Fallout®

Magic: The Gathering®—Fallout® Product Lineup

Scrappy Survivors

Scrounge up everything you need to defeat your enemies! This 100-card deck introduces 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.

Hail, Caesar

Lead your army to a ruthless military victory with Caesar! This 100-card deck introduces 37 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear world of the Fallout series.

Mutant Menace

Place your belief in The Wise Mothman! This 100-card deck introduces 41 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.

Science!

Harness the power of technology to fight for the fate of earth! This 100-card deck introduces 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

The vault is open! These boosters are so overstuffed with perks for Fallout fans, they’ll test the limits of your carrying capacity. Expect to encounter Borderless Vault Boy Cards, Showcase Pip-Boy Frames, Serialized Bobblehead cards, Rares and/or Mythics, Traditional Foils and Extended-Art cards.

Commander Deck Bundle

Battle your friends in epic multi-player Magic games. Each preconstructed deck is ready-to-play right out of the box and comes with a Collector Booster Sample pack containing 2 special alt-frame cards, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card.

© 2024 ZeniMax Media Inc. All Rights Reserved.

GIVE A THUMBS UP

Amidst the rubble and radiation there's a pint-sized buddy to be your guide. Navigate through the wild and wacky Fallout® universe with borderless Vault Boy cards to show you the way!

VAULT-TEC APPROVED

Pop open a Nuka-Cola and grab your trusty wrist-worn companion with showcase Pip-Boy cards! In a world gone to rubble, celebrate this miniature treasure trove of post-nuclear amusement.

A RADIOACTIVE WASTELAND

Even in post-nuclear chaos, there's always room for some quirky charm. Give a big thumbs up to serialized Vault Boy bobblehead cards that will immerse you in the world of Fallout®!

 

Serialized Bobblehead cards are localized in English only and are available in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Bobblehead cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT

It's a wild post-nuclear world! Experience the weird, the wacky, and the wonderfully bizarre with foil face Commander cards!

