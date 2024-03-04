MTG Arena Announcements – March 4, 2024
In this edition:
- Alchemy: Karlov Manor Arrives Tomorrow!
- Alchemy Rebalances
- Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Cosmetics
- Murders at Karlov Manor Store Championship
- Daylight Saving Time Change on Sunday, March 10
- Premier Draft Alchemy: Karlov Manor Is Ranked
- Event Schedule
Alchemy: Karlov Manor Arrives Tomorrow!
We have 30 new cards coming to MTG Arena tomorrow, March 5, with the release of Alchemy: Karlov Manor. These cards are legal in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats, and the set includes the new mechanic incorporate.
Check out all 30 of the cards in the Alchemy: Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery.
Alchemy Rebalances
We have two rebalances to announce.
Fragment Reality has created an unfun early game combo with multiple Leyline cards that works even when taking a mulligan to four or three cards. This has resulted in a powerful and consistent deck that is taking up too much space in Historic and Timeless metagames.
- Changed: "Exile target nontoken artifact, creature, or enchantment."
To: "Exile target nontoken artifact, creature, or enchantment an opponent controls."
- Cost: (was )
Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Cosmetics
Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® cosmetics are available tomorrow in the MTG Arena Store. Get the Bobblehead Sleeve Bundle, Full-Art Lands Bundle, and the cutest companion—Dogmeat!
Murders at Karlov Manor Store Championship
Murders at Karlov Manor Store Championship is a chance for you to show your Magic skill and earn promo cards while having fun at a WPN game store near you. All rounds of this event feature Standard Constructed.
One way to prepare your Standard deck is by checking out Frank Karsten's latest Metagame Mentor article that dives into the Standard metagame from the $75K Standard Open and the Standard Cup events held during the recent MagicCon: Chicago.
Then, once you've assembled your Standard deck, put it through its paces on MTG Arena for some fine tuning before heading out to your local WPN game store for the Murders at Karlov Manor Store Championship event! While supplies last, everyone who participates gets a Mortify promo card. Make it to the Top 8, and you can get an Angel of Despair. Take the top winner spot, and a textless Dauthi Voidwalker is the prize!
Daylight Saving Time Change on Sunday, March 10
On Sunday, March 10, the US will begin daylight saving time when clocks are set ahead one hour. Please remember to account for this shift when considering the start and end times of events and MTG Arena Store deals!
Premier Draft Alchemy: Karlov Manor Is Ranked
The Premier Draft Alchemy: Karlov Manor event begins on March 5. This is a ranked event despite an issue causing the event to appear without the ranked emblem on the billboard. Be assured that this is only a visual issue, and your games will count toward your ranking.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00).
- March 5–7: Into the Future
- March 12–15: Artisan Brawl
- March 19–22: Murders at Karlov Manor Phantom Sealed
- March 26–29: Timeless Showcase
Quick Draft
- February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor
- February 27–March 12: Wilds of Eldraine
Other Events
- February 27–March 5: Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks
- March 12–19: Festival: All-Access Ravnica Constructed
- March 19–26: Premier Draft War of the Spark
- March 26–April 2: Premier Chaos Draft Ravnica
- March Metagame MADNESS
- March 8–11: Standard Metagame Challenge
- March 15–18: Historic Metagame Challenge
- March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge
- April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge
March Qualifier Events – Alchemy
- March 16: Best-of-One Play-In
- March 22: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- March 23–24: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00). Note that daylight saving time in the US begins March 10 and UTC shift changes to -07:00.
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
March
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
March 16, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy
- Qualifier Weekend
March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)
Arena Championship
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 5
March 30, 2024
Who has qualified?
March 2024 Ranked Season
The March 2024 Ranked Season begins February 29 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style
