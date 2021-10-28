News / MTG Arena
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Details
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery
- 39x Innistrad: Crimson Vow boosters
- 5x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree.)
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Pass
Avatar
- Sorin the Mirthless
Cards and Boosters
- 20x Booster packs (4x VOW, 4x MID, 3x AFR, 3x STX, 3x KHM, 3x ZNR)
- 10x Innistrad: Crimson Vow mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Chandra, Dressed to Kill card sleeve
- Sigarda's Summons exquisite card sleeve
- Edgar Markov card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
- Runo Stromkirk card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
- Olivia's Attendants card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
- Anje, Maid of Dishonor card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
- Bloodpetal Celebrant card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)
Card Styles
- 25x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Mastery Tree.)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft token (can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
Pets
- Brown bat
- Black bat
- White bat
How many levels are there in Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery?
The Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through level 78, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 90—and beyond!