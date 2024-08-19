In this edition:

Decks Are Back in the Store!

The preconstructed Standard and Brawl decks announced last week are back in the MTG Arena Store! We apologize for the delay getting these up and greatly appreciate your patience as we got this feature working.

There are five complete decks you can purchase and start playing immediately: two Standard decks and three Brawl decks. Players have started giving us feedback on the decks, and we want to hear from you—what kind of decks would you like to see in the future? Let us know!

Check out all five decks available now in the MTG Arena Store and look for more decks coming soon!

Foundation Deck: Standard Dinosaurs Foundation Deck: Standard Dinosaurs is everything you could want in a big red-green stompy deck! Cast massive Dinosaurs, attack for huge amounts of damage, and bring the prehistoric pain! This deck will be available in the store for 5,310 gems and features the following cards: Pugnacious Hammerskull Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath Rampaging Raptor Triumphant Chomp Copperline Gorge (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Pugnacious Hammerskull[tnPAi5paQCrpE0vK1AOyO] 3 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath[5pBYhHUFX7z6KrVIPaXJ37] 4 Rampaging Raptor[3OL5CONQa3lRgslbHnEwKy] 4 Triumphant Chomp 3 Copperline Gorge[2te5dF7Q7zDWz0CAUEq9Vy] 4 Belligerent Yearling[7hqcrFHEEOz1XqkqFY3aNU] 4 Palani's Hatcher[5v1xQLxx93U2k0bxj9VtPs] 2 Witchstalker Frenzy 2 Volcanic Spite 5 Mountain 5 Forest 4 Rugged Highlands[6QCvtXRvw0vOPHMRXAFANk] 4 Bristling Backwoods 1 Karplusan Forest[3EEl2uZk4idkqNDv7znaYX] 2 Restless Ridgeline[8RMPUkTTxHmMMTMQG0NCS] 4 Ixalli's Lorekeeper 3 Burning Sun Cavalry 2 Shock

Champion Deck: Standard Toxic Champion Deck: Standard Toxic is the compleat package for poison counters and control gameplay. Attack with your Phyrexians to slowly corrupt your opponent and remember: you only need to inflict ten poison counters on them to win. Play this deck well, and all will be one! This deck will be available in the store for 11,280 gems and features the following cards: Skrelv, Defector Mite Venerated Rotpriest Skrelv's Hive Bring the Ending The Seedcore (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not card-for-card product displays but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Skrelv, Defector Mite[60KqOXeNjVOv6GqFbj1Hlb] 4 Venerated Rotpriest 4 Skrelv's Hive[4ifVDCrYv7eIWpwQYzkf5i] 3 Bring the Ending[5W7qhYZoT3GUqM9RZHSl98] 4 The Seedcore 4 Crawling Chorus[4xE60F3aNefAAz8ELRbPMp] 3 Jawbone Duelist[1dmLhsHMnz092Ni5DdxizU] 3 Slaughter Singer 1 Plains 3 Aspirant's Ascent[5SaWtbCLINO4ANmy6DSVJB] 3 Serum Snare[1NgIAp5WjIgknTzEXgjVSt] 4 Seachrome Coast[5cImFdlvua6L9JzHd5Ng6A] 4 Adarkar Wastes[4wUwCiDNCgq18w4qR7w6Cl] 1 Botanical Sanctum 2 Botanical Sanctum[4VbgkjkCBu60q6GKkmyYYr] 3 Mirrex 2 Razorverge Thicket[3HZRcx9nwxFLZtiHtF7Z2b] 4 Rona's Vortex[4Pc3kh30succXjMsIVowKS] 1 Island 3 Shore Up[44mKe7Et2M1NKKS0mZ25QE]

Starter Deck: Zada, Hedron Grinder Brawl Build a board with goblins, then buff up Zada and watch the copies rack up for a devastating attack! This deck will be available for 2,210 gems and features these cards: Krenko's Command Zada, Hedron Grinder Fists of Flame Krenko, Mob Boss Monstrous Rage (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Zada, Hedron Grinder 1 Krenko, Mob Boss[6dXbeqJZFgnChhH6oTlNUu] 1 Krenko's Command 1 Fists of Flame 1 Monstrous Rage 38 Mountain 1 Infuriate 1 Sudden Breakthrough 1 Ancestors' Aid 1 Blazing Crescendo 1 Arcane Signet 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Renegade Tactics 1 Ancestral Anger 1 Goblin Instigator 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Storm-Kiln Artist 1 Young Pyromancer 1 Kick in the Door 1 Ral's Reinforcements 1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin 1 Felonious Rage 1 Goblin Gang Leader 1 Flick a Coin 1 Witch's Mark 1 Forbidden Friendship 1 Samut's Sprint 1 Titan's Strength 1 Reckless Charge 1 Tin Street Cadet 1 Mind Stone 1 Dreadmaw's Ire 1 Antagonize 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Skirk Prospector 1 Monastery Swiftspear 1 Legion Warboss 1 Squee, Dubious Monarch 1 Birgi, God of Storytelling 1 Battle Cry Goblin 1 Rile 1 Twinferno 1 Goblin Trashmaster 1 Gleeful Demolition 1 Run Amok 1 Electrostatic Infantry 1 Unleash Fury 1 Rush of Adrenaline 1 Dwarven Mine 1 Temur Battle Rage 1 Goblin Warchief 1 Beetleback Chief 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Furious Bellow 1 Storm Strike 1 Coming In Hot 1 Lunar Frenzy 1 Raze the Effigy 1 Barge In 1 Faithless Looting 1 Invigorated Rampage 1 Heightened Reflexes 1 Built to Smash

Foundation Deck: Eriette of the Charmed Apple Brawl Drain your opponent and gain life by filling the board with enchantments and allowing Eriette to eat away at your opponent! This deck will be available for 4,480 gems and features these cards: Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice Eriette of the Charmed Apple Kor Spiritdancer Greater Auramancy Lord Skitter's Blessing (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Eriette of the Charmed Apple 1 Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice 1 Kor Spiritdancer 1 Greater Auramancy 1 Lord Skitter's Blessing 1 Goldmire Bridge 14 Plains 1 Ossification 1 Planar Disruption 1 All That Glitters 1 Stab Wound 1 Command Tower 1 Dead Weight 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Arcane Signet 1 Ethereal Armor 1 Transcendent Envoy 1 Kaya's Ghostform 1 Sram, Senior Edificer 1 Pacifism 1 Hateful Eidolon 1 Clawing Torment 1 Trespasser's Curse 1 Cooped Up 1 Petrify 1 Realmbreaker's Grasp 1 Eternal Thirst 1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon 1 Reprobation 1 Radiant Grace 1 Forsaken Sanctuary 1 Fungal Fortitude 1 Phyrexian Arena 1 Danitha, Benalia's Hope 1 Scoured Barrens 1 Angelic Gift 1 Prison Sentence 1 Rune of Sustenance 1 Thriving Heath 1 Torment of Scarabs 1 Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr 1 Demotion 1 Thriving Moor 1 Neva, Stalked by Nightmares 1 Vengeful Strangler 1 Candletrap 1 Curse of Leeches 1 Esper Sentinel 1 Hold for Ransom 1 Sunlit Marsh 1 Spellbook Vendor 1 Knight's Pledge 1 Gryff's Boon 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Orzhov Guildgate 1 Mire's Grasp 1 Lithoform Blight 1 Rune of Mortality 1 Heliod's Pilgrim 1 Killian, Ink Duelist 1 Shattered Sanctum 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Minion's Return 1 Withercrown 1 Not Dead After All 1 Forlorn Flats 1 Sentinel's Eyes 1 Raffine's Guidance 1 Necrogen Communion 12 Swamp 1 Temple of Silence 1 Heliod's Punishment 1 Minimus Containment 1 Slumbering Keepguard 1 Gift of Fangs 1 Snowfield Sinkhole

Foundation Deck: A-Raiyuu, Storm's Edge Brawl Samurais and Warriors might start by attacking alone, but an extra combat gives them time to regroup and fight together as one! This deck will be available for 4,320 gems and features these cards: Lion Sash A-Raiyuu, Storm's Edge Professional Face-Breaker A-Asari Captain Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 A-Raiyuu, Storm's Edge 1 Lion Sash 1 Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 A-Asari Captain 15 Mountain 14 Plains 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sundown Pass 1 Command Tower 1 Banishing Slash 1 A-Ancestral Katana 1 A-Eiganjo Exemplar 1 Selfless Samurai 1 Reinforced Ronin 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 A-Imperial Subduer 1 Ossification 1 Cooped Up 1 Norika Yamazaki, the Poet 1 Heiko Yamazaki, the General 1 Goblin Cratermaker 1 Eater of Virtue 1 Twinblade Geist 1 Blackblade Reforged 1 Sacred Peaks 1 Urabrask's Forge 1 Impact Tremors 1 Atsushi, the Blazing Sky 1 Play with Fire 1 Kumano Faces Kakkazan 1 Borrowed Time 1 Craving of Yeenoghu 1 Burn Down the House 1 Bladegraft Aspirant 1 Hold for Ransom 1 Valorous Stance 1 A-Peerless Samurai 1 Realmbreaker's Grasp 1 The Shattered States Era 1 Sacred Fire 1 Mothrider Patrol 1 Lightning Strike 1 Kami's Flare 1 Cleaving Skyrider 1 Sigarda's Imprisonment 1 Lorehold Campus 1 Alpine Meadow 1 A-Goma Fada Vanguard 1 Yavimaya Steelcrusher 1 Zealous Conscripts 1 Urabrask the Hidden 1 Usher of the Fallen 1 Angel of Unity 1 Gleeful Demolition 1 Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher 1 Ironpaw Aspirant 1 Kolaghan Warmonger 1 Furnace Punisher 1 Imodane, the Pyrohammer 1 Magmatic Sprinter 1 Cut In 1 Captivating Cave 1 Axgard Armory 1 Moonrager's Slash 1 A-Kargan Warleader 1 Alabaster Host Intercessor 1 Imperial Blademaster 1 Emeria Captain 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Rabbit Battery 1 Abraded Bluffs 1 Temple of Triumph

Alchemy: Bloomburrow Available Tomorrow!

The adventures in Valley continue on MTG Arena with the release of Alchemy: Bloomburrow tomorrow, August 20! This set introduces 30 new cards legal in Alchemy, Historic, Brawl, and Timeless formats and leans into the fun of digital Magic with spellbooks, conjured cards, and mechanics you only find on MTG Arena.

Now, you can see all the cards in the set by checking out the Alchemy: Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery.

Pick up packs of Alchemy: Bloomburrow starting Tuesday, August 20!

The Next Arena Open: August 31

We're squeezing one more Arena Open into the tail end of August, so shed your old scales and clean your claws—another round of high-stakes Magic competitive play in Arena Open: Bloomburrow is coming August 31 through September 1!

You can claim prizes of up to $2,000 plus an invitation to the September Qualifier Weekend by battling through two days of Bloomburrow Sealed and Draft matches and besting some of the top Magic players around. No matter where you end up placing, everyone who enters will receive the Imagine: Courageous Critters avatar of Jace, the Mind Sculptor!

Check out all the Arena Open: Bloomburrow event details and start practicing in these Bloomburrow Limited events now:

Earn MTG Arena Rewards Playing Standard Events at WPN Stores until August 31

Time flies when you're having fun, but don't let it fly away before you have fun playing in Standard events at participating WPN stores. You can earn MTG Arena rewards for each event you play in, up to four:

First event: 1 random rare card in Standard

Second event: 1 random rare card in Standard

Third event: 1 Bloomburrow pack and Ral, Crackling Wit card style

pack and Ral, Crackling Wit card style Fourth event: 1 Bloomburrow mythic pack

Get all the details on this promotion, sign up for Standard events at your local participating WPN store, and then start earning rewards! Rewards will be sent to your MTG Arena player inbox on or after September 1, 2024.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

August 20–22: Into the Future

August 27–29: Momir

September 3–5: GNSHAAGHKKAPPHRIIBIT

September 10–12: Historic Pauper

Quick Draft

August 20–September 3: Wilds of Eldraine

September 3-17: Bloomburow

Other Events

August 20–27: Alchemy: Bloomburrow Premier Draft

Premier Draft August 30–September 1: Timeless Metagame Challenge

Summer Flashback Drafts

August 27–September 3: Dominaria Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 3–10: Dominaria United Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 10–17: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 17–24: Zendikar Rising Premier Draft

September Qualifier Events – Timeless

September 7: Best-of-One Play-In

September 13: Best-of-Three Play-In

September 14–15: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

September

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

September 7, 6 a.m. PT–September 8, 3 a.m. PT Format: Timeless

September 7, 6 a.m. PT–September 8, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT Format: Timeless

September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT

September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT Format: Timeless (Best-of-Three)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Bloomburrow August 31: Day One, Bloomburrow Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) September 1: Day Two, Bloomburrow Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Imagine: Courageous Critters Jace, the Mind Sculptor avatar!

August 2024 Ranked Season The August 2024 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

