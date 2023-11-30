Get ready for MagicCon 2024 with Festival in a Box events in Magic: The Gathering Arena and at your local WPN store as we bring the excitement of MagicCon to MTG Arena and a WPN store near you!

Festival in an MTG Arena

On December 8, MTG Arena players in the United States will have the opportunity to win a physical Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023. Sign up for the Festival in a Box event and get all six wins to receive a Festival in a Box shipped to you*.

The Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023 includes:

1x Mystery Booster: Convention Edition Booster Display (display units include 24 boosters)

1x Dan Frazier's Mox Box – foil-etched Secret Lair drop

1x Relentless Rats non-foil – Secret Lair promo by Graham Yarrington

1x Chaos Draft 24-Booster Grab Bag: 1x Dominaria Remastered Draft Booster 3x Modern Horizons 2 Draft Boosters 1x Dominaria United Draft Booster 1x The Brothers' War Draft Booster 2x Streets of New Capenna Draft Boosters 4x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Draft Boosters 3x Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters 4x March of the Machine Draft Boosters 1x Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft Booster 2x Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft Boosters 2x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft Boosters



The format for the Festival in a Box Chaos Sealed event is Sealed with Best-of-One matches. You'll receive nine packs, each from a different Standard-legal set. The cards will be added to your collection, and you'll use them with basic lands to build a 40-card deck. Players who reach six wins in the event will have a Festival in a Box shipped to them* starting in January 2024. See all the details below.

Festival in a Box Chaos Sealed Event Details

Event open : December 8 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

: December 8 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) Signup close : December 10 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

: December 10 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) Entry fee : 5,000 gems

: 5,000 gems Format : Best-of-One Chaos Sealed, nine packs with one pack from each of the following: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Innistrad: Crimson Vow Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Streets of New Capenna Dominaria United The Brothers' War Phyrexia: All Will Be One March of the Machine Wilds of Eldraine

: Best-of-One Chaos Sealed, nine packs with one pack from each of the following: Structure: 6 wins or 2 losses

Wins Rewards 6 Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023* 5 5,000 gems 4 2,000 gems 0–3 No reward

You must be 18 years or older to participate. Only available to residents of the United States. Void where prohibited. Read the Festival in a Box event terms and conditions before entering.

Festival in a Store

The fun and opportunities continue in January with Festival in a Store! Ring in 2024 with a Festival in a Box Chaos Draft event at your local WPN store in the United States and Canada.

January 5–21, experience MagicCon from the comfort of your local game store with this unique event run from a Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023. Eight players will face off and draft from a pool of 24 packs across 11 recent sets of Magic. Go undefeated and win the coveted Dan Frazier's Mox Box and a Relentless Rats promo.

This is a limited-time event, and space will be limited. Check with your local game store for details.

Festival in a Store Chaos Draft Event Details

Event open : Each qualifying store will host one event between January 5–21.

: Each qualifying store will host one event between January 5–21. Format : Limited – Chaos Draft

: Limited – Chaos Draft Structure : Eight players, three rounds of Swiss

: Eight players, three rounds of Swiss Rewards: The winner will receive Dan Frazier's Mox Box and a Relentless Rats Secret Lair promo. The remaining contents of the Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023 will be given as prize support. See store for additional details.

Get excited for MagicCon 2024! Prepare your best decks and get ready to gather, because there are three MagicCon events taking place in 2024, and each will feature a Premier Play event:

February 23–25, 2024 – MagicCon: Chicago, featuring Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor

June 28–30, 2024 – MagicCon: Amsterdam, featuring Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3

October 25–27, 2024 – MagicCon: Las Vegas, featuring Magic World Championship 30

In addition to Premier Play, MagicCon events will host featured artists, panels, and events on the main stage, vendors, immersive experiences, play experiences, ticketed play events like the Secret Lair Showdown, and so much more! Check out our MagicCon 2024 announcement for more information. We look forward to seeing you there!

*The Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023 prize is available while supplies last and will be substituted for a $250 cash prize for players who earn this prize after supplies run out.