Arena Open: The Brothers' War Mixed Limited November 26–27

The Brothers' War arrives in MTG Arena on November 15, and you'll have a little over a week to review the card image gallery, learn the cards, and practice your Sealed and Draft skills in preparation for the Arena Open: The Brothers' War Mixed Limited happening November 26–27!

Day 2 of this Arena Open is a little different from previous Limited Arena Opens, and you'll find these details below and in the State of the Game – The Brothers' War article.

But before we get to the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance).

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Day 1

The Arena Open begins on Saturday, November 26, with both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three The Brothers' War Sealed matches using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but multiple Day 2 invitation tokens only count as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive The Brothers' War card sleeve:

Day 1 Event Details

Event start: November 26 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

Signup end: November 27 at 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

You'll have three hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Day 1 end: November 27 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Entry fee: 25,000 Gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Format: Choice of Best-of-One or Best-of-Three The Brothers' War Sealed

Structure:

Best-of-One: 7 Wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three: 4 Wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

DAY 1: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-One)

Entry reward: The Brothers' War card sleeve 7 Wins 5,000 gems + Day 2 invitation token 6 Wins 2,500 gems 5 Wins 1,000 gems 0–4 Wins No rewards

Day 1: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)

Entry Reward: The Brothers' War card sleeve 4 Wins 6,000 gems + Day 2 invitation token 3 Wins 5,000 gems 2 Wins 3,000 gems 1 Win 1,500 gems 0 Wins No rewards

Day 2

Players who qualify during Day 1 events may enter Day 2 competition with a new structure and rewards. You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualify multiple times on Day 1.

Day 2 Structure Changes

The Day 2 structure is changing slightly. There will be two Best-of-Three The Brothers' War drafts using 30-minute match timers for each player, but they'll work like this:

Draft One features four guaranteed matches. Achieving a record of 3–1 or 4–0 will earn you a Draft Two entry token. Players with an undefeated 4–0 record from Draft One will carry forward an unused loss pip to Draft Two. That means Draft Two for those players will be a double elimination, allowing them to suffer one loss and stay in the running.

In Draft Two, players compete until they earn four wins or reach:

One loss for those with a 3–1 record from Draft One

Two losses for those with an undefeated 4–0 record from Draft One

Draft Two players will draft and matchmake in the same queues.

All Day 2 players will draft at the beginning of the day for Draft One. The entry period for Draft One is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC). Players will then have until 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to complete four matches. Earning three or four match wins will grant an entry token to the Draft Two event. Players with four wins will carry forward an extra loss pip, making their Draft Two a double elimination event (players with three wins in Draft One will have a single elimination Draft Two event).

Then, all continuing players will draft a second time in Draft Two. The entry period for Draft Two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (20:00–22:00 UTC). Players will have until 6 p.m. PT (November 28, 02:00 UTC) to earn up to four match wins or be eliminated after either one match loss, or two match losses for those players whose undefeated Draft One record allowed them to carry forward the extra loss pip as described above.

The top prize is changing from $2,500 to $2,000, but rest assured we're paying out the same amount of cash; we're just dividing it among more players.

Day 2, Draft One Event Details

Draft One entry window: November 27, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Draft One end: Must complete matches by November 27 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Format: The Brothers' War Draft (Best-of-Three)

Structure: Fixed four matches

Rewards:

Day 2, Draft One:

The Brothers' War Draft (Best-of-Three) 4 Wins Draft Two invitation with double elimination 3 Wins Draft Two invitation with single elimination 2 Wins 2,500 Gems 1 Win 1,500 Gems 0 Wins 500 Gems

Day 2, Draft Two Event Details

Draft Two entry window: November 27, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (20:00–22:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 6 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Draft Two end: Must complete matches by November 27 at 6 p.m. PT (November 28, 02:00 UTC)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Format: The Brothers' War Draft (Best-of-Three)

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until 4 wins or 1 loss for players with a 3–1 record in Draft One, or 2 losses for players with a 4–0 record in Draft One

Rewards:

Day 2, Draft Two:

The Brothers' War Draft (Best-of-Three) 4 Wins $2,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 3 Wins $1,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 2 Win $500 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 1 Win 15,000 Gems 0 Wins 5,000 Gems

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

Day 2 players who earn two, three, or four wins in Draft Two are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional invitation tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I earned a monetary reward on Day 2 . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.