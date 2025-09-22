4 Baleful Force 4 Blazing Archon [5AQig604NBRIU5E877Mzp8] 4 Bringer of the Black Dawn 4 Bringer of the Blue Dawn 4 Bringer of the Green Dawn 4 Bringer of the Red Dawn 4 Bringer of the White Dawn 4 Chromescale Drake 4 Colossus of Sardia 4 Crash of Rhinos 4 Demon of Death's Gate 4 Dragon Tyrant [1Gv861vOiJM2VB0a9jzah4] 4 Dread Cacodemon 4 Fire Dragon 4 Furnace Dragon 4 Gigantomancer 4 Hoverguard Sweepers 4 Iona, Shield of Emeria 4 Kraken Hatchling 4 Kuro, Pitlord 4 Magmatic Force 4 Regal Force 4 Scaled Wurm 4 Stormfront Pegasus 4 Stratadon 4 Thing from the Deep 4 Tidespout Tyrant [200AWpJbgbHUeJB8OToNRI] 4 Wolf Pack

Don't Let Your Fleems be Dreams

Fleem is feeling the love! In fact, he's a bit overwhelmed by the enormity of the MTG Arena community's affection for him. We could use your help gently nudging him out of his seclusion and getting him used to his new status as a multiversal icon.

If you complete at least one of the following activities before September 30, we'll send you a special Fleem avatar, sleeve, and sticker cosmetic on October 1:

Open ten or more Through the Omenpaths store packs

store packs Play in one or more Through the Omenpaths Draft or Sealed events

Draft or Sealed events Purchase the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Pass

Join us in celebrating the inviolable maxim we all know to be true: the Fleem always rises to the top!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

September 23–24: Brawl!

September 30–October 1: Through the Omenpaths Foundations

October 7–8: Momir!

October 14–15: Brawl Builder Challenge

Quick Draft

September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow

October 2–13: Through the Omenpaths

October 14–27: Edge of Eternities

October 28–November 11: Through the Omenpaths

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October Qualifier Weekend Format: Sealed Through the Omenpaths

October 11: Best-of-One Play-In

October 17: Best-of-Three Play-In

October 18–19: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the September 2025 season at the start of the October 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on September 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style