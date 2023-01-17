News /
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Details
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Mastery
- 33x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar on the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Tree)
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Koth, Fire of Resistance
Obtainable from the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Tree:
- Elesh Norn
- Jin-Gitaxias
- Sheoldred
- Urabrask
- Vorinclex
Cards and Packs
- 20x Packs:
- 3x Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- 3x The Brothers' War
- 3x Dominaria United
- 3x Streets of New Capenna
- 3x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- 2x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- 10x Phyrexia: All Will Be One mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 81+: 1x Uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Myr Convert sleeve
- Atraxa, Grand Unifier exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar on the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Tree)
- 5x Common card styles
- 5x Uncommon card styles
- 5x Rare card styles
- 5x Mythic rare card styles
Event Tokens
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier Draft or Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
PET
- Common Skitterling
- Uncommon Skitterling
- Rare Skitterling
How many levels are there in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Mastery?
The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Mastery goes up to Level 80. All players receive rewards through level 66, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 80—and beyond!