constructed on March 15 and Aetherdrift Sealed on March 16.

But what is a Qualifier Play-In? In short, it's a chance to qualify for some of MTG Arena's most exclusive events. Both of this weekend's events feature Best-of-One, meaning competitors will be aiming to reach six wins before two losses. Those who do will qualify for the upcoming Qualifier Weekend, held from March 22–23, where you just might earn an invitation to the upcoming Arena Championship!

Prepare your Standard decks and Sealed strategies; it's going to be an exciting weekend of Play-Ins!

Join us for Alchemy: Aetherdrift Discord Office Hours

Ready to ignite your (game) engine? Then buckle up for a special look behind the wheel of Alchemy: Aetherdrift ! Senior Digital Product Manager Dave Finseth and Cardset Product Owner Ian Adams will be hosting a live Q&A this Thursday, March 13, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. PT (20:00 to 22:00 UTC) on the official Magic Discord! If you have questions about designing cards for MTG Arena, this champion crew has answers, so come ready to learn what it takes to bring a release across the finish line.

Trick Out Your Decks With Alchemy: Aetherdrift!

96381_Y25-DFT: Kari Zev, Crew of Two 96393_Y25-DFT: Support Skyforge

We've got some top-notch digital-only cards available in the MTG Arena Store! Alchemy: Aetherdrift features 30 brand-new cards for the Alchemy format. You can see all of the cards now in the completed Alchemy: Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.

We want to take this opportunity to Wish Good Luck to all our Limited players! You can play in Alchemy: Aethedrift Quick Draft events until March 18.

Take a pit stop at our YouTube channel to watch the Alchemy: Aetherdrift Set Preview featuring Amazonian. We can't wait to see what sweet new decks you come up with.

Champion Brawl Decks are Available Until March 18

We've got five new champion Brawl decks, each helmed by a powerful legendary creature that's ready to take on the metagame! As with past MTG Arena Store decks, the prices are prorated: you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection!

Champion Deck: Brawl | Ulalek, Fused Atrocity MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Forsaken Monument Ulalek, Fused Atrocity Cavern of Souls Ulamog, the Defiler Emrakul, the World Anew Five-color deck? No: six-color deck! Ulalek, Fused Atrocity brings all the colors and everything Eldrazi. Feel no remorse for your opponents as your deck annihilates the competition. The Ulalek, Fused Atrocity Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Ulalek, Fused Atrocity 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arid Archway 1 Avacyn's Pilgrim 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Breaker of Creation 1 Breeding Pool 1 Brushland 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Command Tower 1 Conduit Pylons 1 Devourer of Destiny 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Drowner of Truth 1 Drownyard Lurker 1 Echoes of Eternity 1 Eldrazi Linebreaker 1 Eldrazi Ravager 1 Eldrazi Repurposer 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Emrakul, the Promised End 1 Emrakul, the World Anew 1 Emrakul's Messenger 1 Explore 1 Flooded Strand 1 Forsaken Monument 1 Glaring Fleshraker 1 Glimpse the Impossible 1 Guardian Idol 1 Hedron Archive 1 Herigast, Erupting Nullkite 1 Horrific Assault 1 Idol of False Gods 1 It That Heralds the End 1 Kozilek, the Broken Reality 1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion 1 Kozilek's Command 1 Kozilek's Unsealing 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Malevolent Rumble 1 Mind Stone 1 Null Elemental Blast 1 Nulldrifter 1 Overgrown Tomb 1 Palladium Myr 1 Path of Annihilation 1 Polluted Delta 1 Propagator Drone 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Shivan Reef 1 Snapping Voidcraw 1 Solar Transformer 1 Sowing Mycospawn 1 Spawn-Gang Commander 1 Steam Vents 1 Stomping Ground 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Temple Garden 1 Territory Culler 1 The Irencrag 1 Thief of Existence 1 Thought-Knot Seer 1 Titans' Vanguard 1 Ugin, the Ineffable 1 Ugin's Binding 1 Ugin's Labyrinth 1 Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger 1 Ulamog, the Defiler 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Underground River 1 Unfathomable Truths 1 Up the Beanstalk 1 Urza's Incubator 1 Warped Tusker 1 Wastescape Battlemage 1 Windswept Heath 1 Wooded Foothills 1 World Breaker 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Writhing Chrysalis 1 Yavimaya Coast 7 Forest 2 Island 4 Mountain

Champion Deck: Brawl | Bristly Bill MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: The Great Henge Bristly Bill, Spine Sower Railway Brawler Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider Nissa, Resurgent Animist Ramp into giant creatures. Creatures aren't giant? Make them massive with +1/+1 counters and doublers. It's easy being this green. The Bristly Bill Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Bristly Bill, Spine Sower 1 A-Druid Class 1 Ankle Biter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Ashaya, Soul of the Wild 1 Azusa, Lost but Seeking 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Branching Evolution 1 Brokers Hideout 1 Bushwhack 1 Cabaretti Courtyard 1 Case of the Locked Hothouse 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Conduit of Worlds 1 Cultivate 1 Doubling Season 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Evolution Sage 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fabled Passage 1 Gala Greeters 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant 1 Gruff Triplets 1 Hardened Scales 1 Harrow 1 Hulking Raptor 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Innkeeper's Talent 1 Invasion of Zendikar 1 Kami of Bamboo Groves 1 Kami of Whispered Hopes 1 Kodama of the West Tree 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Lotus Cobra 1 Lumra, Bellow of the Woods 1 Map the Frontier 1 Mythweaver Poq 1 Nissa, Resurgent Animist 1 Nissa, Who Shakes the World 1 Ornery Tumblewagg 1 Ozolith, the Shattered Spire 1 Pick Your Poison 1 Quirion Beastcaller 1 Railway Brawler 1 Rampaging Brontodon 1 Return from the Wilds 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Roaring Earth 1 Scute Swarm 1 Snakeskin Veil 1 Surrak and Goreclaw 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 The Great Henge 1 The Ozolith 1 They Went This Way 1 Thirsting Roots 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Tribute to the World Tree 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 39 Forest

Champion Deck: Brawl | Prosper, Tome-Bound MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Goldspan Dragon Prosper, Tome-Bound Bonehoard Dracosaur Valki, God of Lies Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Gather treasures and sacrifice them to play cards from exile. Meanwhile, destroy any threats your opponents might manage to bring out. The Prosper, Tome-Bound Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Prosper, Tome-Bound 1 Abrade 1 Ancient Copper Dragon 1 Angrath's Rampage 1 Arcane Signet 1 Atsushi, the Blazing Sky 1 Bank Job 1 Beseech the Mirror 1 Big Score 1 Birgi, God of Storytelling 1 Black Market Connections 1 Blackcleave Cliffs 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Blood Crypt 1 Bloodchief's Thirst 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Bonecrusher Giant 1 Bonehoard Dracosaur 1 Castle Locthwain 1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance 1 Chimil, the Inner Sun 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Command Tower 1 Crime Novelist 1 Dark Ritual 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Decadent Dragon 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker 1 Fabled Passage 1 Fatal Push 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Go for the Throat 1 Goldspan Dragon 1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Grave Expectations 1 Grenzo, Crooked Jailer 1 Grim Hireling 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Kalain, Reclusive Painter 1 Laelia, the Blade Reforged 1 Laughing Jasper Flint 1 Light Up the Stage 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Magda, Brazen Outlaw 1 Marionette Apprentice 1 Marionette Master 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Mind Stone 1 Mox Amber 1 Murderous Rider 1 Party Thrasher 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer 1 Raucous Theater 1 Reckless Fireweaver 1 Reckless Impulse 1 Revel in Riches 1 Sheoldred, the Apocalypse 1 Sheoldred's Edict 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 1 Temple of Malice 1 The Infamous Cruelclaw 1 Thoughtseize 1 Valki, God of Lies 1 Virtue of Persistence 1 Wrenn's Resolve 1 Xorn 1 You Find Some Prisoners 11 Mountain 12 Swamp

Champion Deck: Brawl | Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: The Wandering Emperor Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd Cavern of Souls Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Beza, the Bounding Spring Your cards enter the battlefield to fight alongside their favorite four-legged companion. Recur their effects with Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd for even more value and fun flicker effects! The Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd 1 A-Circuit Mender 1 A-Guide of Souls 1 Ambitious Farmhand 1 Arcane Signet 1 Aven Interrupter 1 Beza, the Bounding Spring 1 Blade Splicer 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Charming Prince 1 Cloudshift 1 Combat Thresher 1 Containment Priest 1 Curse of Silence 1 Delney, Streetwise Lookout 1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 1 Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines 1 Elite Spellbinder 1 Elspeth Conquers Death 1 Ephemerate 1 Esper Sentinel 1 Field of Ruin 1 Fortune, Loyal Steed 1 Get Lost 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Invasion of Gobakhan 1 Journey to Nowhere 1 Lay Down Arms 1 Loran of the Third Path 1 Loyal Warhound 1 Mana Tithe 1 Mox Amber 1 Novice Inspector 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Ossification 1 Path to Exile 1 Pearl Medallion 1 Portable Hole 1 Priest of Ancient Lore 1 Ranger-Captain of Eos 1 Razorgrass Ambush 1 Recruiter of the Guard 1 Selfless Savior 1 Serra Paragon 1 Skrelv, Defector Mite 1 Skyclave Apparition 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Solitude 1 Spirited Companion 1 Static Prison 1 Steel Seraph 1 Sun Titan 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Teleportation Circle 1 The Eternal Wanderer 1 The Princess Takes Flight 1 The Restoration of Eiganjo 1 The Wandering Emperor 1 Thraben Inspector 1 Touch the Spirit Realm 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Werefox Bodyguard 1 White Orchid Phantom 1 Witch Enchanter 34 Plains

Champion Deck: Brawl | Kastral, the Windcrested MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Rhystic Study Kastral, the Windcrested Cavern of Souls Mana Drain Oracle of the Alpha Birds, birbs, and bird wizards. Fly high above your opponents with your flocks of birds. Reanimate, grow, and attack with your army of winged warriors! The Kastral, the Windcrested Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Kastral, the Windcrested 1 A-Alrund's Epiphany 1 A-Vega, the Watcher 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Aerie Auxiliary 1 Arcane Signet 1 Artificer's Assistant 1 Aven Gagglemaster 1 Aven Interrupter 1 Aven Mindcensor 1 Battle Screech 1 Battlefield Raptor 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Command Tower 1 Counterspell 1 Dazzling Denial 1 Deserted Beach 1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 1 Empyrean Eagle 1 Fabled Passage 1 Favorable Winds 1 Finch Formation 1 Flooded Strand 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Hallowed Fountain 1 Harrier Strix 1 Healer's Hawk 1 Hengegate Pathway 1 Herald's Horn 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker 1 Jackdaw Savior 1 Jubilant Skybonder 1 Judge's Familiar 1 Kindred Discovery 1 Knightfisher 1 Ledger Shredder 1 Lifecreed Duo 1 Lilypad Village 1 Lofty Denial 1 Lonely Arroyo 1 Lupinflower Village 1 Mana Drain 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Mind Stone 1 Miner's Guidewing 1 Mockingbird 1 Oracle of the Alpha 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Patchwork Banner 1 Path to Exile 1 Plumecreed Escort 1 Plumecreed Mentor 1 Port Town 1 Restless Anchorage 1 Rhystic Study 1 Roaming Throne 1 Salvation Swan 1 Scouting Hawk 1 Seachrome Coast 1 Seedpod Squire 1 Shrike Force 1 Silver Raven 1 Skycat Sovereign 1 Skyskipper Duo 1 Splash Portal 1 Steel-Plume Marshal 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Thieving Aven 1 Three Steps Ahead 1 Three Tree City 1 Thrummingbird 1 Tranquil Cove 1 Valley Questcaller 1 Warden of Evos Isle 1 Wash Away 1 Watcher of the Spheres 1 Winged Words 1 Wingmate Roc 1 Zephyr Gull 9 Island 9 Plains

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00).

March 4–6: Into the Future

March 11–13: Slow Start

March 18–20: Standard Cascade

Quick Draft

March 7–17: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

March 18–31: Aetherdrift

Other Events

March 4–17: Premier Draft Alchemy: Aetherdrift

March Qualifier Events

March 15: Best-of-One Play-In Standard

March 16: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Aetherdrift Sealed

Sealed March 21: Best-of-Three Play-In Standard

March 22–23: Qualifier Weekend Standard

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Sealed

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard