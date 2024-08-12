In this edition:

Buy Decks in the MTG Arena Store Tomorrow!

Starting on Tuesday, August 13, you can buy complete Standard and Brawl decks in the MTG Arena Store! They offer fast and easy ways to start playing Standard and Brawl games right away.

The price of these decks is prorated such that you only purchase cards missing from your collection. For each copy of a card already in your collection that is contained in these decks, the total gem price is reduced at a scaling rate based on the rarity of the card.

You'll be able to see the cards in each deck, as well as which you already have in your collection, before you purchase.

Foundation Deck: Standard Dinosaurs Foundation Deck: Standard Dinosaurs is everything you could want in a big red-green stompy deck! Cast massive Dinosaurs, attack for huge amounts of damage, and bring the prehistoric pain! This deck will be available in the store for 5,310 gems and features the following cards: Pugnacious Hammerskull Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath Rampaging Raptor Triumphant Chomp Copperline Gorge (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Pugnacious Hammerskull[tnPAi5paQCrpE0vK1AOyO] 3 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath[5pBYhHUFX7z6KrVIPaXJ37] 4 Rampaging Raptor 4 Triumphant Chomp 3 Copperline Gorge 4 Belligerent Yearling[7hqcrFHEEOz1XqkqFY3aNU] 4 Palani's Hatcher[5v1xQLxx93U2k0bxj9VtPs] 2 Witchstalker Frenzy 2 Volcanic Spite 5 Mountain 5 Forest 4 Rugged Highlands 4 Bristling Backwoods 1 Karplusan Forest 2 Restless Ridgeline[8RMPUkTTxHmMMTMQG0NCS] 4 Ixalli's Lorekeeper 3 Burning Sun Cavalry 2 Shock

Champion Deck: Standard Toxic Champion Deck: Standard Toxic is the compleat package for poison counters and control gameplay. Attack with your Phyrexians to slowly corrupt your opponent and remember: you only need to inflict ten poison counters on them to win. Play this deck well, and all will be one! This deck will be available in the store for 11,280 gems and features the following cards: Skrelv, Defector Mite Venerated Rotpriest Skrelv's Hive Bring the Ending The Seedcore (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not card-for-card product displays but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Skrelv, Defector Mite 4 Venerated Rotpriest 4 Skrelv's Hive[4ifVDCrYv7eIWpwQYzkf5i] 3 Bring the Ending[5W7qhYZoT3GUqM9RZHSl98] 4 The Seedcore 4 Crawling Chorus[4xE60F3aNefAAz8ELRbPMp] 3 Jawbone Duelist[1dmLhsHMnz092Ni5DdxizU] 3 Slaughter Singer 1 Plains 3 Aspirant's Ascent[5SaWtbCLINO4ANmy6DSVJB] 3 Serum Snare[1NgIAp5WjIgknTzEXgjVSt] 4 Seachrome Coast 4 Adarkar Wastes 1 Botanical Sanctum 2 Botanical Sanctum[4VbgkjkCBu60q6GKkmyYYr] 3 Mirrex 2 Razorverge Thicket 4 Rona's Vortex[4Pc3kh30succXjMsIVowKS] 1 Island 3 Shore Up

Brawl Deck: Zada, Hedron Grinder Build a board with goblins, then buff up Zada and watch the copies rack up for a devastating attack! This deck will be available for 2,210 gems and features these cards: Krenko's Command Zada, Hedron Grinder Fists of Flame Krenko, Mob Boss Monstrous Rage (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Zada, Hedron Grinder 1 Krenko, Mob Boss[6dXbeqJZFgnChhH6oTlNUu] 1 Krenko's Command 1 Fists of Flame 1 Monstrous Rage 38 Mountain 1 Infuriate 1 Sudden Breakthrough 1 Ancestors' Aid 1 Blazing Crescendo 1 Arcane Signet 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Renegade Tactics 1 Ancestral Anger 1 Goblin Instigator 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Storm-Kiln Artist 1 Young Pyromancer 1 Kick in the Door 1 Ral's Reinforcements 1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin 1 Felonious Rage 1 Goblin Gang Leader 1 Flick a Coin 1 Witch's Mark 1 Forbidden Friendship 1 Samut's Sprint 1 Titan's Strength 1 Reckless Charge 1 Tin Street Cadet 1 Mind Stone 1 Dreadmaw's Ire 1 Antagonize 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Skirk Prospector 1 Monastery Swiftspear 1 Legion Warboss 1 Squee, Dubious Monarch 1 Birgi, God of Storytelling 1 Battle Cry Goblin 1 Rile 1 Twinferno 1 Goblin Trashmaster 1 Gleeful Demolition 1 Run Amok 1 Electrostatic Infantry 1 Unleash Fury 1 Rush of Adrenaline 1 Dwarven Mine 1 Temur Battle Rage 1 Goblin Warchief 1 Beetleback Chief 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Furious Bellow 1 Storm Strike 1 Coming In Hot 1 Lunar Frenzy 1 Raze the Effigy 1 Barge In 1 Faithless Looting 1 Invigorated Rampage 1 Heightened Reflexes 1 Built to Smash

Brawl Deck: Eriette of the Charmed Apple Drain your opponent and gain life by filling the board with enchantments and allowing Eriette to eat away at your opponent! This deck will be available for 4,480 gems and features these cards: Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice Eriette of the Charmed Apple Kor Spiritdancer Greater Auramancy Lord Skitter's Blessing (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Eriette of the Charmed Apple 1 Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice 1 Kor Spiritdancer 1 Greater Auramancy 1 Lord Skitter's Blessing 1 Goldmire Bridge 14 Plains 1 Ossification 1 Planar Disruption 1 All That Glitters 1 Stab Wound 1 Command Tower 1 Dead Weight 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Arcane Signet 1 Ethereal Armor 1 Transcendent Envoy 1 Kaya's Ghostform 1 Sram, Senior Edificer 1 Pacifism 1 Hateful Eidolon 1 Clawing Torment 1 Trespasser's Curse 1 Cooped Up 1 Petrify 1 Realmbreaker's Grasp 1 Eternal Thirst 1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon 1 Reprobation 1 Radiant Grace 1 Forsaken Sanctuary 1 Fungal Fortitude 1 Phyrexian Arena 1 Danitha, Benalia's Hope 1 Scoured Barrens 1 Angelic Gift 1 Prison Sentence 1 Rune of Sustenance 1 Thriving Heath 1 Torment of Scarabs 1 Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr 1 Demotion 1 Thriving Moor 1 Neva, Stalked by Nightmares 1 Vengeful Strangler 1 Candletrap 1 Curse of Leeches 1 Esper Sentinel 1 Hold for Ransom 1 Sunlit Marsh 1 Spellbook Vendor 1 Knight's Pledge 1 Gryff's Boon 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Orzhov Guildgate 1 Mire's Grasp 1 Lithoform Blight 1 Rune of Mortality 1 Heliod's Pilgrim 1 Killian, Ink Duelist 1 Shattered Sanctum 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Minion's Return 1 Withercrown 1 Not Dead After All 1 Forlorn Flats 1 Sentinel's Eyes 1 Raffine's Guidance 1 Necrogen Communion 12 Swamp 1 Temple of Silence 1 Heliod's Punishment 1 Minimus Containment 1 Slumbering Keepguard 1 Gift of Fangs 1 Snowfield Sinkhole

Brawl Deck: A-Raiyuu, Storm's Edge Samurais and Warriors might start by attacking alone, but an extra combat gives them time to regroup and fight together as one! This deck will be available for 4,320 gems and features these cards: Lion Sash A-Raiyuu, Storm's Edge Professional Face-Breaker A-Asari Captain Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 A-Raiyuu, Storm's Edge 1 Lion Sash 1 Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 A-Asari Captain 15 Mountain 14 Plains 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sundown Pass 1 Command Tower 1 Banishing Slash 1 A-Ancestral Katana 1 A-Eiganjo Exemplar 1 Selfless Samurai 1 Reinforced Ronin 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 A-Imperial Subduer 1 Ossification 1 Cooped Up 1 Norika Yamazaki, the Poet 1 Heiko Yamazaki, the General 1 Goblin Cratermaker 1 Eater of Virtue 1 Twinblade Geist 1 Blackblade Reforged 1 Sacred Peaks 1 Urabrask's Forge 1 Impact Tremors 1 Atsushi, the Blazing Sky 1 Play with Fire 1 Kumano Faces Kakkazan 1 Borrowed Time 1 Craving of Yeenoghu 1 Burn Down the House 1 Bladegraft Aspirant 1 Hold for Ransom 1 Valorous Stance 1 A-Peerless Samurai 1 Realmbreaker's Grasp 1 The Shattered States Era 1 Sacred Fire 1 Mothrider Patrol 1 Lightning Strike 1 Kami's Flare 1 Cleaving Skyrider 1 Sigarda's Imprisonment 1 Lorehold Campus 1 Alpine Meadow 1 A-Goma Fada Vanguard 1 Yavimaya Steelcrusher 1 Zealous Conscripts 1 Urabrask the Hidden 1 Usher of the Fallen 1 Angel of Unity 1 Gleeful Demolition 1 Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher 1 Ironpaw Aspirant 1 Kolaghan Warmonger 1 Furnace Punisher 1 Imodane, the Pyrohammer 1 Magmatic Sprinter 1 Cut In 1 Captivating Cave 1 Axgard Armory 1 Moonrager's Slash 1 A-Kargan Warleader 1 Alabaster Host Intercessor 1 Imperial Blademaster 1 Emeria Captain 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Rabbit Battery 1 Abraded Bluffs 1 Temple of Triumph

These decks will be available through the MTG Arena Store starting tomorrow, August 13. Look for more decks coming in the future!

Get Ready for Arena Open: Bloomburrow This Weekend

The next Arena Open kicks off this Saturday, August 17, and runs through Sunday, August 18, with prizes of up to $2,000 and invitations to September's Qualifier Weekend. The two-day event features Bloomburrow Limited competition, and everyone who participates will receive the Calamitous Conflict sleeve with art by Nana Qi!

Alchemy: Bloomburrow Arrives August 20

The cute, cuddly, and courageous critters of Bloomburrow have been an instant fan favorite, and the fun continues with Alchemy: Bloomburrow. This new digital-only set introduces 30 new cards to MTG Arena, so get ready to upgrade your Alchemy, Historic, and Timeless decks.

Over the coming week, look for card previews from the set in your email, on our socials, the Gladiator Community (stream), and MTG Arena's YouTube channel.

As a special treat, here's a look at one of the cards you'll find: Bramblearmor Brawler!

The complete Alchemy: Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery will be available on DailyMTG August 19!

Time's Running Out to Play Standard Events at WPN Stores and Earn MTG Arena Rewards

We're almost halfway through August, and you only have until August 31 to join in-store Standard events at participating WPN game stores to earn rewards in MTG Arena for each event you play—up to four!

Register in an eligible in-store Standard event with your Wizards Account that you use to play on MTG Arena, and you'll be set to earn these rewards for playing:

First event: 1 random rare card in Standard

Second event: 1 random rare card in Standard

Third event: 1 Bloomburrow pack and Ral, Crackling Wit card style

Fourth event: 1 Bloomburrow mythic pack

Rewards will be sent to you via your MTG Arena player inbox on or after September 1, 2024. Get all the details on this promotion and sign up for Standard events at your local participating WPN store to start collecting these rewards!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

August 13–15: Brawl

August 20–22: Into the Future

August 27–29: Momir

September 3–5: GNSHAAGHKKAPPHRIIBIT

Quick Draft

August 9–20: Bloomburrow

August 20–September 3: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

August 20–27: Alchemy: Bloomburrow Premier Draft

Premier Draft August 30–September 1: Timeless Metagame Challenge

Summer Flashback Drafts

August 27–September 3: Dominaria Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 3–10: Dominaria United Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 10–17: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 17–24: Zendikar Rising Premier Draft

September Qualifier Events – Timeless

September 7: Best-of-One Play-In

September 13: Best-of-Three Play-In

September 14–15: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

September

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

September 7, 6 a.m. PT–September 8, 3 a.m. PT Format: Timeless

September 7, 6 a.m. PT–September 8, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT Format: Timeless

September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT

September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT Format: Timeless (Best-of-Three)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Bloomburrow August 17: Day One, Bloomburrow Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) August 18: Day Two, Bloomburrow Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Calamitous Conflict sleeve with art by Nana Qi.

August 2024 Ranked Season The August 2024 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack

Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

