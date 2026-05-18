Alchemy: Strixhaven Spellbooks
Just when you thought it was safe to go on summer break, Alchemy: Strixhaven has arrived to assign you more arcane studies! As part of this digital-only release, we're bringing you three cards with spellbooks full of surprises from throughout the Multiverse.
Alchemy: Strixhaven will be available in the MTG Arena Store tomorrow, May 19. Below is a complete inventory of all three spellbooks and their contents.
Spellbooks
Blood Age Muster
Blood Age General Charging Strifeknight Fuming Effigy Pillardrop Warden Spirit Mascot Stone Docent Stonebinder's Familiar Stonebound Mentor Stonerise Spirit Summoned Dromedary
Paradigm Shifter
Decorum Dissertation Echocasting Symposium Germination Practicum Improvisation Capstone Restoration Seminar
The Mystical Archive
Abrade Ad Nauseam Armageddon Berserk Big Score Bulk Up Crackle with Power Deduce Disdainful Stroke Empty the Warrens Force of Will Giant Growth Hop to It Knockout Maneuver Pick Your Poison Pongify Prismatic Ending Reprieve Requisition Raid Shamanic Revelation Sheoldred's Edict Smallpox Stargaze Stock Up Zombify
Look for Alchemy: Strixhaven on MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Strixhaven cards in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery.