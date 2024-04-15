In this edition:

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Launches This Week!

There's less than a day left to get your Outlaws of Thunder Junction preorders in, because the new set arrives tomorrow, April 16!

Get to know the cards in the set with the complete Outlaws of Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery.

Then, get a sample of the new set by playing in this week's Jump Into Outlaws of Thunder Junction Midweek Magic event, April 16–18! There's no fee to enter, you can start playing fast, and you can pick up some prizes!

Finally, get your fingers limbered up, because the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Premier Draft opens tomorrow, April 16, after the release. Build your season ranking, win prizes, and score cool card styles each season.

Jump In! Update for Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Jump In! gets ten new packets with the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction:

Patience

Crimes

Outlaws

Power

Mounts

Entering

Casting

Graveyard

Treasured

Frontier

Packets include new cards from the set, and you can see card lists for each in the Jump In! Packets Update for Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Release Notes for Outlaws of Thunder Junction

There are a couple cool features to talk about coming to MTG Arena with the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

The first is a batch of new phrases! As part of the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Pass, you can add ten new Western-inspired phrases to your emotes repertoire.

We're also adding helpful visual feedback when creatures with reach are on the battlefield. Say goodbye to mistakenly flying into sneaky archers, spiders, and others with reach!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

April 16–18: Jump Into Outlaws of Thunder Junction

April 23–25: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Constructed

Constructed April 30–May 2: On the Edge

May 7–May9: Into the Future

Quick Draft

April 9–26: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

April 26–May 7: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

April 2–16: Remix Draft: Artifacts

April 23–30: Festival: Bonny Pall

May Qualifier Events – Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

May 4: Best-of-One Play-In

May 10: Best-of-Three Play-In

May 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

May 4, 6 a.m. PT

Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Limited Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

May 10, 6 a.m. PT–May 11, 3 a.m. PT

Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Limited Qualifier Weekend

May 11, 6 a.m. PT–May 12, 4 p.m. PT

Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



April 2024 Ranked Season The April 2024 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

