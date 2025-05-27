In this edition:

Watch the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Streamer Event

(June 4)

See the new cards from Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY in action during the set's MTG Arena Streamer Event! Your favorite Magic content creators and Pro Tour competitors will be playing with all the new cards in the set, showcasing a fresh Standard format and all-new Limited environment. Check out the set's card image gallery ahead of this event; it's packed with powerful and flavorful designs that are poised to take MTG Arena by storm.

Introducing Midweek Magic: Stepping Stone Sealed

(May 27–29)

With all the creative possibilities of MTG Arena, we're always looking to share new ways of playing the game we know and love. One of those ideas is this week's Midweek Magic event: Stepping Stone Sealed!

Designed by members of Studio X, Stepping Stone Sealed is a casual take on Limited gameplay. Participants will receive a set list of 22 cards from Tarkir: Dragonstorm, a random rare from the set, and 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Boosters to construct a deck with. This ensures everyone will have the core components they need to build a deck, while still allowing for creative expression based on what you open in your Play Boosters. It's fun, it's fresh, and it's coming to MTG Arena!

Click to Reveal the Stepping Stone Sealed Cards Mardu Devotee Riling Dawnbreaker Stormplain Detainment Temur Devotee Dirgur Island Dragon Riverwalk Technique Abzan Devotee Feral Deathgorger Dragon's Prey Stormshriek Feral Jeskai Devotee Narset's Rebuke Sultai Devotee Sagu Wildling Sarkhan's Resolve Reigning Victor Temur Tawnyback Reputable Merchant Monastery Messenger Gurmag Nightwatch Boulderborn Dragon Evolving Wilds

Preorder Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY's Stylish Cosmetics

Are you ready for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY? It's now available for preorder on MTG Arena. Join your favorite FINAL FANTASY heroes, villains, and more for an adventure! These larger-than-life characters and epic, action-packed worlds are coming to MTG Arena on June 10. Cast spells and draw swords as you shape your Magic journey.

You can preorder these Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY bundles on MTG Arena to recieve set-themed cosmetics like the adorable companion seen here. Check out all of the set's preorder bundles:

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Vivi Sleeve Vivi Ornitier Available at purchase: Vivi Ornitier sleeve Available at release (June 11): 50 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs

—FINAL FANTASY packs 5 Golden Packs

Vivi Ornitier card

Vivi Ornitier depth art card style