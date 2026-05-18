Just when you thought it was safe to go on summer break, Alchemy: Strixhaven has arrived to assign you more arcane studies! As part of this digital-only release, we're bringing you three cards with spellbooks full of surprises from throughout the Multiverse.

Alchemy: Strixhaven will be available in the MTG Arena Store tomorrow, May 19. Below is a complete inventory of all three spellbooks and their contents.

Spellbooks

Blood Age Muster

104146_Y26-SOS: Blood Age Muster
  • Blood Age General
  • Charging Strifeknight
  • Fuming Effigy
  • Pillardrop Warden
  • Spirit Mascot
  • Stone Docent
  • Stonebinder's Familiar
  • Stonebound Mentor
  • Stonerise Spirit
  • Summoned Dromedary

Paradigm Shifter

104153_Y26-SOS: Paradigm Shifter
  • Decorum Dissertation
  • Echocasting Symposium
  • Germination Practicum
  • Improvisation Capstone
  • Restoration Seminar

The Mystical Archive

104160_Y26-SOS: The Mystical Archive
  • Abrade
  • Ad Nauseam
  • Armageddon
  • Berserk
  • Big Score
  • Bulk Up
  • Crackle with Power
  • Deduce
  • Disdainful Stroke
  • Empty the Warrens
  • Force of Will
  • Giant Growth
  • Hop to It
  • Knockout Maneuver
  • Pick Your Poison
  • Pongify
  • Prismatic Ending
  • Reprieve
  • Requisition Raid
  • Shamanic Revelation
  • Sheoldred's Edict
  • Smallpox
  • Stargaze
  • Stock Up
  • Zombify

Look for Alchemy: Strixhaven on MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Strixhaven cards in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery.