Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton, June 2–5
Ixalan is a plane full of wonderous treasure—so much treasure that you may have trouble knowing what to do with it all! In the Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton event, you can collect Treasure card styles—four wins gets them all!
Gold-Forged Thopteryx Treasure card style
Tranquil Frillback Treasure card style
Filter Out Treasure card style
Harnessed Snubhorn Treasure card style
Bring a 60-card Historic deck with no duplicates besides basic lands and excluding cards in the banned list (see below). At the start of each of your upkeep phases, you create an artifact Treasure token to sacrifice for a mana of any color, reaping the bounty of Ixalan!
Event Details
- Dates: June 2, 6 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until June 5, 6 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)
- Entry: 2,500 gold or 500 gems
- Format: Historic Singleton Best-of-One
- Structure: Play as much as you want until event ends.
- Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|4 Wins
|Gold-Forged Thopteryx card style
|3 Wins
|Tranquil Frillback card style
|2 Wins
|Filter Out card style
|1 Wins
|Harnessed Snubhorn card style
Historic Banned List
Agent of Treachery Brainstorm Channel Counterspell Dark Ritual Demonic Tutor Field of the Dead Indomitable Creativity Karn, the Great Creator Korvold, Fae-Cursed King Lightning Bolt Mayhem Devil Memory Lapse Mishra's Bauble Natural Order Nexus of Fate Oko, Thief of Crowns Once Upon a Time Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Revel in Riches Swords to Plowshares Thassa's Oracle Tibalt's Trickery Time Warp Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath Veil of Summer Wilderness Reclamation Yasharn, Implacable Earth