We are excited to announce two new Arena Anthologies and a new Pick-Two Draft event coming to MTG Arena with the release of Through the Omenpaths on September 23.

To celebrate, some of the cards in the Arena Anthologies are available for crafting right now! These bundles, along with their related card styles, will be available starting September 23.

Additionally, we released Crumbling Vestige today for Pioneer. This card has become a staple in Pioneer Scapeshift decks, so we're adding it now that it has proven its relevance in the competitive metagame.

Arena Anthology 3 — Powerful Cards from Across Magic's History

This Arena Anthology adds some significantly powerful new cards to MTG Arena! Though the anthology contains many powerful cards, two stand out as having too much impact for Historic: Broadside Bombardiers and Gut, True Soul Zealot. Both are Cube staples that are among the strongest three-drop creatures ever printed, introducing polarity to the format beyond our aims.

Specifically, both Broadside Bombardiers and Gut, True Soul Zealot slot into the existing Boros Energy shell, which is already a powerful deck in the metagame. To regulate the number of efficient, must-answer threats in Historic going forward, we are pre-banning Broadside Bombardiers and Gut, True Soul Zealot in Historic.

  • Broadside Bombardiers is banned in Historic.
  • Gut, True Soul Zealot is banned in Historic.

Bundle Price — Available September 23

  • 4,000 Gems
  • 25,000 Gold

Click here to Reveal Arena Anthology 3

  • 4 Ambush Viper
  • 4 Assault Strobe
  • 4 Batterskull
  • 4 Broadside Bombardiers
  • 4 Chain Lightning
  • 4 Crop Rotation
  • 4 Dauthi Voidwalker
  • 4 Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
  • 4 Exploration
  • 4 Fallen Shinobi
  • 4 Flickerwisp
  • 4 Force Spike
  • 4 Gut, True Soul Zealot
  • 4 Kaldra Compleat
  • 4 Memory Jar
  • 4 Miscalculation
  • 4 Necromancy
  • 4 Noble Hierarch
  • 4 Oxidda Scrapmelter
  • 4 Peek
  • 4 Shelldock Isle
  • 4 Staff of the Storyteller
  • 4 Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
  • 4 Umezawa's Jitte
  • 4 Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth