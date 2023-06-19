The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ arrives June 20! If you haven't yet, check out the cards in the set in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery. Ten new Jump Into Middle-earth packets also arrive with the set, expanding possibilities for strategies and synergies as you mix and match packets for fast and exciting Jump Into Middle-earth games.

In Jump Into Middle-earth, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and the card contents of each packet have built-in variety, so you never know what to expect next!

JUMP INTO MIDDLE-EARTH EVENT DETAILS

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump Into Middle-earth—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump Into Middle-earth—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

JUMP INTO MIDDLE-EARTH LANDS

When you play Jump Into Middle-earth events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection. They’ll be factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

HOW PACKET SELECTION WORKS

Jump Into Middle-earth will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, its colors will be the same as the first packet selected.

JUMP INTO MIDDLE-EARTH PACKET LISTS

Below, you'll find the Jump Into Middle-earth packets and their respective cards. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

(Editor’s Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)

1 Samwise the Stouthearted 1 Nimble Hobbit 1 Took Reaper 1 Eastfarthing Farmer 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Bill the Pony 1 Soldier of the Grey Host 1 Eagles of the North 1 Reprieve 1 Hobbit's Sting 1 The Battle of Bywater 1 Fog on the Barrow-Downs

1 Pelargir Survivor 1 Bill Ferny, Bree Swindler 1 Captain of Umbar 1 Ithilien Kingfisher 1 Gandalf, Friend of the Shire 1 Rangers of Ithilien 1 Saruman the White 1 Birthday Escape 1 Bewitching Leechcraft 1 Soothing of Sméagol 1 Saruman's Trickery 1 Lórien Revealed

1 Haunt of the Dead Marshes 1 Gollum, Patient Plotter 1 Easterling Vanguard 1 Uruk-hai Berserker 1 Dunland Crebain 1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 1 Sauron, the Necromancer 1 Troll of Khazad-dûm 1 Gollum's Bite 1 Shelob's Ambush 1 March from the Black Gate 1 Claim the Precious

1 Erebor Flamesmith 1 Battle-Scarred Goblin 1 Book of Mazarbul 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Swarming of Moria 1 Gimli, Counter of Kills 1 There and Back Again 1 Oliphaunt 1 Rush the Room 1 Breaking of the Fellowship 1 Smite the Deathless 1 Fear, Fire, Foes!

1 Delighted Halfling 1 Mushroom Watchdogs 1 Meriadoc Brandybuck 1 Peregrin Took 1 Brandywine Farmer 1 Bag End Porter 1 Galadhrim Guide 1 Generous Ent 1 Pippin's Bravery 1 Revive the Shire 1 Shortcut to Mushrooms 1 Stew the Coneys

1 Pelargir Survivor 1 Gorbag of Minas Morgul 1 Mordor Muster 1 Treason of Isengard 1 Mordor Trebuchet 1 Surrounded by Orcs 1 The Mouth of Sauron 1 Deceive the Messenger 1 Sauron's Ransom 1 Lash of the Balrog 1 Bitter Downfall 1 Horses of the Bruinen

1 Lothlórien Lookout 1 Arwen Undómiel 1 Chance-Met Elves 1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 1 Galadriel of Lothlórien 1 Celeborn the Wise 1 Legolas, Counter of Kills 1 Willow-Wind 1 Elven Farsight 1 Ent's Fury 1 Galadhrim Bow 1 Arwen's Gift

1 Frodo, Sauron's Bane 1 Shadow Summoning 1 Westfold Rider 1 Denethor, Ruling Steward 1 Dunland Crebain 1 Faramir, Field Commander 1 Mirkwood Bats 1 Cirith Ungol Patrol 1 Lash of the Balrog 1 Morgul-Knife Wound 1 Now for Wrath, Now for Ruin! 1 Banish from Edoras

1 Mirkwood Spider 1 Wose Pathfinder 1 Gimli, Mournful Avenger 1 Haradrim Spearmaster 1 Relentless Rohirrim 1 Strider, Ranger of the North 1 Warbeast of Gorgoroth 1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent 1 Long List of the Ents 1 Gimli's Fury 1 Ent's Fury 1 Friendly Rivalry

1 Esquire of the King 1 Westfold Rider 1 Rally at the Hornburg 1 Théoden, King of Rohan 1 Errand-Rider of Gondor 1 Éowyn, Fearless Knight 1 Erkenbrand, Lord of Westfold 1 Shadowfax, Lord of Horses 1 Escape from Orthanc 1 Ranger's Firebrand 1 Dúnedain Blade 1 Quarrel's End

1 Gandalf, White Rider 1 Wizard's Rockets 1 Eagles of the North 1 Escape from Orthanc 1 Fog on the Barrow-Downs 1 Landroval, Horizon Witness 1 Lost to Legend 1 Soldier of the Grey Host 1 You Cannot Pass! 1 Steel Exemplar 1 Knight of the New Coalition 1 Mesa Cavalier

1 Goldberry, River-Daughter 1 Eyes of Gitaxias 1 Experimental Augury 1 Mesmerizing Dose 1 Trawler Drake 1 Ent-Draught Basin 1 Gitaxian Raptor 1 Thopter Mechanic 1 Steel Exemplar 1 Knights of Dol Amroth 1 Fallaji Archaeologist 1 Reject Imperfection

1 Lobelia Sackville-Baggins 1 Voracious Fell Beast 1 Claim the Precious 1 Oath of the Grey Host 1 Deadly Derision 1 Sengir Vampire 1 Writhing Necromass 1 Goring Warplow 1 Ichor Shade 1 Thraxodemon 1 Necrosquito 1 Vampire Opportunist

1 Fires of Mount Doom 1 Swarming of Moria 1 Rush the Room 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Goblin Fireleaper 1 Goblin Morale Sergeant 1 Goblin Gang Leader 1 Hazardous Blast 1 Raid Bombardment 1 Chimney Rabble 1 Goblin Picker 1 Lightning Strike

1 Fangorn, Tree Shepherd 1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent 1 Enraged Huorn 1 Generous Ent 1 Magnigoth Sentry 1 Wose Pathfinder 1 Stew the Coneys 1 Revive the Shire 1 Ent's Fury 1 Entish Restoration 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Deathbloom Gardener

1 Aragorn, Company Leader 1 Inherited Envelope 1 Frodo Baggins 1 Dúnedain Rangers 1 Bombadil's Song 1 Samwise the Stouthearted 1 Slip On the Ring 1 Now for Wrath, Now for Ruin! 1 Shortcut to Mushrooms 1 Mirrormere Guardian 1 Enraged Huorn 1 Stalwarts of Osgiliath

1 Faramir, Prince of Ithilien 1 Prince Imrahil the Fair 1 Banish from Edoras 1 Errand-Rider of Gondor 1 Esquire of the King 1 Faramir, Field Commander 1 Now for Wrath, Now for Ruin! 1 Stalwarts of Osgiliath 1 Protect the Negotiators 1 Meneldor, Swift Savior 1 Tolarian Geyser 1 Resolute Reinforcements

1 Gandalf the Grey 1 Gandalf's Sanction 1 Smite the Deathless 1 Quarrel's End 1 Stern Scolding 1 Twinferno 1 Isolation at Orthanc 1 Deceive the Messenger 1 Erebor Flamesmith 1 Third Path Iconoclast 1 Haunting Figment 1 Halo-Charged Skaab

1 The Balrog, Durin's Bane 1 Uglúk of the White Hand 1 Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain 1 Warbeast of Gorgoroth 1 Improvised Club 1 Stormclaw Rager 1 Nasty End 1 Lash of the Balrog 1 Gríma Wormtongue 1 Cirith Ungol Patrol 1 In Thrall to the Pit 1 Sanitarium Skeleton