The Wicked Slumber has arrived—be careful you don't fall asleep! We have fifteen decks for to share for Wilds of Eldraine based on your favorite fairy tales and the stories that take place on the plane of Eldraine. These decks are a great way to learn the new set and have fun in MTG Arena!

Each story deck is comprised of 60 cards from Wilds of Eldraine. There will be five decks built on three colors that echo the main stories and side stories of the Wilds of Eldraine, while another ten decks will focus on the fairy-tale archetypes that reflect the side stories from across the plane!

Keep watch on this page as more story decks are added over the next week. Each new decks will highlight a different part of the Magic story.

Be sure to check out the Wilds of Eldraine Card Image Gallery and the Wilds of Eldraine Mechanics to learn the cards and how they work in the new set.

Gruff 'n' Tuff

(Sultai)

One, two, and brother three, not afraid of a troll are thee! Dance along the beanstalks with the satyrs of the Tanglespan as they fight trolls and explore the wilds. This is a deck that likes to put a lot of creatures on the board and make them fight. With cards like Faunsbane Troll and Gruff Triplets, you can use the new Role mechanic and beefy tokens to make the board your fighting pit!

Notable cards: