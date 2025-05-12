Looking to win big and earn cash prizes by playing MTG Arena? Then get ready for this weekend's Aren Open, featuring Tarkir: Dragonstorm Limited. Participants will start off the weekend with Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed, where you can compete in Best-of-One or Best-of-Three matches. No matter how well you do, you'll walk away with an Ugin avatar to commemorate the event.

To qualify for Day Two, you'll have to earn seven wins before three losses in Best-of-One, or four wins before one loss in Best-of-Three. Those players who brave the dragonstorms and emerge victorious will make it to Day Two, which features Tarkir: Dragonstorm Draft. By mastering the power of Tarkir's dragons, you can earn up to $2,000 USD just from competing in this event! For all the details, check out the official Arena Open page.

In Case You Missed It: Exciting Changes Are Coming to MTG Arena

Last weekend, we announced some new features (and a renamed format) coming to MTG Arena! We're making it easier to play the cards you want with the styles you love. Max Manco discussed these changes in this article, and we're excited for you all to explore what's possible. Speaking of explore …

Explorer is now Pioneer! After years of adding cards, monitoring the metagame, and working behind the scenes, we're changing the name of Explorer to Pioneer. To celebrate, we're running a Pioneer Showcase event from May 10–13. You'll earn one of eleven new-to-MTG Arena cards just by participating, letting you jump right into the format.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

May 13–14: Brawl Builder Challenge

May 20–21: Gladiator Spotlight

May 27–28: Stepping Stone Sealed

June 3–4: Tarkir: Dragonstorm Quick Draft

Quick Draft

May 8–19: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

May 20–June 2: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

June 3–June 18: Aetherdrift

June 19–June 29: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Other Events

May 17–May 18: Arena Open

May 19–May 26: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Flashback Sealed

Flashback Sealed May 20–May 27: Khans of Tarkir Flashback Draft

Flashback Draft May 23–25: Arena Direct: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

May Qualifier Events

May 9: Qualifier Play-In Alchemy Constructed (Best-of-Three)

May 10–11: Qualifier Weekend Alchemy Constructed (Best-of-Three)

May 17–May 18: Arena Open Tarkir: Dragonstorm Limited

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

May 3, 6 a.m.–May 4, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed

May 3, 6 a.m.–May 4, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

May 9, 6 a.m.–May 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed

May 9, 6 a.m.–May 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 10, 6 a.m.–May 11, 4 p.m. PT

May 10, 6 a.m.–May 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed

May 2025 Ranked Season Players will receive their rewards for the May 2025 season at the start of the June 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on June 1). You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards. Bronze Reward: 1 Tarkir: Dragonstorm pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Tarkir: Dragonstorm pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style Platinum Reward: 3 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style + Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style + Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage card style Diamond Reward: 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style + Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style + Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage card style Mythic Reward: 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style + Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage card style

