Standard is going to be changing. For more on the changes to Standard, check out "Revitalizing Standard" where we go in depth on why we are making these changes and our future intentions for Standard.

To quickly sum up the changes: starting with the current Standard environment, sets will rotate out of Standard every three years rather than every two years.

The Standard format in MTG Arena will mirror tabletop, and sets will rotate out of Standard every three years. This means there will be no rotation for the Standard format with the release of Wilds of Eldraine.

In contrast to Standard's upcoming change, the Alchemy format will continue following a two-year rotation. This means that with the release of Wilds of Eldraine, the following sets will all be rotating out of Alchemy:

Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Streets of New Capenna

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

Alongside Alchemy's rotation, MTG Arena will be celebrating renewal (with its login gifts, renewal rewards on the Mastery Pass, and much more) as normal this year! There might be slight changes year over year, but the overall renewal celebrations in MTG Arena will remain like past years. For example, see MTG Arena's Renewal last year.

From the beginning of the changes-to-Standard discussions, we had expected and intended for Alchemy to remain at its two-year rotation. Our objective with Alchemy has remained: provide a format for our digital-first players who are looking for an ever-evolving and fresh Magic meta.

To briefly expand:

Alchemy is a very different environment than a tabletop format , and so we want to manage it in the way that makes the most sense for those players and their goals.

, and so we want to manage it in the way that makes the most sense for those players and their goals. Alchemy is built for our digital-first, high-volume players . These are players who want to see regular changes in the meta, because they're playing tons of games every week.

. These are players who want to see regular changes in the meta, because they're playing tons of games every week. A two-year rotation will help keep the Alchemy meta dynamic and fluid, and it will give players more change week to week and month to month in the decks they're seeing and chasing.

As we focus on revitalizing Standard tabletop play, MTG Arena will be right there supporting all aspects of the game. We're ecstatically looking forward to The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earthTM set coming to MTG Arena on June 20. We will continue to support Alchemy and embrace Explorer, with more to come later this year. And of course, all of these bring their cards to Historic. MTG Arena will continue to support all its major formats, guided by the play data we see and by community feedback.