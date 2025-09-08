MTG Arena Announcements – September 8, 2025 MTG Arena Sep 8, 2025 John Schork

In this edition: Through the Omenpaths Card Image Gallery

Card Image Gallery Arena Cube

Yargle Day Continues

Event Schedule Through the Omenpaths Card Image Gallery 97849_OM1: Impostor Syndrome 97916_OM1: Selesnya Archivist The full Through the Omenpaths Card Image Gallery is available now! Check out all the cards right here. This set will be legal in all formats on MTG Arena when it releases on September 23. The Return of Arena Cube

(September 9–23) Adeline, Resplendent Cathar Inti, Senschal of the Sun Lotus Cobra Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Smuggler's Copter Snapcaster Mage The beautiful madness of Cube is once again descending upon MTG Arena! Compete for gold and individual card rewards in Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Phantom Cube Draft events starting tomorrow, September 9, through September 23. For full event details, please visit this article. Happy cubing! Yargle Day: Extended Edition Yargle, Glutton of Urborg | Art by: | Art by: Jehan Choo Rejoice, for this year's Yargle Day festivities have been extended! You have until September 12 to answer Yargle's call. Complete this legendary Frog's challenge to earn five themed achievements. May Yargle's eternal spirit guide you to glory. Through the Omenpaths Preorders Preorder bundles for Through the Omenpaths are still available! The bundles come in three flavors, each containing a unique array of goodies to help you get ready to traverse the Multiverse in style. See all three bundles and their contents here or by checking out the bundles below. Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Kraza, the Swarm as One sleeve Available at release (September 23): 50 Through the Omenpaths packs

packs 5 Golden Packs

Kraza, the Swarm as One card

Kraza, the Swarm as One depth art card style Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Crystalline Sliver Companion Available at purchase: The Terminus of Return sleeve

Crystalline Sliver companion Available at release (September 23): 2 Player Draft tokens

1 Sealed token

5 Play-In Points

The Terminus of Return card

The Terminus of Return depth art card style Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Pass Bundle Available at purchase: Scions of the Ur-Spider sleeve Available at release (September 23): Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery Pass

Set Mastery Pass Scions of the Ur-Spider card

Scions of the Ur-Spider depth art style

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

September 9–10: Chromatic Start Standard

September 16–19: Edge of Eternities Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed September 23–24: Brawl!

September 30–October 1: Through the Omenpaths and Magic: The Gathering Foundations Constructed

Quick Draft

September 2–11: Edge of Eternities

September 11–23: Foundations

September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow

October 2–13: Through the Omenpaths

Flashback Drafts

September 9: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

September 16: Wilds of Eldraine

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

September Qualifier Weekend Format: Standard

September 12: Best-of-Three Play-In

September 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the September 2025 season at the start of the October 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on September 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style