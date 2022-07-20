Introducing Historic Anthology 6 and Explorer Anthology 1!

Historic and Explorer formats are getting new bundles of awesome cards with the release of Historic Anthology 6 and Explorer Anthology 1!

Available July 28 until October 5 for 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold, each bundle contains four copies of 20 powerful, iconic, and popular cards that open up new deck-building options.

For a taste of what you'll find in each, check out these teaser cards!

Historic Anthology 6

As this is our first Historic Anthology drop since the arrival of Alchemy, we want to affirm what we stated back in December: we will not be rebalancing iconic cards that have a significant history behind them. If these cards cause issues, we will look to address them indirectly through live balancing or ban them if necessary.

Explorer Anthology 1

More cards will be revealed over the coming week, so tune into our social channels for those. Then look for the full card lists coming Wednesday, July 27!

This Weekend: Final July Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend

This weekend is packed with Premier Play events! Starting Friday, July 22, the Qualifier Play-In event is your last chance to compete for an invitation to the July Qualifier Weekend. The format is Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed in Best-of-Three matches.

Then, it's the main event: the July Qualifier Weekend! Kicking off on Saturday, July 23, and continuing until Sunday, July 24, this is where the best face off to determine who gets an invitation to the pinnacle of MTG Arena competitive play, the Arena Championship!

The entry window for both Qualifier Weekend days' events is 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) when signup locks—so don't be late! The format for both days is Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed in Best-of-Three matches.

Arena Open with a Twist

This month's Arena Open, happening July 30–31, comes with a new twist. In past Limited Arena Opens, players who made it to Day 2 would draft a single deck, and then play up to nine full matches with it. Although Day 2 is expected to be an intense competition, this many games with a single draft deck made the experience more of a repetitive grind.

To give Day 2 players more potential variety throughout the day, we are changing the structure of this month's Arena Open Day 2.

As before, all Day 2 players will draft at the beginning of the day. The entry period for Draft One is the usual 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC) . Players will then have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins with that deck or be eliminated after a match loss.

. Players will then have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins with that deck or be eliminated after a match loss. Then, all surviving players will draft a second time. The entry period for Draft Two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC). Players will have until 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC, August 1) to earn up to three more match wins or be eliminated after a match loss.

Earning even a single win in Draft Two will be enough for a cash prize and an invitation to the August 20–21 Qualifier Weekend!

The full prize structure for Day 2 is now:

Day 2, Draft One:

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Player Draft (Best-of-Three) 3 Wins Day 2 Draft Two invitation 2 Wins 5,000 gems 1 Win 2,500 gems 0 Wins 500 gems

Day 2, Draft Two:

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Player Draft (Best-of-Three) 3 Wins $2,500 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 2 Wins $2,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 1 Win $1,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 0 Wins 20,000 gems

Effectively, instead of playing to eight match wins or two match losses, players will now play to six match wins or one match loss, with a new draft after the first three rounds.

This new structure puts extra emphasis on drafting ability, since a single deck will not be able to carry you through the entire day, and it gives players some variety in their decks throughout the day. It also shortens the path to the cash prizes, although with less room for missteps.

We hope that this makes for a more robust competition experience, and we look forward to hearing how it works out for players.

Check out the July Arena Open article for full event details.

Dragons & Dungeons Happening Now!

Now until July 28 at 8 a.m. PT, play the Dragons & Dungeons Historic Singleton All-Access event! Dragons with mana value 5+ are cheaper, and every second spell will venture you further into the dungeon.

This is an All-Access event, so you can use cards that aren't in your collection. Let your creativity run wild! As you plunder, you'll receive rulebook card styles from Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, like these:

Check out all the available card styles and find event details in the Dragons & Dungeons event article.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

July 18–28: Dragons & Dungeons

August 12–September 1: Arena Cube (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Quick Draft

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

September 2–15: Streets of New Capenna

Additional Premier Drafts

July 22–28: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

July 28–August 2: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

August 2–7: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 7–12: Streets of New Capenna

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

July 26–28: Singleton

August 2–4: Explorer

August 9–11: Historic Artisan

August 16–18: Omniscience Dragons

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Note: The format for the August Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events has been updated to Alchemy. For full details, see the event pages linked below.

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

July

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.

August

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

July

Qualifier Weekend

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m. Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.

August

Qualifier Weekend

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m. Format for both days: Alchemy

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m.

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

Arena Open July 30–31 Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Day 2, July 31: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft

Best-of-Three only

Note : There will be two drafts for the Day 2 Arena Open, with three wins or one loss; for details, check out the Arena Open info above.



Everyone who enters the Day 1 event will receive the Baldur's Gate Dragon sleeve featuring art by Justine Jones!

July 2022 Ranked Season

The July 2022 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward : 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style

: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style Platinum Reward : 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style Diamond Reward : 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

