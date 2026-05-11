In this edition:

Alchemy: Strixhaven

The semester isn't over yet! Hang onto your meticulous notes and zest for knowledge, because Alchemy: Strixhaven arrives May 19 with many lessons to teach. We have your first three assignments right here!

104142_Y26-SOS: Variable Solutions 104146_Y26-SOS: Blood Age Muster 104158_Y26-SOS: Summitfest Closing Ceremony

▲ Click Here to Reveal Blood Age Muster's Spellbook

Blood Age General

Charging Strifeknight

Fuming Effigy

Pillardrop Warden

Spirit Mascot

Stone Docent

Stonebinder's Familiar

Stonebound Mentor

Stonerise Spirit

Summoned Dromedary

Our friends in the MTG Arena community will share the rest of the cards from Alchemy: Strixhaven over the course of the week. We'll share more details about this digital-only release next week, and you'll also be able to find the new cards in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery.

Arena Direct: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

(May 15–17)

The next Arena Direct is being held this weekend! Take your opponents to school in Best-of-One Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed. In addition to gems and MTG Arena packs for players who earn three to five wins, players who prevail six or more times will win Secrets of Strixhaven Play Booster boxes while supplies last!

Prospective students can find full event details at the Arena Direct page, and the terms and conditions can be found here.

MTG Arena Creator VS Series Returns!

MTG Arena's Creator VS Series roared back to life this past weekend! A roster of fierce MTG Arena creators, each representing a different Strixhaven college in matches of Standard, showcased decks based on their chosen college. Lua Stardust brought the uncompromising research acumen of Lorehold to the competition, Tori of the Vast made an enchantingly emphatic argument in favor of Silverquill, Maldhound expressed the full palette of Prismari's arcane artistry, and ZMainCharacter employed the peculiar magic of the natural world in representing Witherbloom.

The roster competed to assert their college's academic excellence across four matches of Magic, which can be viewed here.

Upcoming Arena Championship Qualifier Events

May's Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In has wrapped, but this month's Best-of-Three Play-In and Qualifier Weekend are still days away! Players who prevail in a Qualifier Play-In can earn a token to enter the Qualifier Weekend, which can be a path to the next Arena Championship!

May's Best-of-Three Play-In is being held on May 15, followed by the Qualifier Weekend from May 16–17. This month's set and format is Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed. Full event details are always available here.

Event Schedule

The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May Qualifier Set and Format: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

May 15: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

May 16–17: Qualifier Weekend

June Qualifier Format: Standard

June 6: Best-of-One Qualifier

June 7: Best-of-One Sealed Bonus Play-In

June 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

June 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

May Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the May 2026 season at the start of the June 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on May 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke card style Platinum Reward: 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles