Secrets of Strixhaven arrives on MTG Arena April 21! How better to mark such a powerful influx of arcane academic energy than with a massive slate of new MTG Arena events! Below, you'll find brief descriptions of each event type followed by a detailed schedule of the events, starting with the release of Secrets of Strixhaven on MTG Arena. All Limited events listed feature Secrets of Strixhaven unless otherwise specified.

Premier Draft

Our most popular draft structure will be back, placing players in pods of eight to draft against one another. This event will run for the entire duration of Secrets of Strixhaven events.

Pick-Two Draft

Since the addition of pick-two draft—a timed draft with three other players—to MTG Arena, we have seen an increase in the number of players trying out Limited formats. Some players prefer the faster version of the pick-two draft format, so we are bringing it back for the duration of Secrets of Strixhaven events.

Traditional Draft

Best-of-Three Traditional Sealed will use an eight-player, pick-one structure for the duration of this release. This matches how the set will be played in competitive tabletop tournaments.

Quick Draft

Focusing on Standard-legal sets, this untimed bot draft will rotate through Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Secrets of Strixhaven, Edge of Eternities, Murders at Karlov Manor, and Bloomburrow over the next nine weeks.

Sealed and Traditional Sealed

Factionalized Sealed is back! Players will align with one of Strixhaven's five colleges: Silverquill, Prismari, Witherbloom, Lorehold, or Quandrix. They'll receive cards showcasing their choice to make a deck out of, as well as a Mystical Archive card aligned to their college. Players can choose to support their college, or they can visit one of the other colleges per event to explore their unique offerings.

Tradiitonal Best-of-Three Sealed will remain unfactionalized, matching tabletop Sealed for all Premier Play events.

Arena Direct Events

There are plenty of opportunities to compete for physical cards during this set with a Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Booster Arena Direct and two Play Booster Arena Direct events scheduled. Additionally, we will be bringing back the popular Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster Arena Direct in June.

Arena Limited Championship Qualifier

The Arena Limited Championship Qualifier is back from June 5–7! Intrepid players can compete for up to $2,000 in cash prizes and entry to play in the Arena Limited Championship. Full details can be found here.

Contender Draft – New!

We have a new high-stakes, competitive, limited-time draft format releasing with Secrets of Strixhaven. Players can compete for increased rewards as well as the new "Draft Contender" player title.

Entry Price : 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold

: 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold Event Length : 7 Wins or 3 losses

: 7 Wins or 3 losses Rewards :

: 3 Wins = 1,400 gems, 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs

4 Wins = 2,800 gems, 6 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs

5 Wins = 3,200 gems, 8 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs

6 Wins = 4,200 gems, 10 Secrets of Strixhaven packs, 4 Secrets of Strixhaven mythic packs

packs, 4 mythic packs

7 Wins = 7,200 gems, 12 Secrets of Strixhaven packs, 10 Secrets of Strixhaven mythic packs, title of "Draft Contender"

Arena Cube

Arena Cube will make its triumphant return from June 2–22! Experience MTG Arena's original cube draft, which showcases fast, fun digital Magic play. This cube event will feature Cube Prize Pack rewards and will use the Premier Draft structure.

Flashback Limited Events

An assortment of flashback Premier Drafts will make their return to MTG Arena during the last four weeks of this set's release. We will be revisiting the orginal Strixhaven: School of Mages set, as well as Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Draft, Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed, and Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Draft!

Full Event Calendar

Premier Draft

April 21–June 22: Secrets of Strixhaven

Flashback Premier Draft

May 26–June 1: Strixhaven: School of Mages

June 2–8: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| June 9–15: Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed

Sealed June 16–22: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Traditional Draft

April 21–June 22: Secrets of Strixhaven

Traditional Sealed

April 21–May 13: Factionalized Secrets of Strixhaven Best-of-One

Best-of-One April 21–May 4: Secrets of Strixhaven Best-of-Three

Pick-Two Draft

April 21–June 22: Secrets of Strixhaven

Quick Draft

April 21–29: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

April 30–May 10: Secrets of Strixhaven

May 11–25: Edge of Eternities

May 26–June 7: Secrets of Strixhaven

June 8–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

June 17–July 1: Bloomburrow

Alchemy Draft

May 26–June 1: Secrets of Strixhaven

Arena Championship Qualifier Events

May Format: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

May 9: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

May 15: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

May 16–17: Qualifier Weekend

June Format: Standard

June 6-7: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

June 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

June 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Arena Direct

May 1–3: Arena Direct for Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Booster boxes

Collector Booster boxes May 15–17: Arena Direct for Secrets of Strixhaven Play Booster boxes

Play Booster boxes May 29–31: Arena Direct for Secrets of Strixhaven Play Booster boxes

Play Booster boxes June 12–14: Arena Direct for Foundations Play Booster boxes

Arena Limited Championship Events

June 5–7: Arena Limited Championship Qualifiers

Arena Cube

June 2–22: Arena Cube

Contender Draft

May 22–28: Secrets of Strixhaven

Metagame Challenge

April 24–26: Historic Metagame Challenge

May 8–10: Timeless Metagame Challenge

May 22–25: Standard Metagame Challenge

Midweek Magic

April 21–22: Jump In!

April 28–29: On the Edge (with Foundations )

) May 5–6: Historic Pauper

May 12–13: Chromatic Start Standard

May 19–20: Into the Future

May 26–27: Brawl Builder Challenge

June 2–3: Slow Start Standard

June 9–10: Secrets of Strixhaven Cascade Draft

Cascade Draft June 16–17: Secrets of Strixhaven Phantom Sealed

No-Entry-Fee Phantom Draft