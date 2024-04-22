In this edition:

Outlaws of Thunder Junction on MTG Arena

The latest set is out—have you logged in to get your three Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs to get you started? Check your player inbox!

There's a lot happening with the new set, so don't miss these events:

Ten new packets were recently added to Jump In!

This is the last week for the Best-of-Three Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed event. It ends April 29, so don't miss it!

The Outlaws of Thunder Junction Quick Draft event begins this Friday, April 26. Earn gems, packs, and build your season ranking.

You can see more of what's coming up in the MTG Arena event calendar.

Pick up new Outlaws of Thunder Junction phrases to use during matches, plus bundles of full-art landscape lands, stickers, and loads more from the MTG Arena Store!

There's even more to come, so don't let your mount go barn sour—saddle up and strike out into the new frontier!

Bonny Pall Standard Festival April 23–30

Bring your Standard deck to this festival event for an opportunity to win card styles! Take new cards from Outlaws of Thunder Junction out for a spin, experiment with new deck builds, and do it with a little help from Bonny Pall!

Players start with the Bonny Pall, Clearcutter-inspired emblem with the text, "Whenever you attack, draw a card, then you may put a land card from your hand or graveyard onto the battlefield."

Festival: Bonny Pall Standard Event Details

Dates : April 23, 8 a.m. – April 30, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00)

: April 23, 8 a.m. – April 30, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Format : Standard with Bonny Pall emblem

: Standard with Bonny Pall emblem Entry : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Structure : Play as much as you want until the event ends.

: Play as much as you want until the event ends. Rewards:

Lost Jitte

Showcase Vault Frame Generous Plunderer

Showcase Vault Frame Nexus of Becoming

Showcase Vault Frame

Tarnation Vista

Showcase Vault Frame Loot, the Key to Everything

Showcase Vault Frame

Wins Rewards 5 Loot, the Key to Everything showcase vault frame card style 4 Tarnation Vista showcase vault frame card style 3 Nexus of Becoming showcase vault frame card style 2 Generous Plunderer showcase vault frame card style 1 Lost Jitte showcase vault frame card style 0 No rewards

Pro Tour Thunder Junction This Weekend in Seattle!

The Pro Tour returns to the Emerald City when Pro Tour Thunder Junction kicks off in Seattle, Washington, this Friday, April 26 with a trophy and $500,000 in prizes. There's history under that Space Needle, and you can take a nostalgic trip back in Magic time with Meghan Wolff's article, Settle in for Seattle Tales.

Also, Frank Karsten is back with his Metagame Mentor guide to the top decks and more that'll carry you into the big event with analysis of the metagame now that Outlaws of Thunder Junction has arrived.

You can watch Pro Tour Thunder Junction streaming online at twitch.tv/magic—for complete schedule and details, check out the Pro Tour Thunder Junction viewers guide.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

April 23–25: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Constructed

Constructed April 30–May 2: On the Edge

May 7–9: Into the Future

May 14–16: Brawl Builder Challenge

Quick Draft

April 9–26: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

April 26–May 7: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

April 23–30: Festival: Bonny Pall Standard

April 30–May 7: Festival: The Big Score Preconstructed Decks

May Qualifier Events – Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

May 4: Best-of-One Play-In

May 10: Best-of-Three Play-In

May 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

May 4, 6 a.m. PT

May 4, 6 a.m. PT Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Limited Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

May 10, 6 a.m. PT–May 11, 3 a.m. PT

May 10, 6 a.m. PT–May 11, 3 a.m. PT Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Limited Qualifier Weekend

May 11, 6 a.m. PT–May 12, 4 p.m. PT

May 11, 6 a.m. PT–May 12, 4 p.m. PT Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



April 2024 Ranked Season The April 2024 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

