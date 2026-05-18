Just when you thought it was safe to go on summer break, Alchemy: Strixhaven has arrived to assign you more arcane studies! As part of this digital-only release, we're bringing you three cards with spellbooks full of surprises from throughout the Multiverse.

Alchemy: Strixhaven will be available in the MTG Arena Store tomorrow, May 19. Below is a complete inventory of all three spellbooks and their contents.

Spellbooks

Blood Age Muster

104146_Y26-SOS: Blood Age Muster

Blood Age General

Charging Strifeknight

Fuming Effigy

Pillardrop Warden

Spirit Mascot

Stone Docent

Stonebinder's Familiar

Stonebound Mentor

Stonerise Spirit

Summoned Dromedary

Paradigm Shifter

104153_Y26-SOS: Paradigm Shifter

Decorum Dissertation

Echocasting Symposium

Germination Practicum

Improvisation Capstone

Restoration Seminar

The Mystical Archive

104160_Y26-SOS: The Mystical Archive

Abrade

Ad Nauseam

Armageddon

Berserk

Big Score

Bulk Up

Crackle with Power

Deduce

Disdainful Stroke

Empty the Warrens

Force of Will

Giant Growth

Hop to It

Knockout Maneuver

Pick Your Poison

Pongify

Prismatic Ending

Reprieve

Requisition Raid

Shamanic Revelation

Sheoldred's Edict

Smallpox

Stargaze

Stock Up

Zombify

Look for Alchemy: Strixhaven on MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Strixhaven cards in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery.