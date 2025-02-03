I'm excited to announce that MTG Arena will launch our achievements system with the release of Aetherdrift on February 11! In this article, I'll introduce you to the feature, and closer to release, we'll expand upon it with more specific system details!

Our Goals with Achievements

We set three goals to accomplish with the new achievements feature:

Encourage Exploration : MTG Arena offers an array of ways to engage with Magic: The Gathering, and with achievements we wanted to embrace that. Achievements focus on rewards for playing matches rather than simply winning. This encourages experimentation and trying new things. (But don't worry: if competition is your cup of tea, we've also got you covered!)

: MTG Arena offers an array of ways to engage with Magic: The Gathering, and with achievements we wanted to embrace that. Achievements focus on rewards for playing matches rather than simply winning. This encourages experimentation and trying new things. (But don't worry: if competition is your cup of tea, we've also got you covered!) Provide Engaging Content for Everyone : Achievements should deliver fun and novel challenges for the widest variety of players—whether you're learning the fundamentals of each color, are a long-time Brawl fan, or want to show off your competitive mettle. We kept how you play in mind when designing the milestones and challenges, and we have 113 achievements for launch!

: Achievements should deliver fun and novel challenges for the widest variety of players—whether you're learning the fundamentals of each color, are a long-time Brawl fan, or want to show off your competitive mettle. We kept how you play in mind when designing the milestones and challenges, and we have for launch! Promote Self-Expression: Completing achievements should offer unique rewards that allow you to express yourself and show the challenges you've overcome. To that end, we've created brand-new avatars, phrases, stickers, and sleeves to celebrate your achievements!

All that being said, we still felt we needed to go one step further to really highlight your accomplishments in a new way. So, we'd also like to introduce you to titles!

Titles, a New Cosmetic

Titles are a new cosmetic launching with achievements. You earn titles when completing specific achievements. Once earned, titles can be equipped and shown off during matches. We've included 21 titles at launch that you can earn.

We can't wait for you to start exploring the new achievements and titles with the launch of Aetherdrift on February 11. More details on both achievements and titles will be coming soon, and look for a behind-the-scenes article on their development as well.

We hope you have fun playing with the new system, and we look forward to your feedback!