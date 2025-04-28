In this edition:

Alchemy: Tarkir Releases Tomorrow

(April 29)

The dragons of Tarkir are swooping back into MTG Arena for a digital-only release: Alchemy: Tarkir! Featuring 30 new-to-Magic cards that give a whole new perspective on the flavor and mechanics of Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Alchemy: Tarkir will bolster your Alchemy, Historic, and Timeless decks with fearsome new designs. Amazonian did a complete review of Alchemy: Tarkir over on our YouTube channel, so check it out if you're looking for an expert's opinion on these sweet new cards.

97053_Y25-TDM: Dragon Typhoon 97061_Y25-TDM: Mardu Thunderkite

Alchemy: Tarkir comes to MTG Arena tomorrow, April 29, and we'll be running Alchemy: Tarkir Premier Draft events to celebrate. You can see all the cards in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Card Image Gallery. Additionally, you can browse the cards conjured from Dragon Typhoon's and Dragonweave Tapestry's spellbooks right here. That's right; Dragon cards that make more Dragon cards. What more could you want?

Bring Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Cards to Brawl!

But the Tarkir-themed fun doesn't stop there! We're bringing five Tarkir: Dragonstorm Brawl decks to the MTG Arena Store. One of the legendary creatures from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander decks helms each of these decks. These will be available in the MTG Arena Store tomorrow alongside the release of Alchemy: Tarkir.

0002_MTGTDM_CommBord: Elsha, Threefold Master 0008_MTGTDM_CommBord: Teval, the Balanced Scale

Not only are we releasing these Brawl decks to help you jump into the Brawl queues, but we're also bringing all of the face and featured commanders from these decks to MTG Arena. You'll be able to craft each of these legendary creatures with wildcards. Show your support for your favorite clan and start building!

You can find all of the decklists right here. As with past MTG Arena Store decks, the prices are prorated: you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection!

Neriv, Crackling Vanguard 0006_MTGTDM_CommBord: Neriv, Crackling Vanguard 1 Neriv, Crackling Vanguard 1 Abrade 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 Plumb the Forbidden 1 Arcane Signet 1 Lagomos, Hand of Hatred 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Bitter Triumph 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Canyon Slough 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Sune's Intervention 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Command Tower 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Divine Visitation 1 Come Back Wrong 1 Zurgo Stormrender 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker 1 Lingering Souls 1 Morbid Opportunist 5 Mountain 1 Butcher of the Horde 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Enduring Courage 1 Ophiomancer 5 Plains 1 Release the Dogs 1 Selfless Spirit 1 Frontline Rush 1 Shattered Landscape 1 Shattered Sanctum 1 Siege-Gang Commander 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Song of Totentanz 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Big Score 6 Swamp 1 Shadowy Backstreet 1 Elegant Parlor 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Caretaker's Talent 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Defibrillating Current 1 Mardu Charm 1 Savai Triome 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Scoured Barrens 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 Restless Vents 1 Virtue of Loyalty 1 Dedicated Dollmaker 1 Form a Posse 1 Impetuous Lootmonger 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Bloodtithe Harvester 1 Oni-Cult Anvil 1 The Witch's Vanity 1 Black Market Connections 1 Cindercone Smite 1 Bone-Cairn Butcher 1 Tasteful Offering 1 Anointed Procession 1 Bitterblossom 1 Baron Bertram Graywater 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Ruthless Lawbringer 1 Duty Beyond Death 1 Hardened Tactician 1 Worthy Cost 1 Nadier's Nightblade 1 Beetleback Chief 1 Nested Shambler 1 Bartolomé del Presidio 1 Geothermal Bog 1 Heroic Reinforcements 1 Imodane's Recruiter 1 Forbidden Friendship 1 Voldaren Epicure 1 Liliana, Dreadhorde General 1 Skyknight Vanguard 1 Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim

Betor, Ancestor's Voice 0001_MTGTDM_CommBord: Betor, Ancestor's Voice 1 Betor, Ancestor's Voice 1 Anguished Unmaking 1 Arboreal Grazer 1 Arcane Signet 1 Felothar the Steadfast 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Canopy Vista 1 Command Tower 1 Deceptive Landscape 1 Despark 1 Dragonlord Dromoka 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Faeburrow Elder 1 Feed the Swarm 6 Forest 1 Fortified Village 1 Indulging Patrician 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Nyx-Fleece Ram 1 Overgrown Farmland 5 Plains 1 Radiant Grove 1 Rhox Faithmender 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Shadrix Silverquill 1 Shalai, Voice of Plenty 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Sylvan Caryatid 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Lush Portico 1 Shadowy Backstreet 4 Swamp 1 Wall of Blossoms 1 Wingmantle Chaplain 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Staff of Compleation 1 Indatha Triome 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Blossoming Sands 1 Jungle Hollow 1 Scoured Barrens 1 Restless Fortress 1 Abzan Battle Priest 1 Siege Rhino 1 Crux of Fate 1 Hinterland Sanctifier 1 Brushland 1 Golden Sidekick 1 Hinterland Chef 1 Painful Bond 1 Prosperous Innkeeper 1 Radiant Smite 1 Trelasarra, Moon Dancer 1 Kin-Tree Severance 1 Haywire Mite 1 Warren Soultrader 1 Dredger's Insight 1 Lunar Convocation 1 Silversmote Ghoul 1 Starving Revenant 1 Vampire Scrivener 1 Cleric Class 1 Dina, Soul Steeper 1 Ravenous Squirrel 1 Sorin, Solemn Visitor 1 Abzan Charm 1 Explore 1 Stronghold Arena 1 Duneblast 1 Mortality Spear 1 Cease // Desist 1 Sunlit Marsh 1 Haunted Mire 1 Moldervine Reclamation 1 Krumar Initiate 1 Overgrown Battlement 1 Portcullis Vine 1 Springbloom Druid 1 The Birth of Meletis 1 Assemble the Team 1 Skirmish Rhino 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Stargaze

Eshki, Temur's Roar 0003_MTGTDM_CommBord: Eshki, Temur's Roar 1 Eshki, Temur's Roar 1 Ureni of the Unwritten 1 Arcane Signet 1 Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest 1 Scourge of Valkas 1 Bountiful Landscape 1 Cinder Glade 1 Command Tower 1 Draconic Lore 1 Draconic Debut 1 Dragonlord Atarka 1 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Song of Seasons 6 Forest 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge 1 Glorybringer 1 Wooded Ridgeline 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Sulfur Falls 3 Island 1 Karplusan Forest 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Shivan Reef 1 Cultivate 1 Lathliss, Dragon Queen 1 Wrathful Red Dragon 1 Encroaching Dragonstorm 7 Mountain 1 Opportunistic Dragon 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Surrak Dragonclaw 1 Temur Ascendancy 1 Temur Charm 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Spit Flame 1 Breath Weapon 1 Hedge Maze 1 Commercial District 1 Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm 1 Thunderbreak Regent 1 Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy 1 Cactusfolk Sureshot 1 Breaching Dragonstorm 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Hunter's Talent 1 Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma 1 Jolene, Plundering Pugilist 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Outcaster Trailblazer 1 Stubborn Denial 1 Savage Knuckleblade 1 Invasion of Tarkir 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Rampant Growth 1 Negate 1 Growth Spiral 1 Unable to Scream 1 Karakyk Guardian 1 Dragonclaw Strike 1 Unending Whisper 1 Ureni's Rebuff 1 Channeled Dragonfire 1 Glacial Dragonhunt 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Rugged Highlands 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Molten Tributary 1 Restless Vinestalk 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Molten Monstrosity 1 Fearsome Whelp 1 Earthquake Dragon 1 Jade Orb of Dragonkind 1 Dragon's Fire 1 Korlessa, Scale Singer 1 Draconic Muralists 1 Choice of Fortunes 1 Malevolent Rumble 1 Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner 1 Roiling Dragonstorm 1 Bushwhack

Elsha, Threefold Master 0002_MTGTDM_CommBord: Elsha, Threefold Master 1 Elsha, Threefold Master 1 Shiko and Narset, Unified 1 Abrade 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Shivan Reef 1 Ash Barrens 1 Archmage Emeritus 1 Baral and Kari Zev 1 Arcane Signet 1 Big Score 1 Baral's Expertise 1 Consider 1 Command Tower 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Deep Analysis 1 Frenzied Geistblaster 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Expressive Iteration 1 Faithless Looting 1 Faithful Mending 1 Glacial Dragonhunt 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 Tranquil Cove 1 Shore Up 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Mocking Sprite 1 Guttersnipe 1 Haughty Djinn 1 Monastery Mentor 1 Opt 1 Perilous Landscape 5 Plains 5 Island 5 Mountain 1 Prairie Stream 1 Prismari Command 1 Rite of Replication 1 Storm-Kiln Artist 1 Sublime Epiphany 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Think Twice 1 Third Path Iconoclast 1 Young Pyromancer 1 Murmuring Mystic 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Vanquish the Horde 1 Whirlwind of Thought 1 Brainstorm 1 Defiant Strike 1 Expedite 1 Sprite Dragon 1 Exorcise 1 Sleight of Hand 1 Twinferno 1 Strike It Rich 1 Jeskai Charm 1 Jeskai Ascendancy 1 Narset of the Ancient Way 1 Accident-Prone Apprentice 1 Coruscation Mage 1 Slickshot Show-Off 1 Indris, the Hydrostatic Surge 1 Smoldering Egg 1 Stormchaser's Talent 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Deserted Beach 1 Sundown Pass 1 Restless Spire 1 Get Lost 1 Riverwheel Sweep 1 Sink into Stupor 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Elegant Parlor 1 Idyllic Beachfront 1 Molten Tributary 1 Sacred Peaks 1 Stormcatch Mentor 1 Mapping the Maze 1 Magma Opus 1 Anguished Recollection 1 Eddymurk Crab 1 Tolarian Terror 1 Rally the Monastery 1 Unending Whisper

Kotis, Sibsig Champion 0005_MTGTDM_CommBord: Kotis, Sibsig Champion 1 Kotis, Sibsig Champion 1 Teval, the Balanced Scale 1 Arcane Signet 1 Casualties of War 1 Command Tower 1 Cephalid Coliseum 1 Contaminated Aquifer 1 Sneaky Snacker 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Disciple of Bolas 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 1 Forbidden Alchemy 1 Foreboding Landscape 6 Forest 1 Dredger's Insight 1 Confounding Riddle 1 Cultivate 1 Haunted Mire 1 Tangled Islet 4 Island 1 Toxic Deluge 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Lord of Extinction 1 Lord of the Forsaken 1 Memorial to Folly 1 Chitinous Crawler 1 Nyx Weaver 1 Opulent Palace 1 Putrefy 1 Shoreline Looter 1 Reassembling Skeleton 1 Satyr Wayfinder 1 Skull Prophet 1 Acidic Slime 1 Stitcher's Supplier 1 Sunken Hollow 6 Swamp 1 Tasigur, the Golden Fang 1 Tear Asunder 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Wonder 1 Woe Strider 1 Victimize 1 Timeless Witness [5cLJFdfXHvzQ2FRiIihiBy] 1 Hedge Maze 1 Undercity Sewers 1 Sidisi, Brood Tyrant 1 Sultai Charm 1 Breach the Multiverse 1 Zagoth Triome 1 Urborg Lhurgoyf 1 Aftermath Analyst 1 Gravebreaker Lamia 1 Insidious Fungus 1 Mulldrifter 1 Six 1 Cut Down 1 Vilespawn Spider 1 Broodheart Engine 1 Rubblebelt Maverick 1 Kheru Goldkeeper 1 Insidious Roots 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler 1 Restless Reef 1 Bloodghast 1 Jet Collector 1 Izoni, Thousand-Eyed 1 Molt Tender 1 Deep Analysis 1 Rootcoil Creeper 1 Croaking Counterpart 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Ravenous Chupacabra 1 Honest Rutstein 1 Eviscerator's Insight 1 Man-o'-War 1 Dragonlord Silumgar 1 Underground River 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Jungle Hollow 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Disruptive Stormbrood

Win Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Boosters with Arena Direct

(May 2–4)

Want to win physical Magic cards by playing in digital events? Then check out this weekend's Arena Direct, where you'll face off in Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed! Participants will compete in Best-of-One matches. If you make it to six wins before two losses, you'll receive a Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster box while supplies last! But that's not all—if you make it to seven wins before two losses, you'll receive a total of two Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster boxes while supplies last.

This event runs from May 2–4, so be sure to register and compete for the chance to win physical prizes. This is our first Arena Direct event with the recently announced event structure changes, so check out that article (plus the terms and conditions page) for all the details.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

April 29–30: Into the Future!

May 5–6: Historic Pauper

May 13–14: Brawl Builder Challenge

May 20–21: Gladiator Spotlight

Quick Draft

April 27–May 7: Duskmourn: House of Horror

May 8–19: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

May 20–June 2: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

June 3–June 18: Aetherdrift

Other Events

April 29–May 12: Alchemy: Tarkir Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 10–May 12: Pioneer Showcase

May 17–May 18: Arena Direct

May Qualifier Events

May 3: Qualifier Play-In Alchemy Constructed (Best-of-One)

May 10–11: Qualifier Weekend Alchemy Constructed (Best-of-Three)

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

May 3, 6 a.m.–May 4, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed

May 3, 6 a.m.–May 4, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

May 9, 6 a.m.–May 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed

May 9, 6 a.m.–May 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 10, 6 a.m.–May 11, 4 p.m. PT

May 10, 6 a.m.–May 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed