Through the Omenpaths Preorders Start Tomorrow

Prepare to explore the Magic Multiverse with Through the Omenpaths. Through the Omenpaths preorder bundles will be available starting tomorrow, September 2. As a reminder, the set's card image gallery will go live on September 8.

We'll be showcasing the details of the set's mastery pass tomorrow, but for now, here are all the bundles we'll have available for you to preorder!

Pack Bundle

$49.99 USD

Preorder the Pack Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Kraza, the Swarm as One sleeve
Available at release (September 23):
  • 50 Through the Omenpaths packs
  • 5 Golden Packs
  • Kraza, the Swarm as One card
  • Kraza, the Swarm as One depth art card style

Play Bundle

$24.99 USD

Preorder the Play Bundle

Crystalline Sliver companion
Available at purchase:
  • The Terminus of Return sleeve
  • Crystalline Sliver companion
Available at release (September 23):
  • 2 Player Draft tokens
  • 1 Sealed token
  • 5 Play-In Points
  • The Terminus of Return card
  • The Terminus of Return depth art card style

Pass Bundle

$14.99 USD

Preorder the Pass Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • TBA sleeve
Available at release (September 23):
  • Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery Pass
  • TBA card
  • TBA depth art style