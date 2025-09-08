In this edition:

Through the Omenpaths Card Image Gallery

The full Through the Omenpaths Card Image Gallery is available now! Check out all the cards right here. This set will be legal in all formats on MTG Arena when it releases on September 23.

The Return of Arena Cube
(September 9–23)

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar Inti, Senschal of the Sun Lotus Cobra Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Smuggler's Copter Snapcaster Mage

The beautiful madness of Cube is once again descending upon MTG Arena! Compete for gold and individual card rewards in Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Phantom Cube Draft events starting tomorrow, September 9, through September 23. For full event details, please visit this article. Happy cubing!

Yargle Day: Extended Edition

Yargle, Glutton of Urborg | Art by: Jehan Choo

Rejoice, for this year's Yargle Day festivities have been extended! You have until September 12 to answer Yargle's call. Complete this legendary Frog's challenge to earn five themed achievements. May Yargle's eternal spirit guide you to glory. 

Through the Omenpaths Preorders

Preorder bundles for Through the Omenpaths are still available! The bundles come in three flavors, each containing a unique array of goodies to help you get ready to traverse the Multiverse in style. See all three bundles and their contents here or by checking out the bundles below.

Pack Bundle

$49.99 USD

Preorder the Pack Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Kraza, the Swarm as One sleeve
Available at release (September 23):
  • 50 Through the Omenpaths packs
  • 5 Golden Packs
  • Kraza, the Swarm as One card
  • Kraza, the Swarm as One depth art card style

Play Bundle

$24.99 USD

Preorder the Play Bundle

Crystalline Sliver companion
Crystalline Sliver Companion
Available at purchase:
  • The Terminus of Return sleeve
  • Crystalline Sliver companion
Available at release (September 23):
  • 2 Player Draft tokens
  • 1 Sealed token
  • 5 Play-In Points
  • The Terminus of Return card
  • The Terminus of Return depth art card style

Pass Bundle

$14.99 USD

Preorder the Pass Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Scions of the Ur-Spider sleeve
Available at release (September 23):
  • Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery Pass
  • Scions of the Ur-Spider card
  • Scions of the Ur-Spider depth art style