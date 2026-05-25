In this edition:

Meet the Winner of Arena Championship 12

Arena Championship 12 was held over the weekend. After a weekend of intense competition and exciting Historic gameplay, we'd like to congratulate Satoshi Nakayama on their victory! Thanks to all the players and everyone who followed the action with us on YouTube and Twitch for another excellent event!

Arena Direct: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

(May 27–31)

There's still plenty more MTG Arena competition to be had! The next Secrets of Strixhaven-focused Arena Direct is this week. Please note that this event runs a bit longer than the usual Arena Direct, starting on May 27 and going through May 31. Otherwise, you can still expect Best-of-One matches of Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed, with prizing that ranges from gems and MTG Arena packs for three to five wins up to Secrets of Strixhaven Play Booster boxes, while supplies last, for six or more wins!

You can find more detailed Arena Direct event information here and complete terms and conditions here.

Arena Limited Championship Qualifiers

(June 5–7)

The next Arena Limited Championship Qualifier event is right around the corner! From June 5–7, players will have the opportunity to compete for gems, cash prizes, and a spot in the 2026 Arena Limited Championship, which can earn them an invitation to the 2027 Magic Limited Championship.

Arena Limited Championship Qualifiers consist of two Best-of-One Draft events that take place simultaneously. Winning both events will qualify players to compete in the Arena Limited Championship.

Further details, including entry requirements, scheduling, prizing, and much more, are available here.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Comes to MTG Arena

We're thrilled to announce that Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and all past and future Marvel sets will be coming to MTG Arena. That means MTG Arena fans will get to experience the full breadth of this release, with all the bells and whistles they'd expect from any other Magic release on MTG Arena.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on MTG Arena on June 23, 2026, with preorders kicking off on June 2.

With that, we're also excited to announce that Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man will swing into MTG Arena starting June 16!

For a look at some of the cards coming to MTG Arena in these sets, and what that means for cards you may have already collected from Through the Omenpaths, check out the official announcement.

Event Schedule

The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1)

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June Qualifier Format: Standard

June 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

June 7: Best-of-One Sealed Bonus Qualifier Play-In (Sealed)

June 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

June 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

May Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the May 2026 season at the start of the June 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on May 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke card style Platinum Reward: 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles