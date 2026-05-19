Do you hear that? The crackle of the God of Thunder's lightning? The "swoosh" of an indestructible shield as it soars through the air? The roar of a gamma-enhanced scientist? Magic's take on the Marvel Universe is going digital, and you can join the action when Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes releases on MTG Arena on June 23, 2026, with preorders kicking off on June 2.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes on MTG Arena

We're thrilled to announce that Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and all past and future Marvel sets will be coming to MTG Arena. That means MTG Arena fans will get to experience the full breadth of this release, with all the bells and whistles they'd expect from any other Magic release on MTG Arena.

Alongside the full-size, draftable main set, we're bringing several other elements of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes to MTG Arena.

Source material cards : These cards, featuring artwork from the history of the Marvel Universe, will be draftable and craftable. Merfolk players rejoice, because Lord of Atlantis is coming to MTG Arena.

: These cards, featuring artwork from the history of the Marvel Universe, will be draftable and craftable. Merfolk players rejoice, because Lord of Atlantis is coming to MTG Arena. Cards from Jumpstart Boosters, the Beginner Box, and Scene Boxes : Similar to releases like Foundations Jumpstart, you'll be able to mix and match Marvel-themed Jumpstart Boosters and craft these cards for your decks. While the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes will not be available on MTG Arena, the new-to-Magic cards included in these products will be!

: Similar to releases like Foundations Jumpstart, you'll be able to mix and match Marvel-themed Jumpstart Boosters and craft these cards for your decks. While the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes will not be available on MTG Arena, the new-to-Magic cards included in these products will be! Face and featured commanders: It is, in fact, clobberin' time! The face and featured commanders from this set's four Commander decks will be craftable, so look forward to bringing the Fantastic Four and more to your collection.

We want to make sure new players can jump right into the Marvel Universe with Jumpstart events and new-player-friendly cards from the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes. To further support the new-player experience, we'll also release preconstructed decks featuring cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes in the MTG Arena Store. We'll share more about these decks closer to the set's digital release!

We'll also note that there won't be an equivalent Through the Omenpaths set for this release. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and all future Marvel sets will be released on MTG Arena with the full flavor of the Marvel Universe. This will also make playing tabletop and digital Magic simpler to understand. Doctor Doom, no matter where you play the card, will be Doctor Doom!

Now, if your spider-senses are tingling and this announcement makes you wonder about another Magic set, you're on the right track. We're also excited to announce that Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man will swing into MTG Arena!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Comes to MTG Arena

Starting June 16, 2026, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man will be available on MTG Arena! But what does that mean?

Well, this is a unique situation for us. We've brought past sets to MTG Arena before, but every card in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man has an equivalent card that players may already have collected in Through the Omenpaths. Because of that, we wanted to walk through what you can expect from these updates.

New Content Arriving June 16

There's a lot of exciting new content coming to MTG Arena as part of this update. The team has been hard at work implementing how best to celebrate this material, and we're thrilled to share it with players! On June 16, the following cards and cosmetics will be available on MTG Arena:

All Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man (SPM) cards

All of the source material cards (MAR) from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man

A selection of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man avatars

The spiderweb basic lands

Player Collection Impact

Because players have already had opportunities to collect and play with this content with Through the Omenpaths, we want to ensure those collections are fully respected as we introduce Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man. To respect the equivalency between these sets, we'll be performing a one-time grant:

For every Through the Omenpaths card in your collection, you'll automatically receive its equivalent from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man. For example, if you have one (1) copy of Leyline Weaver in your collection, you'll receive one (1) copy of Spider Manifestation. You will continue to have the Leyline Weaver card style that you can apply to Spider Manifestation. In this case, you will still only have one (1) copy of the card.

You will continue to have each of your Through the Omenpath cards as card styles. For more information on how card styles work, check out this article.



To ensure we don't miss any cards through this one-time grant, we're taking an additional step with this update. The first time you log in after the update on June 16, all unopened Through the Omenpaths packs will automatically be opened.

After automatically opening these packs, you'll receive the contents of those packs as normal, the equivalent Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man cards for any eligible card opened, and any additional rewards that are normally granted when opening packs (like vault progress, wildcards, and more).

Because this action could require the player to tap through many reward notifications, we've implemented it so that all rewards are silently added to the player's collection.

Updated Content

With this update, we've had to make a series of changes to accommodate these additions. Here's what you can expect to see change on June 16:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man cards will be available as printings. Printings can be acquired through packs or using wildcards.

Source material cards will also be available as printings. Printings can be acquired through packs or crafted with wildcards.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man packs will replace Through the Omenpaths. These packs can contain Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man printings as well as source material cards (MAR).

Set Collection will now display Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man. Due to the one-time grant, players' collection progress should not be impacted by this change.

Through the Omenpaths cards will become card styles. These card styles will be purchasable with gold or gems. As with all card styles, you must have the base card printing in your collection to apply them. See "Player Collection Impact" for more information.

Cards from the Omenpaths Bonus Sheet (OMB) will remain printings. Printings can be acquired through packs or using wildcards.



Frequently Asked Questions

Will my decks that currently use Through the Omenpaths cards be usable after this update?

Yes! All decks will remain usable. By default, decks will use the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man printing of the card. If you would prefer to use Through the Omenpaths card styles, you can apply the corresponding card style to that card.

How do I continue using my Through the Omenpaths cards?

Since Through the Omenpaths cards are becoming card styles, they work like any other card style. You can tap or drag the card style directly into your deck to apply it or set it as your preferred printing to use it as the default version across the client.

How can I find Through the Omenpaths and Omenpaths Bonus Sheet content in the deck builder?

Through the Omenpaths and Omenpaths Bonus Sheet cards can be searched for in the deck builder by entering "s:OM1" or "s:OMB" respectively or by searching for their card titles.

Assemble on MTG Arena

We've assembled our own team of Super Heroes (MTG Arena's developers) to bring the Marvel Universe to digital Magic. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is full of characters and stories that are near and dear to our comic-loving hearts, so seeing them depicted in our game is a dream come true. Now, we get to share that dream with all of you. Get ready to assemble on MTG Arena when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes arrives on June 23!

Marvel is one of the world's most prominent entertainment brands, built on an unparalleled library of iconic characters and stories that have shaped pop culture for over 85 years. The Marvel brand spans entertainment, including film, television, publishing, licensing, games, live events, digital media, and more.

For more information, visit marvel.com. © 2026 MARVEL