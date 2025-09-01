MTG Arena Announcements – September 1, 2025 MTG Arena Sep 1, 2025 John Schork

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Kraza, the Swarm as One sleeve Available at release (September 23): 50 Through the Omenpaths packs
5 Golden Packs
Kraza, the Swarm as One card
Kraza, the Swarm as One depth art card style

packs 5 Golden Packs

Kraza, the Swarm as One card

Kraza, the Swarm as One depth art card style Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Crystalline Sliver Companion Available at purchase: The Terminus of Return sleeve

Crystalline Sliver companion Available at release (September 23): 2 Player Draft tokens

1 Sealed token

5 Play-In Points

The Terminus of Return card

Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Pass Bundle Available at purchase: TBA sleeve Available at release (September 23): Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery Pass
TBA card
TBA depth art style

Set Mastery Pass TBA card

TBA depth art style

Yargle Day 2025

Yargle, Glutton of Urborg | Art by: | Art by: Jehan Choo

The time is nigh, and Yargle Day is once again upon us! In celebration of everyone's favorite 9-power Frog Spirit, five Yargle-themed achievements will be available from September 2–10.

Players who are hungry for a challenge can snag some special rewards tied to these achievements:

Completing any three of these achievements will grant the " Gnshhagghkkapphribbit. " emote phrases.

" emote phrases. Completing all five Yargle Day Achievements will grant the coveted "The Bargler" title.

Don't forget, you can hover over the bottom-right corner of any achievement card to read up on any miscellaneous stipulations.

Have a great Yargle Day, and happy hunting!

Arena Direct: Edge of Eternities Play Booster Boxes

The next Arena Direct is right around the corner! September 5–8, players will be able to compete in Sealed matches with Edge of Eternities Play Boosters. As always, Arena Directs are your chance to win physical rewards for playing MTG Arena in addition to various digital delights. For complete details, please visit the Arena Direct page.

Reminder: Parental Consent for Child Accounts

We previously announced that changes are being rolled out regarding how parents and guardians give their children permission to create Wizards Accounts while adhering to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

As a result, all MTG Arena players will be required to enter their date of birth. Players under the age of thirteen will be required to obtain parental consent to create a new account or to continue using a previously created Wizards Account.



For details and instructions, please visit this support article.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

September 2–3: Brawl Builder Challenge

September 9–10: Chromatic Start Standard

September 16–19: Edge of Eternities Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed September 23–24: Brawl!

Quick Draft

September 2–11: Edge of Eternities

September 11–23: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow

October 2–13: Through the Omenpaths

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

September Qualifier Weekend Format: Standard

September 6: Best-of-One Play-In

September 7: Bonus Play-In (Edge of Eternities Sealed)

Sealed) September 12: Best-of-Three Play-In

September 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the September 2025 season at the start of the October 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on September 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack

Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style