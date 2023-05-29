Ixalan is a plane full of wonderous treasure—so much treasure that you may have trouble knowing what to do with it all! In the Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton event, you can collect Treasure card styles—four wins gets them all!

Gold-Forged Thopteryx Treasure card style
Tranquil Frillback Treasure card style
Filter Out Treasure card style
Harnessed Snubhorn Treasure card style
Bring a 60-card Historic deck with no duplicates besides basic lands and excluding cards in the banned list (see below). At the start of each of your upkeep phases, you create an artifact Treasure token to sacrifice for a mana of any color, reaping the bounty of Ixalan!

Event Details

  • Dates: June 2, 6 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until June 5, 6 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)
  • Entry: 2,500 gold or 500 gems
  • Format: Historic Singleton Best-of-One
  • Structure: Play as much as you want until event ends.
  • Rewards:
Wins Rewards
4 Wins Gold-Forged Thopteryx card style
3 Wins Tranquil Frillback card style
2 Wins Filter Out card style
1 Wins Harnessed Snubhorn card style

Historic Banned List

  • Agent of Treachery
  • Brainstorm
  • Channel
  • Counterspell
  • Dark Ritual
  • Demonic Tutor
  • Field of the Dead
  • Indomitable Creativity
  • Karn, the Great Creator
  • Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
  • Lightning Bolt
  • Mayhem Devil
  • Memory Lapse
  • Mishra's Bauble
  • Natural Order
  • Nexus of Fate
  • Oko, Thief of Crowns
  • Once Upon a Time
  • Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer
  • Revel in Riches
  • Swords to Plowshares
  • Thassa's Oracle
  • Tibalt's Trickery
  • Time Warp
  • Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
  • Veil of Summer
  • Wilderness Reclamation
  • Yasharn, Implacable Earth