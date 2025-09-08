MTG Arena Announcements – September 8, 2025
In this edition:
Through the Omenpaths Card Image Gallery
The full Through the Omenpaths Card Image Gallery is available now! Check out all the cards right here. This set will be legal in all formats on MTG Arena when it releases on September 23.
The Return of Arena Cube
(September 9–23)
The beautiful madness of Cube is once again descending upon MTG Arena! Compete for gold and individual card rewards in Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Phantom Cube Draft events starting tomorrow, September 9, through September 23. For full event details, please visit this article. Happy cubing!
Yargle Day: Extended Edition
Rejoice, for this year's Yargle Day festivities have been extended! You have until September 12 to answer Yargle's call. Complete this legendary Frog's challenge to earn five themed achievements. May Yargle's eternal spirit guide you to glory.
Through the Omenpaths Preorders
Preorder bundles for Through the Omenpaths are still available! The bundles come in three flavors, each containing a unique array of goodies to help you get ready to traverse the Multiverse in style. See all three bundles and their contents here or by checking out the bundles below.
Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Kraza, the Swarm as One sleeve
- 50 Through the Omenpaths packs
- 5 Golden Packs
- Kraza, the Swarm as One card
- Kraza, the Swarm as One depth art card style
Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- The Terminus of Return sleeve
- Crystalline Sliver companion
- 2 Player Draft tokens
- 1 Sealed token
- 5 Play-In Points
- The Terminus of Return card
- The Terminus of Return depth art card style
Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
- Scions of the Ur-Spider sleeve
- Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery Pass
- Scions of the Ur-Spider card
- Scions of the Ur-Spider depth art style
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
- September 9–10: Chromatic Start Standard
- September 16–19: Edge of Eternities Phantom Sealed
- September 23–24: Brawl!
- September 30–October 1: Through the Omenpaths and Magic: The Gathering Foundations Constructed
Quick Draft
- September 2–11: Edge of Eternities
- September 11–23: Foundations
- September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow
- October 2–13: Through the Omenpaths
Flashback Drafts
- September 9: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- September 16: Wilds of Eldraine
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
September Qualifier Weekend Format: Standard
- September 12: Best-of-Three Play-In
- September 13–14: Qualifier Weekend
Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the September 2025 season at the start of the October 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on September 30).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style
