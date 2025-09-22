MTG Arena Announcements – September 22, 2025
In this edition:
- Through the Omenpaths Arrives Tomorrow
- The Magic Story Podcast and Through the Omenpaths
- Arena Anthologies 3 and 4
- FLEEM!
- Event Schedule
Through the Omenpaths Arrives Tomorrow!
Your patience is about to be rewarded! MTG Arena's journey between, around, and across Magic's many storied settings officially begins tomorrow with the release of Through the Omenpaths! There's still time to secure preorder bundles here, and there's always time to gaze adoringly at the full Through the Omenpaths Card Image Gallery. It promises to be a wild ride, so don't forget to pack comfortable shoes and extra socks.
The Magic Story Podcast Covers Through the Omenpaths
Looking for a great way to leap into the lore behind Through the Omenpaths and the exotic locales you'll be visiting? It's already being covered on The Magic Story Podcast! Let our hosts be your personal tour guides and avoid classic pitfalls like overpaying for nutrient blocks or forgetting that Kamigawa has a rainy season. Check out the episode here!
Arena Anthologies 3 and 4
In case you missed the commotion, we announced the next two Arena Anthologies! These Arena Anthologies bring a variety of wild cards from Magic's past to MTG Arena, letting you bring these cards to Historic, Timeless, and Brawl. Both of these Arena Anthologies release tomorrow alongside Through the Omenpaths. For the full details, please visit this article, or check out the decklists below.
-
Click here to Reveal Arena Anthology 3
-
4 Ambush Viper [4OLtYzhJdpSFLf9d7Khkj6] 4 Assault Strobe 4 Batterskull 4 Broadside Bombardiers [68vxqpGYsDTOIXT4RHNULo] 4 Chain Lightning 4 Crop Rotation 4 Dauthi Voidwalker [f4PfvZnPnc3dH8Mal0hhm] 4 Emrakul, the Aeons Torn 4 Exploration 4 Fallen Shinobi [yhz9pCE9qm1JshfI7mb9j] 4 Flickerwisp 4 Force Spike 4 Gut, True Soul Zealot 4 Kaldra Compleat [rSAMqtN7oyBfVYOkfUyyq] 4 Memory Jar 4 Miscalculation 4 Necromancy [1HzjHy8K6zDq8Lwd5bNkJ9] 4 Noble Hierarch 4 Oxidda Scrapmelter 4 Peek 4 Shelldock Isle [pfUlk0ZyJmWSHR68cCzaV] 4 Staff of the Storyteller 4 Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre 4 Umezawa's Jitte 4 Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth [7Cta4YCzgmySu5GTDTC0D9]
-
Click here to Reveal Arena Anthology 4
-
4 Baleful Force 4 Blazing Archon [5AQig604NBRIU5E877Mzp8] 4 Bringer of the Black Dawn 4 Bringer of the Blue Dawn 4 Bringer of the Green Dawn 4 Bringer of the Red Dawn 4 Bringer of the White Dawn 4 Chromescale Drake 4 Colossus of Sardia 4 Crash of Rhinos 4 Demon of Death's Gate 4 Dragon Tyrant [1Gv861vOiJM2VB0a9jzah4] 4 Dread Cacodemon 4 Fire Dragon 4 Furnace Dragon 4 Gigantomancer 4 Hoverguard Sweepers 4 Iona, Shield of Emeria 4 Kraken Hatchling 4 Kuro, Pitlord 4 Magmatic Force 4 Regal Force 4 Scaled Wurm 4 Stormfront Pegasus 4 Stratadon 4 Thing from the Deep 4 Tidespout Tyrant [200AWpJbgbHUeJB8OToNRI] 4 Wolf Pack
Don't Let Your Fleems be Dreams
Fleem is feeling the love! In fact, he's a bit overwhelmed by the enormity of the MTG Arena community's affection for him. We could use your help gently nudging him out of his seclusion and getting him used to his new status as a multiversal icon.
If you complete at least one of the following activities before September 30, we'll send you a special Fleem avatar, sleeve, and sticker cosmetic on October 1:
- Open ten or more Through the Omenpaths store packs
- Play in one or more Through the Omenpaths Draft or Sealed events
- Purchase the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Pass
Join us in celebrating the inviolable maxim we all know to be true: the Fleem always rises to the top!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
- September 23–24: Brawl!
- September 30–October 1: Through the Omenpaths Foundations
- October 7–8: Momir!
- October 14–15: Brawl Builder Challenge
Quick Draft
- September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow
- October 2–13: Through the Omenpaths
- October 14–27: Edge of Eternities
- October 28–November 11: Through the Omenpaths
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
October Qualifier Weekend Format: Sealed Through the Omenpaths
- October 11: Best-of-One Play-In
- October 17: Best-of-Three Play-In
- October 18–19: Qualifier Weekend
Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the September 2025 season at the start of the October 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on September 30).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style
Honor (Depth Art) Consult the Star Charts (Depth Art)
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on:
-