Ixalan is a plane full of wonderous treasure—so much treasure that you may have trouble knowing what to do with it all! In the Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton event, you can collect Treasure card styles—four wins gets them all!



Gold-Forged Thopteryx Treasure card style

Tranquil Frillback Treasure card style



Filter Out Treasure card style

Harnessed Snubhorn Treasure card style

Bring a 60-card Historic deck with no duplicates besides basic lands and excluding cards in the banned list (see below). At the start of each of your upkeep phases, you create an artifact Treasure token to sacrifice for a mana of any color, reaping the bounty of Ixalan!

Event Details

Dates : June 2, 6 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until June 5, 6 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

: June 2, 6 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until June 5, 6 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) Entry : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Format : Historic Singleton Best-of-One

: Historic Singleton Best-of-One Structure : Play as much as you want until event ends.

: Play as much as you want until event ends. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 Wins Gold-Forged Thopteryx card style 3 Wins Tranquil Frillback card style 2 Wins Filter Out card style 1 Wins Harnessed Snubhorn card style

Historic Banned List