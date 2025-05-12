In this edition:

Preorder Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY on MTG Arena Now!

0115a_MTGFIN_Main: Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER 0317a_MTGFIN_CABdless: Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER

Join your favorite FINAL FANTASY heroes, villains, mounts, and more for an adventure! These larger-than-life characters and epic, action-packed worlds are coming to MTG Arena on June 10. Cast spells and draw swords as you shape your Magic story.

Watch the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Debut Showcase

This past weekend, we kicked off Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY previews with a colossal event at PAX East. The debut showcase featured some of Magic's biggest FINAL FANTASY fans and showed off plenty of cards from the upcoming set. If you missed it, don't worry! You can watch the entire panel right here. Then, check out all the recently revealed cards in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Card Image Gallery.

Upcoming Alchemy Rebalances for May 13, 2025

We're making a few rebalances for Alchemy. Here are those changes and our reasoning:

Ribald Shanty rebalanced Alchemy card
Ribald Shanty
  • Costs (was )