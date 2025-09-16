We are excited to announce two new Arena Anthologies and a new Pick-Two Draft event coming to MTG Arena with the release of Through the Omenpaths on September 23.

To celebrate, some of the cards in the Arena Anthologies are available for crafting right now! These bundles, along with their related card styles, will be available starting September 23.

Additionally, we released Crumbling Vestige today for Pioneer. This card has become a staple in Pioneer Scapeshift decks, so we're adding it now that it has proven its relevance in the competitive metagame.

Arena Anthology 3 — Powerful Cards from Across Magic's History

This Arena Anthology adds some significantly powerful new cards to MTG Arena! Though the anthology contains many powerful cards, two stand out as having too much impact for Historic: Broadside Bombardiers and Gut, True Soul Zealot. Both are Cube staples that are among the strongest three-drop creatures ever printed, introducing polarity to the format beyond our aims.

Specifically, both Broadside Bombardiers and Gut, True Soul Zealot slot into the existing Boros Energy shell, which is already a powerful deck in the metagame. To regulate the number of efficient, must-answer threats in Historic going forward, we are pre-banning Broadside Bombardiers and Gut, True Soul Zealot in Historic.

Broadside Bombardiers is banned in Historic.

is banned in Historic. Gut, True Soul Zealot is banned in Historic.

Bundle Price — Available September 23

4,000 Gems

25,000 Gold

Click here to Reveal Arena Anthology 3 4 Ambush Viper

4 Assault Strobe

4 Batterskull

4 Broadside Bombardiers

4 Chain Lightning

4 Crop Rotation

4 Dauthi Voidwalker

4 Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

4 Exploration

4 Fallen Shinobi

4 Flickerwisp

4 Force Spike

4 Gut, True Soul Zealot

4 Kaldra Compleat

4 Memory Jar

4 Miscalculation

4 Necromancy

4 Noble Hierarch

4 Oxidda Scrapmelter

4 Peek

4 Shelldock Isle

4 Staff of the Storyteller

4 Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre

4 Umezawa's Jitte

4 Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth

Arena Anthology 4 – Momir Cards Are Now Collectible!

We're trying to reduce the number of cards that are on MTG Arena but are currently not collectible. To move toward this goal, we will be releasing an Arena Anthology with all the previously uncollectible cards that you may have encountered in Mormir events. Enjoy this collection of 28 creature cards that are now collectible!

With these additions, we are pre-banning one card in Brawl: Iona, Shield of Emeria, due to its ability to lock down a commander from being cast.

Iona, Shield of Emeria is banned in Brawl.

Bundle Price — Available September 23

4,000 Gems

25,000 Gold

Click here to Reveal Arena Anthology 4

4 Baleful Force

4 Blazing Archon

4 Bringer of the Black Dawn

4 Bringer of the Blue Dawn

4 Bringer of the Green Dawn

4 Bringer of the Red Dawn

4 Bringer of the White Dawn

4 Chromescale Drake

4 Colossus of Sardia

4 Crash of Rhinos

4 Demon of Death's Gate

4 Dragon Tyrant

4 Dread Cacodemon

4 Fire Dragon

4 Furnace Dragon

4 Gigantomancer

4 Hoverguard Sweepers

4 Iona, Shield of Emeria

4 Kraken Hatchling

4 Kuro, Pitlord

4 Magmatic Force

4 Regal Force

4 Scaled Wurm

4 Stormfront Pegasus

4 Stratadon

4 Thing from the Deep

4 Tidespout Tyrant

4 Wolf Pack Pick-Two Draft on MTG Arena Through the Omenpaths Limited was designed for Pick-Two Draft, and MTG Arena is fully embracing that design. Traditional Draft, Pick-Two Draft, and Quick Draft for Through the Omenpaths will have you making two picks per pack. Pick-Two Draft and Quick Draft will be ranked. We heard from players that they felt like MTG Arena Premier Drafts can be too long, so we built Pick-Two Draft to offer a faster alternative at a reduced cost for players short on time. This new draft experience is something we are experimenting with specifically for this set, and we are excited for everyone to try it out. We also found in testing a recent Midweek Magic Pick-Two Draft that our pick timers were a bit too fast while drafting, so we have toned those down, particularly at the end of a pack. Pick-Two Draft Details Entry Price

900 Gems



7,500 Gold

Structure

4 Wins or 2 losses

Rewards

0 Wins – 50 gems, 1 pack



1 Win – 150 gems, 1 pack



2 Wins – 250 gems, 1 pack



3 Wins –1,000 gems, 2 packs



4 Wins – 1,400 gems, 3 packs