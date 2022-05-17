Skip to main content
COMMANDER LEGENDS: BATTLE FOR BALDUR’S GATE PRODUCT LINEUP

Prerelease Packs

Fun for new and old players alike! Prerelease Packs let you see the new set for the first time and get you playing at your local game store events!

Bundle

This is the ultimate fan kit. Celebrate your crossover adventures with exclusive items, including a foil promo card and an oversized D20.

Commander Decks

Get ready for an adventure with one of Magic’s most popular formats. These decks can be played as-is or used to build decks! Now available with a special Collector Booster Sample Pack.

Set Boosters / Booster Display

Get that tear-into-the-pack feeling with set boosters featuring a foil-etched legendary creature or background in each pack!

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

Grab enhanced boosters with tons of exciting cards in collectable treatments, including foil-etched, extended art, rulebook and borderless. One double-faced premium-foil token included.

Draft Boosters / Booster Display

A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and build your deck straight out of the pack! Find at least one Rare or Mythic card in each of these packs.

Buy-A-Box

Get an extended art promo card with purchase of a box of Draft, Set, or Collector Boosters! Preorder today at your local WPN store, supplies are limited!

HOW TO DRAFT COMMANDER

A multiplayer fight to the finish! With Commander Draft each player opens one of three booster packs and drafts two cards at a time into their card pool. Build your deck on the spot and battle!  
Magic  is a trading card game of strategic battles and unique card decks. But it's bigger than the box. Have fun with friends or while competing!  
