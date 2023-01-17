Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Details

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Mastery

33x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs

5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar on the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Tree)

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass

Avatars

Koth, Fire of Resistance

Obtainable from the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Tree:

Elesh Norn

Jin-Gitaxias

Sheoldred

Urabrask

Vorinclex

Cards and Packs

20x Packs: 3x Phyrexia: All Will Be One 3x The Brothers' War 3x Dominaria United 3x Streets of New Capenna 3x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow 2x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

10x Phyrexia: All Will Be One mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 81+: 1x Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Myr Convert sleeve

Atraxa, Grand Unifier exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar on the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Tree)

5x Common card styles

5x Uncommon card styles

5x Rare card styles

5x Mythic rare card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier Draft or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

PET

Common Skitterling

Uncommon Skitterling

Rare Skitterling

How many levels are there in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Mastery?

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Mastery goes up to Level 80. All players receive rewards through level 66, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 80—and beyond!