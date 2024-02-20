Fallout®
Magic: The Gathering®—Fallout® Product Lineup
Scrappy Survivors
Scrounge up everything you need to defeat your enemies! This 100-card deck introduces 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.
Hail, Caesar
Lead your army to a ruthless military victory with Caesar! This 100-card deck introduces 37 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear world of the Fallout series.
Mutant Menace
Place your belief in The Wise Mothman! This 100-card deck introduces 41 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.
Science!
Harness the power of technology to fight for the fate of earth! This 100-card deck introduces 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
The vault is open! These boosters are so overstuffed with perks for Fallout fans, they’ll test the limits of your carrying capacity. Expect to encounter Borderless Vault Boy Cards, Showcase Pip-Boy Frames, Serialized Bobblehead cards, Rares and/or Mythics, Traditional Foils and Extended-Art cards.
Commander Deck Bundle
Battle your friends in epic multi-player Magic games. Each preconstructed deck is ready-to-play right out of the box and comes with a Collector Booster Sample pack containing 2 special alt-frame cards, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card.
Amidst the rubble and radiation there's a pint-sized buddy to be your guide. Navigate through the wild and wacky Fallout® universe with borderless Vault Boy cards to show you the way!