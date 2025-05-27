MTG Arena Announcements – May 27, 2025
In this edition:
- Watch the Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Streamer Event
- Midweek Magic: Stepping Stone Sealed
- Preorder Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY's Stylish Cosmetics
- Partner Commanders on MTG Arena
- In Case You Missed It: Improving MTG Arena's Reprints
- Event Schedule
Watch the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Streamer Event
(June 4)
See the new cards from Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY in action during the set's MTG Arena Streamer Event! Your favorite Magic content creators and Pro Tour competitors will be playing with all the new cards in the set, showcasing a fresh Standard format and all-new Limited environment. Check out the set's card image gallery ahead of this event; it's packed with powerful and flavorful designs that are poised to take MTG Arena by storm.
Introducing Midweek Magic: Stepping Stone Sealed
(May 27–29)
With all the creative possibilities of MTG Arena, we're always looking to share new ways of playing the game we know and love. One of those ideas is this week's Midweek Magic event: Stepping Stone Sealed!
Designed by members of Studio X, Stepping Stone Sealed is a casual take on Limited gameplay. Participants will receive a set list of 22 cards from Tarkir: Dragonstorm, a random rare from the set, and 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Boosters to construct a deck with. This ensures everyone will have the core components they need to build a deck, while still allowing for creative expression based on what you open in your Play Boosters. It's fun, it's fresh, and it's coming to MTG Arena!
-
Click to Reveal the Stepping Stone Sealed Cards
-
Mardu Devotee Riling Dawnbreaker Stormplain Detainment Temur Devotee Dirgur Island Dragon Riverwalk Technique Abzan Devotee Feral Deathgorger Dragon's Prey Stormshriek Feral Jeskai Devotee Narset's Rebuke Sultai Devotee Sagu Wildling Sarkhan's Resolve Reigning Victor Temur Tawnyback Reputable Merchant Monastery Messenger Gurmag Nightwatch Boulderborn Dragon Evolving Wilds
Preorder Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY's Stylish Cosmetics
Are you ready for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY? It's now available for preorder on MTG Arena. Join your favorite FINAL FANTASY heroes, villains, and more for an adventure! These larger-than-life characters and epic, action-packed worlds are coming to MTG Arena on June 10. Cast spells and draw swords as you shape your Magic journey.
You can preorder these Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY bundles on MTG Arena to recieve set-themed cosmetics like the adorable companion seen here. Check out all of the set's preorder bundles:
Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Vivi Ornitier sleeve
- 50 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY packs
- 5 Golden Packs
- Vivi Ornitier card
- Vivi Ornitier depth art card style
Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- Terra, Magical Adept sleeve
- Kefka, Court Mage sleeve
- Moogle companion
- 2 Player Draft tokens
- 1 Sealed token
- 5 Play-In Points
- Terra, Magical Adept card
- Kefka, Court Mage card
- Terra, Magical Adept depth art card style
- Kefka, Court Mage depth art card style
Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
- Noctis sleeve
- Clive sleeve
- Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Set Mastery Pass
- Noctis, Prince of Lucis card
- Noctis, Prince of Lucis depth art card style
- Clive, Ifrit's Dominant card
- Clive, Ifrit's Dominant depth art card style
