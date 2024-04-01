Hello! My name is Zach Barash, a digital events product manager on the MTG Arena team. I am thrilled to be back on the internet writing about Magic: The Gathering and absolutely stoked to announce a brand-new Limited event coming soon to a MTG Arena client near you, Remix Draft: Artifacts!

Experimental Confectioner

What Is Remix Draft?

Remix Draft is an experiment. What if we picked some themes, pulled cards from across MTG Arena, and put cards into a brand-new context? The result is a spicy, high-powered Limited format.

Myr Enforcer

Alright, What Is Remix Draft: Artifacts?

This first Remix Draft is built around a central mechanical theme: artifacts across the Multiverse—from the giant prototype mechs of The Brothers' War to the self-equipping For Mirrodin! keyword artifacts in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with Clue tokens and Food tokens and Blood and Powerstones and Maps, and featuring power outliers from never-before-drafted-on-MTG Arena sets like Jumpstart and anthologies. Lots of your favorite artifacts are all together in one set, and many will play very differently from how you remember them. Plus, there's an artifact dual land in every pack to help you Bridge gaps across archetypes and find affinity between your cards.

Packs contain 13 cards:

1 rare or mythic rare

3 uncommons

8 commons

1 artifact dual land

Remix Draft: Artifacts Event Details

Dates : April 2, 8 a.m.–April 16, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00)

: April 2, 8 a.m.–April 16, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Format : Draft Best-of-One and Draft Best-of-Three

: Draft Best-of-One and Draft Best-of-Three Entry : 10,000 gold or 1,500 gems

: 10,000 gold or 1,500 gems Match Record : Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first) Traditional Best-of-Three: 3 matches (regardless of win/loss record)

: Rewards:

Remix Draft: Artifacts

(Best-of-One) Wins Gems Packs 7 2,200 6 6 1,800 5 5 1,600 4 4 1,400 3 3 1,000 2 2 250 2 1 100 1 0 50 1 Remix Draft: Artifacts

(Best-of-Three) Wins Gems Packs Play-In Points 3 2,500 6 2 2 1,000 3 - 1 250 1 - 0 100 1 -

Note: Packs granted for this event are Historic-legal packs, and cards collected during this event are added to your collection.

Jump into the Remix Draft: Artifacts event now!

Renegade Map

How Do I Remix Draft the Artifacts?

Every color pair in Remix Draft: Artifacts utilizes some element of artifacts. Some are more linear than others, some are better at splashing than others (remember, there's an artifact dual land in every pack), and some are less all-in on artifacts.

All-in Artifacts

Chrome Courier Gearseeker Serpent

Play as many artifacts as you can, then use creatures like Gearseeker Serpent, Eye of Malcator, and Myr Enforcer to win on the ground. Or, play lots of colors, slow the game down on the ground, and win in the air with flying creatures.

Go Big Control

Reverse Engineer Tezzeret's Touch

Combine removal and card draw to disrupt your opponent's plays. Once you've stabilized, win by landing a devastating play, like Tezzeret's Touch on Mistvault Bridge .

Artifact Sacrifice

Junkyard Genius Ichor Wellspring

Black and red both love artifacts, particularly putting them in the graveyard! Sacrifice your Ichor Wellspring to Voltage Surge or Candy Grapple , or even better, "borrow" your opponents' permanents and sacrifice them. Win the game by blowing up everything on the battlefield.

Modified Midrange

Invigorating Hot Spring Walking Skyscraper

To put it simply, SMASH. Your creatures are bigger than everyone else's, more resilient to artifact destruction, and many of them come with attached equipment and +1/+1 counters. Use those Modifications to keep your opponent off balance and use your removal to stop anyone and anything that gets in your way.

+1/+1 Counters

Arcbound Mouser Courage in Crisis

Go wide, go tall, or better yet, do both! Fill your board with creatures, and then let them naturally grow in size thanks to modular or proliferate to build armies fast.

Attrition Sacrifice

Bartolomé del Presidio Blood Fountain

White has modular creatures that help your team even when they go to the graveyard, and black is great at putting creatures in the graveyard and pulling them out again. Combine them to accumulate value over time and win the long game.

Pirate Artifact Aggro

Goblin Tomb Raider Waylaying Pirates

Play cheap artifacts, cheap pirates, and win the game before your opponent can set up their defenses.

Food Midrange

Greta, Sweettooth Scourge Fierce Witchstalker

Artifact tokens have oodles of synergy: as a token for Woodland Champion , as sacrifice fodder for Deadly Dispute , as fuel for Trail of Crumbs , when discounting Fen Hauler , or just when gaining you life.

Modified Aggro

Arcbound Shikari Bladehold War-Whip

Most of your creatures naturally come with modular +1/+1 counters or attached equipment. You can go wide with On the Job and Ambitious Assault , or grind value by moving around +1/+1 counters and equipment.

Clue Control

Wavesifter Fleeting Memories

You get all of the synergies of Food tokens, except your tokens are better because they draw cards. Stretch your colors, play for the long game, or mill your opponent out with Fleeting Memories.

Why Remix Draft?

Remix Draft started from a simple question: How can we provide more novel experiences right before a set releases? Normally, we use flashback drafts and Cube in this slot, but what if we found even more ways to delight players?

We know that some players avoid Cube because it doesn't help them build their collections, and others want something more unique than Flashback Drafts. Every now and then, MTG Arena adds a big release like Khans of Tarkir and Shadows over Innistrad Remastered, but those are massive releases intended for broad swaths of the player base. Remix Draft aims to be more targeted, satisfying the aforementioned novelty-seeking drafters without pulling focus from the big release right after it. It's another event we can use alongside Cube and Flashback Drafts to surprise and delight players.

So, to be absolutely clear, Remix Draft is like Cube—it's one person's design, made entirely out of existing components—though unlike Cube, it's a draft experience where you get to keep your cards at the end and which radically recontextualizes the familiar. Hopefully this will delight many people who have been looking for even more fun draft formats from MTG Arena and enjoy building their collections through Limited.

Will There Be More Remix Draft?

Much of that is up to you. There are plenty of ideas we'd love to do for future Remix Drafts; artifacts simply felt like the best version to start with.

So, if you like Remix Draft and want to see more of them, play it! Talk about it! If you like that we have a traditional Remix Draft, play that! If or when we run Remix Draft: Artifacts again, would you prefer the list to stay the same (like a flashback draft) or change (like a Cube)?

We'll be paying attention to the community's and players' responses and let that guide whether and when we'll rerun Artifacts or a second Remix Draft. Until then, I can't wait to see all the decks people draft, hear about what Remix Drafts they'd like to see next, and keep helping design fun new experiences. Thanks for reading.

