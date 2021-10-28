Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery

39x Innistrad: Crimson Vow boosters

5x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree.)

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Pass

Avatar

Sorin the Mirthless

Cards and Boosters

20x Booster packs (4x VOW, 4x MID, 3x AFR, 3x STX, 3x KHM, 3x ZNR)

10x Innistrad: Crimson Vow mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Chandra, Dressed to Kill card sleeve

Sigarda's Summons exquisite card sleeve

Edgar Markov card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)

Runo Stromkirk card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)

Olivia's Attendants card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)

Anje, Maid of Dishonor card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)

Bloodpetal Celebrant card sleeve (obtainable from the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Tree)

Card Styles

25x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Mastery Tree.)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft token (can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Pets

Brown bat

Black bat

White bat

How many levels are there in Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery?

The Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through level 78, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 90—and beyond!