In this edition:

Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekend Coming Up

October's competitive MTG Arena events are about to begin! Two Qualifier Play-In events are being held: Best-of-One on October 11 and Best-of-Three on October 17. Winners from those events will continue on to this month's Qualifier Weekend, which will be held on October 18–19. The format for October's Qualifier events is Through the Omenpaths Sealed, so limber up and get ready to walk some planes!

Qualifier Weekend winners will be awarded an invitation to compete in Arena Championship 11 next spring!

Modern Horizons 3 Arena Direct

(October 17–20)

The next Arena Direct is coming later this month! On October 17–20, players will battle it out in Best-of-One Modern Horizons 3 Sealed! In addition to gems and MTG Arena packs, players can earn Japanese Modern Horizons 3 Play Booster boxes! For more information on how to enter, timing, prizing details, and terms and conditions, please visit this page.

Forge Ahead in New Flashback Drafts

Fall is upon us, outfits are getting more layered, baseball fans are oscillating between wild states of fury and euphoria, and pumpkin—while certainly a cherished and noble gourd—is finding its way into food and drink the public at large never even imagined, let alone requested. It's a time for cozy reflection, and what better way to dive into the past than by drafting old MTG Arena sets? That's right, folks, new Flashback Drafts are upon us!

Possessed Goat Scrabbling Skullcrab Nowhere to Run Ripchain Razorkin Wary Watchdog Zimone, All-Questioning

From today until October 13, welcome the spooky season with open wings by drafting Duskmourn: House of Horror. Then, from October 14–20, embrace the spirit of transformation and changing landscapes with Modern Horizons 3!

Devourer of Destiny Guide of Souls Dreamtide Whale Grim Servant Amped Raptor Trickster's Elk Riddle Gate Gargoyle

Security Update

On Friday, Unity disclosed that there is a security vulnerability affecting most Unity games. We released an update this morning that fixes this vulnerability, so please update to the latest version from either the PC launcher, iOS app store, Google Play, Steam, or Epic Games Store.

Through the Omenpaths Is Live!

MTG Arena's newest set, Through the Omenpaths, is out! That means new cards, items, and events to enjoy, so make sure to check them out! You can also see the full card image gallery here.

Arena Anthologies 3 and 4 Are Still Available

Chain Lightning Dauthi Voidwalker Flickerwisp Miscalculation Noble Hierarch Tidespout Tyrant Umezawa's Jitte

In addition to Through the Omenpaths, we also recently released Arena Anthologies 3 and 4! These anthologies encompass a variety of fun, powerful cards from throughout Magic's history. For all the details, including a list of the cards in these anthologies, please visit this article.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

October 7–9: Momir!

October 14–15: Brawl Builder Challenge

October 21–23: Historic Pauper

October 28–30: Omniscience Draft

Quick Draft

October 2–13: Through the Omenpaths

October 14–27: Edge of Eternities

October 28–November 11: Through the Omenpaths

Flashback Draft

October 7–13: Duskmourn: House of Horror

October 14–20: Modern Horizons 3

Premier Draft

October 21–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October Qualifier Format and Set: Sealed Through the Omenpaths

October 11: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

October 17: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

October 18–19: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the October 2025 season at the start of the November 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on October 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Through the Omenpaths pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Through the Omenpaths pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style Platinum Reward: 3 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style Diamond Reward: 4 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style Mythic Reward: 5 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style