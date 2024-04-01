Announcing Remix Draft: Artifacts on MTG Arena
Hello! My name is Zach Barash, a digital events product manager on the MTG Arena team. I am thrilled to be back on the internet writing about Magic: The Gathering and absolutely stoked to announce a brand-new Limited event coming soon to a MTG Arena client near you, Remix Draft: Artifacts!
What Is Remix Draft?
Remix Draft is an experiment. What if we picked some themes, pulled cards from across MTG Arena, and put cards into a brand-new context? The result is a spicy, high-powered Limited format.
Alright, What Is Remix Draft: Artifacts?
This first Remix Draft is built around a central mechanical theme: artifacts across the Multiverse—from the giant prototype mechs of The Brothers' War to the self-equipping For Mirrodin! keyword artifacts in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with Clue tokens and Food tokens and Blood and Powerstones and Maps, and featuring power outliers from never-before-drafted-on-MTG Arena sets like Jumpstart and anthologies. Lots of your favorite artifacts are all together in one set, and many will play very differently from how you remember them. Plus, there's an artifact dual land in every pack to help you Bridge gaps across archetypes and find affinity between your cards.
Packs contain 13 cards:
- 1 rare or mythic rare
- 3 uncommons
- 8 commons
- 1 artifact dual land
Remix Draft: Artifacts Event Details
- Dates: April 2, 8 a.m.–April 16, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Format: Draft Best-of-One and Draft Best-of-Three
- Entry: 10,000 gold or 1,500 gems
- Match Record:
- Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)
- Traditional Best-of-Three: 3 matches (regardless of win/loss record)
- Rewards:
(Best-of-One)
|Wins
|Gems
|Packs
|7
|2,200
|6
|6
|1,800
|5
|5
|1,600
|4
|4
|1,400
|3
|3
|1,000
|2
|2
|250
|2
|1
|100
|1
|0
|50
|1
(Best-of-Three)
|Wins
|Gems
|Packs
|Play-In Points
|3
|2,500
|6
|2
|2
|1,000
|3
|-
|1
|250
|1
|-
|0
|100
|1
|-
Note: Packs granted for this event are Historic-legal packs, and cards collected during this event are added to your collection.
How Do I Remix Draft the Artifacts?
Every color pair in Remix Draft: Artifacts utilizes some element of artifacts. Some are more linear than others, some are better at splashing than others (remember, there's an artifact dual land in every pack), and some are less all-in on artifacts.
All-in Artifacts
Play as many artifacts as you can, then use creatures like Gearseeker Serpent, Eye of Malcator, and
Go Big Control
Combine removal and card draw to disrupt your opponent's plays. Once you've stabilized, win by landing a devastating play, like
Artifact Sacrifice
Black and red both love artifacts, particularly putting them in the graveyard! Sacrifice your
Modified Midrange
To put it simply, SMASH. Your creatures are bigger than everyone else's, more resilient to artifact destruction, and many of them come with attached equipment and +1/+1 counters. Use those Modifications to keep your opponent off balance and use your removal to stop anyone and anything that gets in your way.
+1/+1 Counters
Go wide, go tall, or better yet, do both! Fill your board with creatures, and then let them naturally grow in size thanks to modular or proliferate to build armies fast.
Attrition Sacrifice
White has modular creatures that help your team even when they go to the graveyard, and black is great at putting creatures in the graveyard and pulling them out again. Combine them to accumulate value over time and win the long game.
Pirate Artifact Aggro
Play cheap artifacts, cheap pirates, and win the game before your opponent can set up their defenses.
Food Midrange
Artifact tokens have oodles of synergy: as a token for
Modified Aggro
Most of your creatures naturally come with modular +1/+1 counters or attached equipment. You can go wide with
Clue Control
You get all of the synergies of Food tokens, except your tokens are better because they draw cards. Stretch your colors, play for the long game, or mill your opponent out with Fleeting Memories.
Why Remix Draft?
Remix Draft started from a simple question: How can we provide more novel experiences right before a set releases? Normally, we use flashback drafts and Cube in this slot, but what if we found even more ways to delight players?
We know that some players avoid Cube because it doesn't help them build their collections, and others want something more unique than Flashback Drafts. Every now and then, MTG Arena adds a big release like Khans of Tarkir and Shadows over Innistrad Remastered, but those are massive releases intended for broad swaths of the player base. Remix Draft aims to be more targeted, satisfying the aforementioned novelty-seeking drafters without pulling focus from the big release right after it. It's another event we can use alongside Cube and Flashback Drafts to surprise and delight players.
So, to be absolutely clear, Remix Draft is like Cube—it's one person's design, made entirely out of existing components—though unlike Cube, it's a draft experience where you get to keep your cards at the end and which radically recontextualizes the familiar. Hopefully this will delight many people who have been looking for even more fun draft formats from MTG Arena and enjoy building their collections through Limited.
Will There Be More Remix Draft?
Much of that is up to you. There are plenty of ideas we'd love to do for future Remix Drafts; artifacts simply felt like the best version to start with.
So, if you like Remix Draft and want to see more of them, play it! Talk about it! If you like that we have a traditional Remix Draft, play that! If or when we run Remix Draft: Artifacts again, would you prefer the list to stay the same (like a flashback draft) or change (like a Cube)?
We'll be paying attention to the community's and players' responses and let that guide whether and when we'll rerun Artifacts or a second Remix Draft. Until then, I can't wait to see all the decks people draft, hear about what Remix Drafts they'd like to see next, and keep helping design fun new experiences. Thanks for reading.
Complete Card List for Remix Draft: Artifacts
A–L
Akki Ember-Keeper Alloy Myr Ambitious Assault Ancestral Blade Angel of Invention Annihilating Glare Arcanist's Owl Arcbound Mouser Arcbound Prototype Arcbound Shikari Arcbound Slasher Arcbound Tracker Arcbound Whelp Archaeomender Argothian Opportunist Argothian Sprite Ashnod's Harvester Autonomous Assembler Bake into a Pie Barbed Batterfist Barbed Spike Barricade Breaker Bartolomé del Presidio Blade of Shared Souls Bladehold War-Whip Blinkmoth Nexus Blood Fountain Bloom Hulk Board the Weatherlight Bonesplitter Botanical Brawler Brazen Blademaster Breya's Apprentice Briarbridge Patrol Briarbridge Tracker Brute Suit Byway Courier Candy Grapple Candy Trail Captain Lannery Storm Captain Ripley Vance Captain Storm, Cosmium Raider Captured by Lagacs Cartographer's Companion Cast Down Chief of the Foundry Chromatic Star Chrome Courier Chrome Prowler Citizen's Arrest Cityscape Leveler Cleanup Crew Cloudsteel Kirin Cogwork Wrestler Cogworker's Puzzleknot Coldsteel Heart Combat Thresher Combustible Gearhulk Conclave Mentor Contagious Vorrac Corsair Captain Courage in Crisis Cutthroat Centurion Dance of the Manse Danitha Capashen, Paragon Darkmoss Bridge Deadeye Plunderers Deadly Dispute Defabricate Defiant Salvager Demand Answers Disenchant Dowsing Device Drafna, Founder of Lat-Nam Dragonwing Glider Drossforge Bridge Drown in Ichor Emergency Weld Enraged Giant Enterprising Scallywag Enthusiastic Mechanaut Epic Confrontation Erdwal Illuminator Eriette's Tempting Apple Esper Sentinel Essence Extraction Evolving Adaptive Experimental Confectioner Explorer's Cache Eye of Malcator Fatal Push Fen Hauler Fierce Witchstalker Fiery Intervention Filigree Attendant Flame Discharge Fleeting Memories Forsaken Monument Foundry Inspector Foundry Screecher Fumigate Gaea's Gift Galvanic Juggernaut Gearseeker Serpent Gixian Infiltrator Gleeful Demolition Glint-Sleeve Artisan Glorifier of Suffering Goblin Engineer Goblin Tomb Raider Goldmire Bridge Goldwarden's Helm Greedy Freebooter Greta, Sweettooth Scourge Halvar, God of Battle Hamlet Glutton Hangarback Walker Hard Evidence Herald of Anguish Hexgold Halberd Hexgold Hoverwings Hidden Stockpile Hollow Scavenger Ichor Wellspring Ingenious Smith Inventors' Fair Invigorating Hot Spring Iron Apprentice Irontread Crusher Jhoira, Ageless Innovator Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden Juggernaut Junkyard Genius Karn, Legacy Reforged Karn, Scion of Urza Kellan, the Fae-Blooded Lion Sash Lizard Blades Lodestone Golem Lonis, Cryptozoologist
M–Z
Mandible Justiciar Maulfist Revolutionary Maulfist Squad Mechtitan Core Metallic Rebuke Metalwork Colossus Migloz, Maze Crusher Mintstrosity Mirage Mirror Mirran Bardiche Mishra, Claimed by Gix Mishra's Bauble Mishra's Research Desk Mistvault Bridge Monoskelion Moonsilver Key Moonsnare Prototype Mortarpod Myr Enforcer Myr Kinsmith Myr Sire Mystic Forge Nettlecyst Night of the Sweets' Revenge Oaken Siren Obliterating Bolt Obsessive Skinner Oltec Cloud Guard On the Job Ongoing Investigation Ornithopter Ornithopter of Paradise Oviya Pashiri, Sage Lifecrafter Ozolith, the Shattered Spire Palladium Myr Panharmonicon Patchwork Automaton Perilous Myr Phyrexian Dragon Engine Phyrexian Fleshgorger Phyrexian Metamorph Phyrexian Revoker Pirate Hat Pitiless Plunderer Plated Onslaught Platoon Dispenser Plundering Pirate Rabbit Battery Ravenous Squirrel Razortide Bridge Reality Heist Rebel Salvo Reckoner Bankbuster Recommission Renegade Map Retrofitter Foundry Reverse Engineer Ridgescale Tusker Ruin Raider Rustvale Bridge Saheeli, Filigree Master Salivating Gremlins Sarinth Steelseeker Savvy Hunter Scrap Trawler Scrapheap Scrounger Scrapwork Cohort Scrapwork Mutt Scream Puff Sculpting Steel Secrets of the Key Servant of the Scale Servo Schematic Shadowspear Shipwreck Sentry Sibling Rivalry Silverbluff Bridge Simian Simulacrum Skyship Plunderer Skysovereign, Consul Flagship Skyswimmer Koi Slagwoods Bridge Sokenzan Smelter Spider Food Spring-Loaded Sawblades Spyglass Siren Static Net Staunch Crewmate Steel Overseer Stern Lesson Structural Assault Sunder Shaman Surgical Skullbomb Sweettooth Witch Tamiyo's Immobilizer Tamiyo's Journal Tanglepool Bridge Taste of Death Teething Wurmlet Terrarion Tezzeret the Schemer Tezzeret's Touch The Mightstone and Weakstone The Mycosynth Gardens The Ozolith The Witch's Vanity Thornglint Bridge Thought Monitor Thraben Inspector Threefold Thunderhulk Tireless Provisioner Toolcraft Exemplar Torrential Gearhulk Tough Cookie Towashi Songshaper Trail of Crumbs Transmogrant's Crown Traxos, Scourge of Kroog Ulvenwald Mysteries Unctus, Grand Metatect Untethered Express Upriser Renegade Urza, Lord Protector Urza, Powerstone Prodigy Vat of Rebirth Vault Skirge Veil of Assimilation Vengeful Rebel Verdurous Gearhulk Visionary Augmenter Visions of Phyrexia Voltage Surge Vulshok Splitter Walking Skyscraper Wanderer's Strike Wavesifter Waylaying Pirates Weaponcraft Enthusiast Weatherlight Weirding Wood Welcome to Sweettooth Weldfast Engineer Welding Sparks Whirler Rogue Wicked Wolf Woodland Champion Yahenni, Undying Partisan Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp Zahid, Djinn of the Lamp