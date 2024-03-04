In this edition:

Alchemy: Karlov Manor Arrives Tomorrow!

We have 30 new cards coming to MTG Arena tomorrow, March 5, with the release of Alchemy: Karlov Manor. These cards are legal in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats, and the set includes the new mechanic incorporate.

Check out all 30 of the cards in the Alchemy: Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery.

Alchemy Rebalances

We have two rebalances to announce.

Fragment Reality has created an unfun early game combo with multiple Leyline cards that works even when taking a mulligan to four or three cards. This has resulted in a powerful and consistent deck that is taking up too much space in Historic and Timeless metagames.

Geological Appraiser has proven it's a bit too aggressive for our current Alchemy and Historic formats. By slowing down this card, discover-based decks will be better balanced across the formats.

Fragment Reality Changed: "Exile target nontoken artifact, creature, or enchantment."

To: "Exile target nontoken artifact, creature, or enchantment an opponent controls." Geological Appraiser Cost: (was )

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Cosmetics

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® cosmetics are available tomorrow in the MTG Arena Store. Get the Bobblehead Sleeve Bundle, Full-Art Lands Bundle, and the cutest companion—Dogmeat!

Murders at Karlov Manor Store Championship

Murders at Karlov Manor Store Championship is a chance for you to show your Magic skill and earn promo cards while having fun at a WPN game store near you. All rounds of this event feature Standard Constructed.

One way to prepare your Standard deck is by checking out Frank Karsten's latest Metagame Mentor article that dives into the Standard metagame from the $75K Standard Open and the Standard Cup events held during the recent MagicCon: Chicago.

Then, once you've assembled your Standard deck, put it through its paces on MTG Arena for some fine tuning before heading out to your local WPN game store for the Murders at Karlov Manor Store Championship event! While supplies last, everyone who participates gets a Mortify promo card. Make it to the Top 8, and you can get an Angel of Despair. Take the top winner spot, and a textless Dauthi Voidwalker is the prize!

Mortify (Store Championship Promo) Angel of Despair (Promo) Dauthi Voidwalker (Promo)

Daylight Saving Time Change on Sunday, March 10

On Sunday, March 10, the US will begin daylight saving time when clocks are set ahead one hour. Please remember to account for this shift when considering the start and end times of events and MTG Arena Store deals!

Premier Draft Alchemy: Karlov Manor Is Ranked

The Premier Draft Alchemy: Karlov Manor event begins on March 5. This is a ranked event despite an issue causing the event to appear without the ranked emblem on the billboard. Be assured that this is only a visual issue, and your games will count toward your ranking.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00).

March 5–7: Into the Future

March 12–15: Artisan Brawl

March 19–22: Murders at Karlov Manor Phantom Sealed

March 26–29: Timeless Showcase

Quick Draft

February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor

February 27–March 12: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

February 27–March 5: Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks

March 12–19: Festival: All-Access Ravnica Constructed

March 19–26: Premier Draft War of the Spark

March 26–April 2: Premier Chaos Draft Ravnica

March Metagame MADNESS March 8–11: Standard Metagame Challenge March 15–18: Historic Metagame Challenge March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge



March Qualifier Events – Alchemy

March 16: Best-of-One Play-In

March 22: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00). Note that daylight saving time in the US begins March 10 and UTC shift changes to -07:00.

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 6 a.m. PT

March 16, 6 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy

Qualifier Weekend

March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT

March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT Format: Alchemy

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

March 2024 Ranked Season The March 2024 Ranked Season begins February 29 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

