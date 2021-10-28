Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery

  • 39x Innistrad: Crimson Vow boosters
  • 5x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree.)

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Pass

MTG Arena Mastery Pass main image featuring Sorin the Mirthless avatar; black bat pet; and Chandra, Dressed to Kill and Sigarda's Summons card sleeves

Avatar

  • Sorin the Mirthless

Cards and Boosters

  • 20x Booster packs (4x VOW, 4x MID, 3x AFR, 3x STX, 3x KHM, 3x ZNR)
  • 10x Innistrad: Crimson Vow mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
  • Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

  • Chandra, Dressed to Kill card sleeve
  • Sigarda's Summons exquisite card sleeve
  • Edgar Markov card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
  • Runo Stromkirk card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
  • Olivia's Attendants card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
  • Anje, Maid of Dishonor card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
  • Bloodpetal Celebrant card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)

Card Styles

  • 25x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Mastery Tree.)
  • 15x Common card styles
  • 10x Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

  • 1x Player Draft token (can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

  • 4,000 gold
  • 1,200 gems

Pets

  • Brown bat
  • Black bat
  • White bat

How many levels are there in Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery?

The Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through level 78, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 90—and beyond!