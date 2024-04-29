In this edition:

Yoshihiko Ikawa Wins Pro Tour Thunder Junction

Yuta Takahashi and Yoshihiko Ikawa—two Pro Tour veterans, long-time friends, and teammates on the Moriyama Japan team—faced off in Seattle this past weekend during the final showdown of Pro Tour Thunder Junction. In the end, Yoshihiko Ikawa emerged as the winner with his powerful Domain Ramp deck, claiming the Pro Tour title!

Check out the recap and highlights of the finals as well as the Top 8 decklists, coverage of the entire event, final standings, and more!

The Big Score Alchemy Preconstructed Festival April 30–May 7

No need to bring your deck for this festival, because we've got you covered! The vault is open from April 30 until May 7 for The Big Score festival event, and you'll have five Alchemy preconstructed decks to play with. Rack up some wins and claim some showcase vault frame card styles!

Preconstructed Decks

Token Resistance 3 Mandible Justiciar 2 Dedicated Dollmaker 2 Adarkar Wastes 3 Lonely Arroyo 4 Oltec Matterweaver 2 Malcator, Purity Overseer 2 A-Urza's Command 3 Gingerbrute 2 Oaken Siren 4 Seachrome Coast 1 Restless Anchorage 2 Meticulous Archive 2 Landlore Navigator 1 Worldwalker Helm 2 A-Urza, Powerstone Prodigy 3 Surgical Metamorph 2 Paths of Tuinvale 6 Plains 6 Island 2 Jailbreak Scheme 3 A-Splitting the Powerstone 3 Combat Courier

ArtiFact or Fiction 3 Surgical Skullbomb 3 Esoteric Duplicator 2 Case of the Filched Falcon 4 Spirebluff Canal 2 Legion Extruder 2 Eroded Canyon 1 Restless Spire 7 Island 3 Forensic Gadgeteer 2 Thundering Falls 6 Mountain 2 Shivan Reef 3 Gleaming Geardrake 2 Excogitator Sphinx 3 Reckless Detective 4 A-Splitting the Powerstone 2 Candy Trail 2 Spyglass Siren 4 Torch the Tower 3 Intrude on the Mind

Saddle Up! 6 Plains 2 Wylie Duke, Atiin Hero 3 Congregation Gryff 3 Seraphic Steed 3 Steer Clear 3 Frontier Seeker 2 Cheeky House-Mouse 2 Fortune, Loyal Steed 3 Radiant Grove 2 Ornery Tumblewagg 6 Forest 3 Bristlebud Farmer 2 Novice Inspector 2 Audacity 2 Buried in the Garden 4 Lush Portico 4 Razorverge Thicket 1 Restless Prairie 2 Collector's Cage 3 Stubborn Burrowfiend 2 Trained Arynx

Dino Might 3 Armored Kincaller 2 Scalestorm Summoner 3 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath 3 Belligerent Yearling 3 Triumphant Chomp 4 Vaultborn Tyrant 3 Ixalli's Lorekeeper 1 Trumpeting Carnosaur 1 Wingbane Vantasaur 2 Stalwart Speartail 1 Restless Ridgeline 6 Mountain 7 Forest 4 Commercial District 3 Bristling Backwoods 4 Karplusan Forest 2 A-Sprouting Goblin 2 Lightning Strike 2 Huatli, Poet of Unity 2 Pathfinding Axejaw 2 Nurturing Bristleback

Open the Omenpaths 1 Huatli, Poet of Unity 1 Make Your Own Luck 2 A-Nael, Avizoa Aeronaut 4 Omenpath Journey 1 Loot, the Key to Everything 1 Inga and Esika 1 Kellan, Inquisitive Prodigy 1 Plains 1 Shadowy Backstreet 1 The Goose Mother 2 Herd Migration 1 Kellan, the Kid 1 Bonny Pall, Clearcutter 1 A-Meria's Outrider 2 A-Llanowar Greenwidow 3 Leyline Binding 3 Commercial District 5 Forest 1 Mountain 1 Swamp 3 Jodah, the Unifier 2 Meticulous Archive 2 Thundering Falls 1 Raucous Theater 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Elegant Parlor 1 Lush Portico 3 Hedge Maze 3 Island 2 A-Haywire Mite 3 Obliterating Bolt 1 Rusko, Clockmaker 3 Analyze the Pollen

Festival: The Big Score Preconstructed Event Details

Dates : April 30, 8 a.m. – May 7, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00)

: April 30, 8 a.m. – May 7, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Format : Alchemy preconstructed decks

: Alchemy preconstructed decks Entry : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Structure : Play as much as you want until the event ends.

: Play as much as you want until the event ends. Rewards:

Oltec Matterweaver

Showcase Vault Frame Esoteric Duplicator

Showcase Vault Frame Bristlebud Farmer

Showcase Vault Frame

Vaultborn Tyrant

Showcase Vault Frame Omenpath Journey

Showcase Vault Frame

Wins Rewards 5 Omenpath Journey showcase vault frame card style 4 Vaultborn Tyrant showcase vault frame card style 3 Bristlebud Farmer showcase vault frame card style 2 Esoteric Duplicator showcase vault frame card style 1 Oltec Matterweaver showcase vault frame card style 0 No rewards

WPN Outlaws of Thunder Junction Promo

This May, we're running a special promotion that lets you get your own big score in the form of sweet rewards on MTG Arena for drafting at a WPN retailer. All you have to do is use your Wizards Account that is connected to MTG Arena to enter and play in a Booster Draft event at your local WPN store.

Check out the Outlaws of Thunder Junction WPN promo details to see how you could grab MTG Arena card styles for High Noon, a Goblin card sleeve, and a Draft token during the month of May!

May Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In This Weekend

The May Qualifier Weekend series of events kicks off on May 4 with the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In. Compete in Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited matches to secure an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event happening later in the month where you could earn yourself a spot in Arena Championship 6!

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4–5

Arena Open is back May 4–5! Great rewards abound in Thunder Junction for those with the spurs to charge in and take them. The frontier can be yours with prizes up to $2,000 and an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend—if you've got the sand to claim them!

Plus, everyone who enters will receive the Outlaws of Thunder Junction sleeve!

Outlaws of Thunder Junction sleeve

Check out the Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction page for all the details.

Alchemy: Thunder Junction Gallops into Town May 7 The next Alchemy set is coming to MTG Arena next Tuesday, May 7, and today we have two cards to preview: Grenzo, Crooked Jailer and Sapphire Collector! Grenzo, Crooked Jailer Sapphire Collector Sapphire Collector can conjure a card named Mox Sapphire into your hand: Mox Sapphire Heist is a new keyword ability that lets you target an opponent and look at three random nonland cards in their library and exile one face down. You may cast that card for as long as it remains exiled, and mana of any type can be spent to cast it. The Alchemy: Thunder Junction haul of 30 new cards are playable in the Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. Look for more previews from the set as we approach next Tuesday's release!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

April 30–May 2: On the Edge

May 7–9: Into the Future

May 14–16: Brawl Builder Challenge

May 21–23: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size)

Quick Draft

April 26–May 7: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

May 7–21: Dominaria United

Other Events

April 30–May 7: Festival: The Big Score Preconstructed Decks

May 7–14: Alchemy: Thunder Junction Premier Draft

May Qualifier Events – Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

May 4: Best-of-One Play-In

May 10: Best-of-Three Play-In

May 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

May 4, 6 a.m. PT

May 4, 6 a.m. PT Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Limited Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

May 10, 6 a.m. PT–May 11, 3 a.m. PT

May 10, 6 a.m. PT–May 11, 3 a.m. PT Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Limited Qualifier Weekend

May 11, 6 a.m. PT–May 12, 4 p.m. PT

May 11, 6 a.m. PT–May 12, 4 p.m. PT Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



April 2024 Ranked Season The April 2024 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

May 2024 Ranked Season The May 2024 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

